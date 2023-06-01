Mizzou Football game times announced and a Thank You to Kobe Brown

More game times for Mizzou Football:

We previously knew Mizzou Football’s game times for the Tigers’ season opener against South Dakota and their regular season finale at Arkansas.

On Wednesday, two more game times on Missouri’s schedule were announced for Weeks 2 and 3 of the season.

On Saturday, September 9th — Mizzou’s game against Middle Tennessee will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. CST on the SEC Network-Plus channel. So, that will be back-to-back night games to start the season for the Tigers.

On Saturday, September 16th — Mizzou’s game vs Kansas State will kick-off at 11:00 a.m. CST on the SEC Network.

#Mizzou now has 4 known game times for the 2023 football season pic.twitter.com/KaqWC8rpOD — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) May 31, 2023

For more SEC game times and TV schedule news, check it out on ESPN Press Room.

And if you haven’t heard by now — Kobe Brown is officially NBA Draft bound, as expected. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Tweets from yesterday’s announcement:

Kobe Brown is absolutely a #Mizzou all-timer in my book... someone who stayed the course and improved so much during his time in Columbia. A whole generation of Tiger fans are going to list him as a reason they fell (back) in love with MU men's hoops — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) May 31, 2023

Leave it better than you found itpic.twitter.com/df30EAranp — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) May 31, 2023

Plus, a must-read here on the Columbia Daily Tribune penned by the man himself.

Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) made the decision to stay in the 2023 NBA Draft today.



In an open letter to the Mizzou and Columbia community, he shares his thanks and gratitude.https://t.co/LUHQqpikbr — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) June 1, 2023

Thank you for everything, Kobe. Go get paid.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Mizzou Basketball’s search for a big man continues. According to CBB Content, Connor Vanover was on a visit. Interesting.

Oral Roberts transfer Connor Vanover is currently visiting Missouri.



Averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds this past season. pic.twitter.com/hcWgPH4siG — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) May 31, 2023

I made a Twitter poll on Mizzou Baseball’s coaching search. Go vote on it! And go read Karen’s very long and detailed list while you’re at it.

Of the candidates that have been mentioned, who do you want to see as #Mizzou Baseball’s next head coach? (Reply with other names) — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) June 1, 2023

Mizzou Volleyball announces the addition of East Tennessee State transfer Kimani Johnson. Read more on MUTigers.com

Welcome to CoMo, Kimani Johnson ‼️



Johnson, a 6-3 right side/middle hitter, heads to #Mizzou after earning 2022 Southern Conference All-Freshman Team honors at East Tennessee State.



: https://t.co/wuZr5bCHDc#MIZ pic.twitter.com/32edVKtFlN — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) May 31, 2023

Congrats to Charlie Crockett, who was named to the PING All-Region Central Team. More on MUTigers.com.

Congratulations to @charliecrock1 on earning PING All-Region Central Team accolades -- just the fifth Tiger in the last 11 seasons to receive the honor!



Full Details --> https://t.co/fZrpE6tCbK#MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/vQxAsr6kN9 — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) May 31, 2023

Congrats to Alex Honnold, who has been named a 2023 NFCA Second-Team All-American! More on MUTigers.com.

A good recognition for Brady Cook — who has been invited to the Manning Passing Academy

Mizzou's Brady Cook invited to the Manning Passing Academy later this summer. https://t.co/LfuV0vMebF — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 31, 2023

According to the Trail Blazers, Kobe Brown had a pre-draft workout with Portland

5/31 pre-draft workouts in PDX



: Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)

: Miles Kelly (Georgia Tech)

: Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

: Kobe Brown (Missouri)

: Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Kansas State)

: Trayce Jackson (Indiana) pic.twitter.com/aLZlAvlD4n — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 31, 2023

Have confirmed that #Mizzou junior outfielder Trevor Austin has entered the transfer portal. He started all 54 games this year, hit .311 for the Tigers with eight home runs and 36 RBIs. Career .294 hitter in 117 games. Will get calls from all over the country. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) May 31, 2023

Former Mizzou Baseball Tiger Peter Zimmerman speaks out

I love Mizzou but we just fired our coach even tho we barely get a fraction of what other SEC teams got. Not an excuse, it’s the truth. Promises of a stadium were reduced to “can we just get turf for our outfield?” and even that was deemed too much. Coach Bieser deserved better https://t.co/3WloJ2K8qb — Peter Zimmermann (@PeterZim30) May 31, 2023

Some Michael Porter Jr. chatter with his he Old Man & The Three pod as the NBA Finals start later tonight. Let’s Go, MPJ!

Nothing but praise for Jamal Murray from Michael Porter Jr.



Watch the full episode: https://t.co/eQ0qyTY8NP pic.twitter.com/lMCeYma3K4 — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) May 31, 2023

Michael Porter Jr. on Nikola Jokic’s response to some of the MVP discourse pic.twitter.com/yDYo4V2x3W — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) May 31, 2023