Mizzou Football game times announced and a Thank You to Kobe Brown

More game times for Mizzou Football:
We previously knew Mizzou Football’s game times for the Tigers’ season opener against South Dakota and their regular season finale at Arkansas.
On Wednesday, two more game times on Missouri’s schedule were announced for Weeks 2 and 3 of the season.
On Saturday, September 9th — Mizzou’s game against Middle Tennessee will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. CST on the SEC Network-Plus channel. So, that will be back-to-back night games to start the season for the Tigers.
On Saturday, September 16th — Mizzou’s game vs Kansas State will kick-off at 11:00 a.m. CST on the SEC Network.
For more SEC game times and TV schedule news, check it out on ESPN Press Room.
And if you haven’t heard by now — Kobe Brown is officially NBA Draft bound, as expected. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Tweets from yesterday’s announcement:
Kobe Brown is absolutely a #Mizzou all-timer in my book... someone who stayed the course and improved so much during his time in Columbia. A whole generation of Tiger fans are going to list him as a reason they fell (back) in love with MU men's hoops— Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) May 31, 2023
Plus, a must-read here on the Columbia Daily Tribune penned by the man himself.
Thank you for everything, Kobe. Go get paid.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Mizzou Baseball: Trrip’s Comprehensive Coaching List — from Karen Steger’s links that she did a ton of work on.
- From Brandon Kiley: Should Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz be on the hot seat? The Pessimist’s Take
- REPORT from Parker Gillam: Kobe Brown to stay in the NBA Draft, forgo final season in Columbia
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter: Kickoff times set for Mizzou football home games vs Middle Tennessee, Kansas State
- From Dave Matter: Rebirth of Mizzou men’s basketball was MU’s sports story of the year for 2022-2023
- From Dave Matter: Mizzou’s Kobe Brown staying in NBA Draft, closes door on college career
(Columbia Missourian)
- From the staff: MU Softball’s Honnold earns All-American honors; men’s golf Crockett gets all-region nod
- From the staff: Mizzou volleyball adds right side hitter Johnson
- From Brandon Haynes: Mizzou football announces game times for MTSU, K-State
- From Joel Boenitz: Mizzou baseball’s Austin to enter transfer portal
- From Jaden Lewis: Kobe Brown keeps his name in 2023 NBA Draft, won’t return to Mizzou
- From Jaden Lewis: Mizzou’s pursuit for a big man continues as Oral Roberts’ Vanover visits Columbia
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- Missouri football 2023 schedule: kickoff times, TV networks set for more games — from Matt Stahl
- From Matt Stahl: Missouri basketball’s Kobe Brown will remain in NBA Draft, forego last year of eligibility
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Mizzou Basketball’s search for a big man continues. According to CBB Content, Connor Vanover was on a visit. Interesting.
- I made a Twitter poll on Mizzou Baseball’s coaching search. Go vote on it! And go read Karen’s very long and detailed list while you’re at it.
- Mizzou Volleyball announces the addition of East Tennessee State transfer Kimani Johnson. Read more on MUTigers.com
- Congrats to Charlie Crockett, who was named to the PING All-Region Central Team. More on MUTigers.com.
- Congrats to Alex Honnold, who has been named a 2023 NFCA Second-Team All-American! More on MUTigers.com.
- A good recognition for Brady Cook — who has been invited to the Manning Passing Academy
- According to the Trail Blazers, Kobe Brown had a pre-draft workout with Portland
- From The Athletic’s Seth Emerson: SEC’s long-term decision on football schedule unlikely this week ($$)
- This is what happens with a coaching change. Unfortunate, but best of luck to Trevor Austin. More from Ben Arnet on KOMU.
- Former Mizzou Baseball Tiger Peter Zimmerman speaks out
- Some Michael Porter Jr. chatter with his he Old Man & The Three pod as the NBA Finals start later tonight. Let’s Go, MPJ!
