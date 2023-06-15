More on Mizzou’s 2024 SEC opponents, plus other news and notes

ICYMI...

We know Mizzou Football’s 2024 SEC opponents! And no, it’s not the Battlehawks and Chiefs, Drink.

SOURCE@MizzouFootball to play @XFLBattlehawks and the @Chiefs in the upcoming 24 season ‍♂️ — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) June 14, 2023

Here’s the official announcement.

It will be the first time Mizzou won’t play Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, or Tennessee since joining the SEC — which will be weird.

Mizzou’s 2024 SEC opponents:



Home: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn, Vandy



Away: Alabama, Mississippi St, Texas A&M, South Carolina



First time MU won’t face Georgia, Florida, Tennessee & Kentucky in SEC play. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 14, 2023

The 2024 conference schedule is headlined with a trip to Alabama and Mizzou hosting Oklahoma for the first time since October 23rd, 2010 — the last time College Gameday was in Columbia, Missouri.

Could College Gameday make a return to COMO somewhat soon? SEC Mike on Twitter (Michael Bratton) believes so if Mizzou and LSU are both undefeated heading into October 7th.

College GameDay has not visited Mizzou since Oct. 23, 2010



That could be changing this season as the Tigers host LSU on Oct. 7.



If both teams are undefeated, expect GameDay to roll on down to CoMo



Full show:https://t.co/1SmFW1mL10 pic.twitter.com/OfHN0wKBXV — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) June 14, 2023

But that’s a big IF, as Mizzou Football faces a critical Year 4 under Eli Drinkwitz as Missouri looks for their first winning season since 2018.

While it may be a long wait for Mizzou Football season, we will have Mizzou Basketball to watch during this summer! Well, kind of.

The Show Me Squad will be competing in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) and their Selection Show will air next Wednesday on YouTube. Stay tuned!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Joel Boenitz: Mizzou football’s SEC opponents announced for 2024

Mizzou isn't included in this piece as they weren't ranked top 25 preseason.



However, using Torvik's same projected experience metric, Mizzou's 23-24 roster rates 11th most experienced in D-I. First among high majors.



Entirely possible Mizzou starts five 5th year seniors. https://t.co/EM8rUXm5BK — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) June 14, 2023

A year ago, Nick Honor's usage rate (fga/fta/to vs. possessions on the court) was 13.6%. That ranked 219th of 225 high major players on the court for 70%+ of minutes.



Interestingly, when his usage rose above 14%, Mizzou recorded an 11-3 record.pic.twitter.com/c5SdGKyx1G — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) June 14, 2023

Offseason Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!

We call this drill “2 vs 1 Shooting” Collectively, we are working on game-like decisions, the extra pass and turning a good shot into a great shot! #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/EXWOieZxtW — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) June 14, 2023

Michael Porter, Sr. with MPJ! Good stuff.

Vote for Sophie Cunningham to be a WNBA All-Star!

Just your casual Wednesday reminder to vote Sophie Cunningham an All-Star!



➡️ https://t.co/9iA7BAvssS pic.twitter.com/qYxA8mztgx — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 14, 2023

Congrats and good luck to former Mizzou Softball Tiger Brooke Wilmes on the start of her pro career!

From Ross Dellenger on Sports Illustrated: New draft NIL Legislation Includes Athlete Restrictions, Health Care and Booster Collectives

A big congrats to Mizzou Track and Field’s Chris Conrad — who is a 2nd Team All-American in the 800M!

Second Team All-American pic.twitter.com/LF8G99vIPO — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) June 14, 2023

Mizzou Swimmer Fernanda Goeij wins Gold in the Brazilian National Championships

Congrats to Fernanda Goeij on capturing Gold in the 200 backstroke at the Brazilian National Championships!! #MIZ x #ZouStyle pic.twitter.com/e2d1w43VYB — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) June 14, 2023