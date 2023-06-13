Michael Porter Jr. is an NBA Champion!

One Ring for One Porter
We’re not mentioning the Kroenkes here, so don’t get your hopes up. If you want to dunk on them yourself, go to Twitter and find the worst of @MizzouHoops output last night.
We will, however, take some time to congratulate Michael Porter, Jr., a young guy who didn’t choose to be drafted by the Nuggets and is instead carving out the best NBA career he can have in Denver. Congrats on your ring, Mike!
— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 13, 2023
Congrats MPJ on your title!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/73PUFow0kQ
MPJ had 16 points and 13 rebounds in the Nuggets’ Game 5 victory over the Heat. Let’s take a run through some of the best congratulatory sentiments.
Former snow cone stand manager Michael Porter Jr. wins the NBA championship. pic.twitter.com/ldrkdxkXpN— Austin Kim (@AustinKKim) June 13, 2023
Proud aunt!
SOOOOO AWESOME!! Love to see it! What a journey!!! So proud of you MPJ ❤️— Robin Pingeton (@CoachPingeton) June 13, 2023
Man, this is awesome...— Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) June 13, 2023
Just witnessed a very very cool moment between Michael Malone and MPJ
"You helped us win a championship...Don't [say] like 'Oh I didn't make shots' we won the championship because of you...and we're gonna win another one" #9sports pic.twitter.com/djCDmg68Ih
MPJ https://t.co/mbhXbd2P9I pic.twitter.com/FETbqneIhN— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023
MPJ is already passing off the praise, which is deserved in Nikola Jokic’s case.
"I don't know how you can say [Jokic's] not the best big man ever."— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 13, 2023
MPJ had some high praise for the Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/JhDefV7dQW
Try not to have too much fun this week, Mike!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Matt Harris writes about the gap Isiaih Mosley leaves behind for Mizzou to fill
- In which Jaden Lewis gets HIS FIRST ROCK M BYLINE by writing about Mizzou’s rushing attack
More Links:
- Yet another NIL deal for Luther Burden III has been revealed, and this one is just about as crisp as his routes.
Imo’s Pizza loves to cheer for homegrown #STL stars like @lutherburden3. He’s #TeamImos all the way and we’re BIG FANS! @mizzoufootball #mizzoufootball @mizzou pic.twitter.com/Vs3Y2TOYxU— Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) June 12, 2023
“I’ve loved Imo’s pizza for as long as I can remember, so this sponsorship was an easy ‘yes’ for me,” Burden said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for a brand I admire and a pizza I absolutely love!”
Props to Watkins for the joke.
- More sterling praise for Kobe Brown ahead of the NBA Draft...
My latest NBA draft prospect profile is Kobe Brown, a perfect glue guy.— Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) June 12, 2023
I spoke to @TheKobe24Brown about @MizzouHoops, defense and physicality, playmaking, hitting open shots, and how he got his name.
Learn more about Kobe Brown: https://t.co/KtgBMz6Dmp pic.twitter.com/PzMXWBk0MD
Mavs Report had a full scout too!
- Chris Kwiecinski recaps all of the recent movement on Mizzou Basketball’s roster and looks at where the pieces all fit together.
- Mizzou Track & Field welcomed back Kyle Levermore to be an assistant to the cross country team on Monday.
Welcome home, @kyle_lev— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) June 12, 2023
» https://t.co/wmEqsugw5I pic.twitter.com/xcbar8s6lY
The program also announced a new signing on Monday.
