Michael Porter Jr. is an NBA Champion!

Mizzou Links for June 13, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
One Ring for One Porter

We’re not mentioning the Kroenkes here, so don’t get your hopes up. If you want to dunk on them yourself, go to Twitter and find the worst of @MizzouHoops output last night.

We will, however, take some time to congratulate Michael Porter, Jr., a young guy who didn’t choose to be drafted by the Nuggets and is instead carving out the best NBA career he can have in Denver. Congrats on your ring, Mike!

MPJ had 16 points and 13 rebounds in the Nuggets’ Game 5 victory over the Heat. Let’s take a run through some of the best congratulatory sentiments.

Proud aunt!

MPJ is already passing off the praise, which is deserved in Nikola Jokic’s case.

Try not to have too much fun this week, Mike!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

“I’ve loved Imo’s pizza for as long as I can remember, so this sponsorship was an easy ‘yes’ for me,” Burden said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for a brand I admire and a pizza I absolutely love!”

Props to Watkins for the joke.

  • More sterling praise for Kobe Brown ahead of the NBA Draft...

Mavs Report had a full scout too!

The program also announced a new signing on Monday.

