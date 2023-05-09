 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Want to see Martez Manuel in a Chiefs uniform? Of course you do!

Mizzou Links for May 9, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

As promised!

The links offer you, the Rock M Nation readership, a simple promise. You click the link, we deliver the links. It really is that simple!

So when you click a headline that says, “Want to see Martez Manuel in a Chiefs uniform? Of course you do!” what else would you expect to see? Russian car crash videos? News about professional sports’ most morally bankrupt franchise being rewarded for their villainy with the chance to draft a generational talent?

Never! You came to see Martez Manuel in a Chiefs uniform. And so you shall see it.

Manuel later had some sterling things to say about the Chiefs’ coaching staff. Let’s ignore the slight implication this statement has for Mizzou’s program. (He says in the replies it’s against Mizzou at all.)

Details are important in Columbia too, right? Right?!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • It was a good weekend for Diamond Sports, but especially for Luke Mann.

Mann hit five home runs during a week in which the whole team hit 16. Pretty good I’d say. Matt Michaels reports that Mann’s .951 wOBA appears to be the highest in the nation last week, per D1Baseball’s leaderboard.

  • Abby Feit’s weekend commitment takes care of a big need for Mizzou Women’s Basketball, but what work is left to do? Don’t worry, the Trib has you covered.
  • Mizzou Softball’s opponent tonight in the opening round of the SEC Tourney is the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Read about the matchup at MUTigers.com.
  • D’Moi Hodge takes another step toward a career in the NBA with his selection to the NBA G League Elite Camp.
  • Ladies and gentleman, Jesus has arrived.

Gonna be making so many Big Lebowski jokes next season.

  • Jontay Porter is hopping aboard Team Mizzou at The Tournament this summer.
  • Best of luck to the future Mizzou Tigers competing at the USA Gymnastics National Championships this week.
  • Another incoming Tiger gymnast, Kaia Tanskanen, was named Finnish All-Around Champion, as well as event champ in bars and floor at their recent championships. Sounds like Welker has himself quite the incoming squad.
  • Congrats to Mizzou Football’s SP2023 grads!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...