Mizzou Athletics Celebrates Record-Breaking Scholastic Performance

As a former educator and current employee of the UM System’s flagship institution, I am always anxious to see the performance of the school’s student-athletes, and as I have said on this website many times this year, I’m super proud of how much the athletic department is focusing on student-athlete performance on AND off the court.
Just how proud? Let’s illustrate it with Abbott Elementary gifs. Such a good show.
My friends, the days of APR woes appear to be a thing of the past [recoils in horror thinking of nightmare season past], as Desiree Reed-Francois and her staff ain’t playing around with the academics. Even with Transferportalpalooza, issues of not meeting grades combined with poor graduation rates are nary to be found.
Witness. ANOTHER record-breaking scholastic semester for Mizzou Athletics. After breaking the previous record in FS22 with a 3.32 GPA, they’ve done it again in SP23, notching a 3.35 GPA. That is actually incredible, you guys. Per MUTigers.com, it also blows away the previous spring semester record of 3.21 (set in 2021) and is the 13th straight semester — are we counting summer, too? — of a combined 3.0 or higher.
Let’s get into some specifics, shall we?
- 74 student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA, while 258 had a 3.50+ and 370 had at least a 3.0. The Dean’s List contained 202 student-athletes.
- Baseball had 12 players earn Dean’s List honors and 5 had a perfect 4.0, while Softball had a program-best 3.59 GPA, with 17/25 student-athletes posting at least a 3.50. Impressive.
- WBB had its highest GPA on record in any semester with a 3.53, including 2 perfect 4.0s and 8 with above a 3.50, while MBB had a program-high 3.0 in the spring. Leading the basketball programs with their Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar awards were Mama Dembele with her 3.975 GPA and Kobe Brown, one of 10 national men’s finalists, with his 3.594 cumulative GPA and Academic All-America honors.
- Football had a 3.08 GPA, their second highest in a spring semester. 3 had a perfect 4.0 and 32 earned above a 3.50.
I’m sorry, I need a minute to process that again. 32 above a 3.50?!?
Back to it.
- Men’s Golf led all men’s sports with a 3.48, which was their second-highest spring GPA ever, while Women’s Golf had a 3.57, their 5th straight semester above 3.50. I don’t know how many people are on the WG roster, but they had 2 perfect 4.0s, and 8 with a 3.5 or higher to go with 5 on the Dean’s List. That seems great!
- Gymnastics had their second highest GPA ever with a 3.55, and 8 (!) had a perfect 4.0 GPA with 17 (!) finishing with a 3.5+. 10 made the Dean’s List. So... that’s basically the entire team (they had 21 total; I counted). Jocelyn Moore, that of perfect 10 fame, was also an honoree for the Arthur Ashe Jr award with her 3.62 GPA.
- Soccer led the whole dang athletic department with a whopping 3.79 GPA. It also beat their previous high of 3.65, set just a semester ago. 11 players posted a perfect 4.0 and 28/34 had a 3.50+. 27 of the 34 also made the Dean’s List (the criteria is determined by each individual college)
- Women’s Swim & Dive tied for the second-highest GPA in the athletic department, posting a 3.71. This was their 8th straight semester above a 3.50. 7 posted a perfect 4.0 with 25/31 nabbing a 3.50+, and 24 earning Dean’s List honors. Katrina Brathwaite was an honoree for the aforementioned Arthur Ashe award, earning a 3.53 GPA and a 4-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
- Tennis was the other half of the tie for the second-highest GPA (3.71) in the athletic department. This was their 9th straight above a 3.50, which is the longest active run by any Mizzou team. 9/10 (that’s 90%) of the team had a 3.50+, and 8 earned Dean’s List honors at their colleges.
- Men’s XC & Track recorded 3.45 and 3.41 GPAs, respectively. 18 XC runners finished with a 3.50+, with 3 earning a perfect 4.0. Track surpassed its previous non-Covid record of 3.27... set in FALL 2011. Yes, you read that right. 6 had a perfect 4.0 and 40/49 had a 3.0+.
- Women’s XC & Track recorded 3.66 and 3.52 GPAs, respectively. 6/11 XC runners earned a 3.50+, while an astonishing 14 (!!) T&F athletes posted a perfect 4.0. 30/48 earned a 3.50+. Arianna Fisher, also a two-time All-American and an Arthur Ashe nominee, has a 4.0 GPA while pursuing her master’s in educational psychology.
- Volleyball posted a 3.21 overall GPA, their 24th straight semester or 3.0+.
- Wrestling had 6 perfect 4.0 GPAs, as well as 28 student-athletes with a 3.0+. Their overall team GPA was 2.98, the only under 3.0 (hit the books, Tiger Style).
On to the Links!
