Michael Porter Jr. is an NBA Champion!

One Ring for One Porter

We’re not mentioning the Kroenkes here, so don’t get your hopes up. If you want to dunk on them yourself, go to Twitter and find the worst of @MizzouHoops output last night.

We will, however, take some time to congratulate Michael Porter, Jr., a young guy who didn’t choose to be drafted by the Nuggets and is instead carving out the best NBA career he can have in Denver. Congrats on your ring, Mike!

MPJ had 16 points and 13 rebounds in the Nuggets’ Game 5 victory over the Heat. Let’s take a run through some of the best congratulatory sentiments.

Former snow cone stand manager Michael Porter Jr. wins the NBA championship. pic.twitter.com/ldrkdxkXpN — Austin Kim (@AustinKKim) June 13, 2023

Proud aunt!

SOOOOO AWESOME!! Love to see it! What a journey!!! So proud of you MPJ ❤️ — Robin Pingeton (@CoachPingeton) June 13, 2023

Man, this is awesome...



Just witnessed a very very cool moment between Michael Malone and MPJ



"You helped us win a championship...Don't [say] like 'Oh I didn't make shots' we won the championship because of you...and we're gonna win another one" #9sports pic.twitter.com/djCDmg68Ih — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) June 13, 2023

MPJ is already passing off the praise, which is deserved in Nikola Jokic’s case.

"I don't know how you can say [Jokic's] not the best big man ever."



MPJ had some high praise for the Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/JhDefV7dQW — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 13, 2023

Try not to have too much fun this week, Mike!

