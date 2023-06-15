 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

More on Mizzou’s 2024 SEC opponents, plus other news and notes

Mizzou Links for Thursday, June 15

By Sammy Stava
We know Mizzou Football’s 2024 SEC opponents! And no, it’s not the Battlehawks and Chiefs, Drink.

Here’s the official announcement.

It will be the first time Mizzou won’t play Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, or Tennessee since joining the SEC — which will be weird.

The 2024 conference schedule is headlined with a trip to Alabama and Mizzou hosting Oklahoma for the first time since October 23rd, 2010 — the last time College Gameday was in Columbia, Missouri.

Could College Gameday make a return to COMO somewhat soon? SEC Mike on Twitter (Michael Bratton) believes so if Mizzou and LSU are both undefeated heading into October 7th.

But that’s a big IF, as Mizzou Football faces a critical Year 4 under Eli Drinkwitz as Missouri looks for their first winning season since 2018.

While it may be a long wait for Mizzou Football season, we will have Mizzou Basketball to watch during this summer! Well, kind of.

The Show Me Squad will be competing in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) and their Selection Show will air next Wednesday on YouTube. Stay tuned!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Good Mizzou Basketball info here from Matt Watkins:
  • Offseason Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
  • Michael Porter, Sr. with MPJ! Good stuff.
  • Vote for Sophie Cunningham to be a WNBA All-Star!
  • Congrats and good luck to former Mizzou Softball Tiger Brooke Wilmes on the start of her pro career!
  • Mizzou Swimmer Fernanda Goeij wins Gold in the Brazilian National Championships
