BREAKING: Mizzou Football’s SEC Opponents Announced for 2024 Season

It will be a new look SEC with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners joining the conference in 2024 for a 16-team league.

First reported by SEC Network’s Peter Burns earlier this morning, each SEC team will play either Texas or Oklahoma in 2024.

BREAKING:



Each of the SEC teams will play either Texas or Oklahoma once in the upcoming 2024 CFB season.



So every SEC team will have Longhorns or Sooners on their 2024 schedule.



Whether they are home or away announced later tonight on @SECNetwork#SECThisMorning — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) June 14, 2023

As for the Missouri Tigers — they will get the Oklahoma Sooners. Fortunately for Mizzou, the game will be played in Columbia. It will be Oklahoma’s first visit to Faurot Field since October 23rd, 2010 when the Tigers upset the BCS top-ranked Sooners 36-27 when College Gameday was in Columbia.

Unfortunately for Mizzou, the Tigers will visit Alabama in 2024. Here is a look at Missouri’s full eight-game conference slate with no more divisions:

HOME: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn, Vanderbilt

ROAD: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

(The dates for these games will be announced at a later time)

Mizzou’s non-conference opponents for 2024 have been previously announced: Murray State (August 31st), Buffalo (September 7th), Boston College (September 14th), and at UMass (October 12th).