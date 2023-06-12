Three Mizzou athletes earn All-American status on final day of NCAA Track and Field Championships

The Track and Field folks don’t always get a ton of love from the wider Mizzou ecosystem. Let’s change that, shall we?

At the final day of the NCAA Track and Field Championships this past weekend, Mizzou had not one, not two, but three athletes earn All-American status on the final day of competition!

Kaia Harris grabbed her second consecutive All American honors with a mighty discus.

Harris claimed 16th in the discus with a throw of 52.93m (173-8) on her third attempt. The finish earned her Second-Team All-American honors for the second consecutive season.

Second Team All-American



Recent J-School grad Euphenie Andre posted a personal best in the championships, earning her Second Team honors as well.

Andre took 12th in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 13.39m (43-11.25) on her first jump Saturday. She also claimed Second-Team All-American honors for the second consecutive season.

Second Team All-American



Finally, Claudina Diaz was the Tigers’ only First Team representative of the day after a sterling high jump.

Diaz led the group with a fifth place finish in the high jump after clearing 1.84m (6-0.25). The first-team selection is the first-career All-American honor for the Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, native.

First Team All-American



Congrats, Tigers! These three join Roberto Vilches (bronze medal, High Jump), as well as Sophia Rivera and Skylar Ciccolini (Javelin) as the Tigers’ All-Americans from earlier in the weekend.

Eli Drinkwitz wants Mizzou to focus on process more this offseason, opining that results will come in due time.

Sophie continues to cook in Phoenix!

These were two of her 13 points in the Mercury’s 85-82 win over the Indiana Fever.