 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Football game times announced and a Thank You to Kobe Brown

Mizzou Links for Thursday, June 1

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

More game times for Mizzou Football:

We previously knew Mizzou Football’s game times for the Tigers’ season opener against South Dakota and their regular season finale at Arkansas.

On Wednesday, two more game times on Missouri’s schedule were announced for Weeks 2 and 3 of the season.

On Saturday, September 9th — Mizzou’s game against Middle Tennessee will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. CST on the SEC Network-Plus channel. So, that will be back-to-back night games to start the season for the Tigers.

On Saturday, September 16th — Mizzou’s game vs Kansas State will kick-off at 11:00 a.m. CST on the SEC Network.

For more SEC game times and TV schedule news, check it out on ESPN Press Room.

And if you haven’t heard by now — Kobe Brown is officially NBA Draft bound, as expected. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Tweets from yesterday’s announcement:

Plus, a must-read here on the Columbia Daily Tribune penned by the man himself.

Thank you for everything, Kobe. Go get paid.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Basketball’s search for a big man continues. According to CBB Content, Connor Vanover was on a visit. Interesting.
  • I made a Twitter poll on Mizzou Baseball’s coaching search. Go vote on it! And go read Karen’s very long and detailed list while you’re at it.
  • Congrats to Charlie Crockett, who was named to the PING All-Region Central Team. More on MUTigers.com.
  • Congrats to Alex Honnold, who has been named a 2023 NFCA Second-Team All-American! More on MUTigers.com.
  • A good recognition for Brady Cook — who has been invited to the Manning Passing Academy

  • According to the Trail Blazers, Kobe Brown had a pre-draft workout with Portland
  • Former Mizzou Baseball Tiger Peter Zimmerman speaks out
  • Some Michael Porter Jr. chatter with his he Old Man & The Three pod as the NBA Finals start later tonight. Let’s Go, MPJ!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...