More on Mizzou’s 2024 SEC opponents, plus other news and notes

We know Mizzou Football’s 2024 SEC opponents! And no, it’s not the Battlehawks and Chiefs, Drink.
SOURCE@MizzouFootball to play @XFLBattlehawks and the @Chiefs in the upcoming 24 season ♂️— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) June 14, 2023
Here’s the official announcement.
A look at our 2024 @SEC opponents! #MIZ— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) June 14, 2023
: https://t.co/G7UcMkRrkb pic.twitter.com/VRhhd1tnqU
It will be the first time Mizzou won’t play Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, or Tennessee since joining the SEC — which will be weird.
Mizzou’s 2024 SEC opponents:— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 14, 2023
Home: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn, Vandy
Away: Alabama, Mississippi St, Texas A&M, South Carolina
First time MU won’t face Georgia, Florida, Tennessee & Kentucky in SEC play.
The 2024 conference schedule is headlined with a trip to Alabama and Mizzou hosting Oklahoma for the first time since October 23rd, 2010 — the last time College Gameday was in Columbia, Missouri.
Could College Gameday make a return to COMO somewhat soon? SEC Mike on Twitter (Michael Bratton) believes so if Mizzou and LSU are both undefeated heading into October 7th.
College GameDay has not visited Mizzou since Oct. 23, 2010— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) June 14, 2023
That could be changing this season as the Tigers host LSU on Oct. 7.
If both teams are undefeated, expect GameDay to roll on down to CoMo
Full show:https://t.co/1SmFW1mL10 pic.twitter.com/OfHN0wKBXV
But that’s a big IF, as Mizzou Football faces a critical Year 4 under Eli Drinkwitz as Missouri looks for their first winning season since 2018.
While it may be a long wait for Mizzou Football season, we will have Mizzou Basketball to watch during this summer! Well, kind of.
The Show Me Squad will be competing in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) and their Selection Show will air next Wednesday on YouTube. Stay tuned!
June 14, 2023
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Good Mizzou Basketball info here from Matt Watkins:
Mizzou isn't included in this piece as they weren't ranked top 25 preseason.— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) June 14, 2023
However, using Torvik's same projected experience metric, Mizzou's 23-24 roster rates 11th most experienced in D-I. First among high majors.
Entirely possible Mizzou starts five 5th year seniors. https://t.co/EM8rUXm5BK
A year ago, Nick Honor's usage rate (fga/fta/to vs. possessions on the court) was 13.6%. That ranked 219th of 225 high major players on the court for 70%+ of minutes.— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) June 14, 2023
Interestingly, when his usage rose above 14%, Mizzou recorded an 11-3 record.pic.twitter.com/c5SdGKyx1G
- Offseason Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
We call this drill “2 vs 1 Shooting” Collectively, we are working on game-like decisions, the extra pass and turning a good shot into a great shot! #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/EXWOieZxtW— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) June 14, 2023
- Michael Porter, Sr. with MPJ! Good stuff.
Thanks JR! This is unbelievable! https://t.co/XVuVtLSItj pic.twitter.com/uO8UadpN0J— Michael Porter, Sr. (@coachporter8) June 14, 2023
- Vote for Sophie Cunningham to be a WNBA All-Star!
Just your casual Wednesday reminder to vote Sophie Cunningham an All-Star!— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 14, 2023
➡️ https://t.co/9iA7BAvssS pic.twitter.com/qYxA8mztgx
- Congrats and good luck to former Mizzou Softball Tiger Brooke Wilmes on the start of her pro career!
Tiger ➡️@SmashIt_Vipers— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) June 14, 2023
Good luck in your first professional season, Brooke Wilmes!! #OwnIt #MIZ | #MizzouMade pic.twitter.com/q6FKfJiqe9
- From Ross Dellenger on Sports Illustrated: New draft NIL Legislation Includes Athlete Restrictions, Health Care and Booster Collectives
- A big congrats to Mizzou Track and Field’s Chris Conrad — who is a 2nd Team All-American in the 800M!
Second Team All-American pic.twitter.com/LF8G99vIPO— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) June 14, 2023
- Mizzou Swimmer Fernanda Goeij wins Gold in the Brazilian National Championships
Congrats to Fernanda Goeij on capturing Gold in the 200 backstroke at the Brazilian National Championships!! #MIZ x #ZouStyle pic.twitter.com/e2d1w43VYB— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) June 14, 2023
