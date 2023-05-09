As promised!

The links offer you, the Rock M Nation readership, a simple promise. You click the link, we deliver the links. It really is that simple!

So when you click a headline that says, “Want to see Martez Manuel in a Chiefs uniform? Of course you do!” what else would you expect to see? Russian car crash videos? News about professional sports’ most morally bankrupt franchise being rewarded for their villainy with the chance to draft a generational talent?

Never! You came to see Martez Manuel in a Chiefs uniform. And so you shall see it.

Manuel later had some sterling things to say about the Chiefs’ coaching staff. Let’s ignore the slight implication this statement has for Mizzou’s program. (He says in the replies it’s against Mizzou at all.)

#Chiefs Martez Manuel: "I see why this organization is a championship team because the coaches are so detail oriented...I've honestly never played on a team where the details are so important..." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/SW2IB8riYf — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) May 8, 2023

Details are important in Columbia too, right? Right?!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

It was a good weekend for Diamond Sports, but especially for Luke Mann.

Mann hit five home runs during a week in which the whole team hit 16. Pretty good I’d say. Matt Michaels reports that Mann’s .951 wOBA appears to be the highest in the nation last week, per D1Baseball’s leaderboard.

Abby Feit’s weekend commitment takes care of a big need for Mizzou Women’s Basketball, but what work is left to do? Don’t worry, the Trib has you covered.

Mizzou Softball’s opponent tonight in the opening round of the SEC Tourney is the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Read about the matchup at MUTigers.com.

D’Moi Hodge takes another step toward a career in the NBA with his selection to the NBA G League Elite Camp.

Pursuing his dreams@Dmoi_VI one of 45 prospects selected to participate in NBA G League Elite Camp ahead of the NBA Draft on May 13 & 14! #MIZ



https://t.co/2sCxbcdyId pic.twitter.com/VKS3al338o — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) May 8, 2023

Ladies and gentleman, Jesus has arrived.

A skilled frontcourt player who was one of just three 6-8 or taller to average 3.5 assists & 1.0 steals in 2021-22, @jmcarralerog has signed to join the Tigers!



Welcome to the Mizzou family, Jesus! pic.twitter.com/2nZqrUyvWo — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) May 8, 2023

Gonna be making so many Big Lebowski jokes next season.

Jontay Porter is hopping aboard Team Mizzou at The Tournament this summer.

ROSTER SIGNING



Jontay Porter will be repping @MizzouHoops in TBT this summer with @ShowMeSquadTBT!



One of the most dominant big men in the @nbagleague is LOCKED IN pic.twitter.com/HZSQ1vazPW — TBT (@thetournament) May 8, 2023

Sophie Cunningham has a new revenue stream so she can bankroll Mizzou’s NIL fund.

Speaking of NIL...

The Missouri state legislature is introducing a bill tomorrow to update the state’s NIL law. Mizzou athletics has lobbied for the amendment. I know coaches are looking forward to the update. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 9, 2023

Best of luck to the future Mizzou Tigers competing at the USA Gymnastics National Championships this week.

Good luck to our incoming freshman competing at Nationals this week!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/zgYgE6Iglk — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) May 8, 2023

Another incoming Tiger gymnast, Kaia Tanskanen, was named Finnish All-Around Champion, as well as event champ in bars and floor at their recent championships. Sounds like Welker has himself quite the incoming squad.

Congrats to Mizzou Football’s SP2023 grads!