Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. A lot has happened since Matt and Sam last got together. The roster is settling in to place as Mizzou got a recommitment from Kaleb Brown and Isiaih Mosley decided to move on to pursue a professional career in basketball. Following roster talk, the guys dive deep into summer recruiting news and updates.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 04:30: Welcome to Dive Cuts! A LOT has happened since we last talked. So, let’s talk.

04:30 - 11:40: Analytics and metrics.

11:40 - 15:10: Has the roster creation been good so far?

15:10 - 23:10: Kaleb Brown is back!

23:10 - 34:00: Isiaih Mosley is gone :/ Let’s talk about what that means for Mizzou.

34:00 - 36:50: Is the roster complete?

36:50 - 53:55: Summer recruiting is heating up!

53:55 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

