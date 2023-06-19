 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Missing highly paid stars, Sophie Cunningham nearly ignites comeback for Mercury

Mizzou Links for June 19, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cunningham lauds Mercury’s effort after tough loss

Times are tough in Phoenix.

Diana Taurasi is out with a bum hammy. Brittney Griner is out with a bum hip. Michaela Onyenwere left today’s game early after an apparent blow to the face. And generally when you’re missing your two highest paid players and bona fide Hall of Famers, along with a first round pick you traded for, it’s going to be tough to beat one of the league’s super teams.

The Phoenix Mercury’s loss to the New York Liberty didn’t offer a flattering score line. You won’t find many teams lauding their fight after an 89-71 loss. But guided by Sophie Cunningham’s 27 points, the Mercury were able to trim the Liberty’s lead to 8 points late in the game, causing New York to reassert themselves with their starters. That’s a small victory, but Cunningham was happy with it all the same.

Cunningham finished the game by shooting 9-15 from the field and 5-10 from three. She’s averaging just a tick over 13 points per game this season, third on the team behind Taurasi and Griner. She’s been the team’s go-to scorer without their two stars, which is saying something considering the difficulty they’ve faced keeping those two on the court (Griner’s captivity in Russia aside, of course.)

If you want to show your appreciation for the Mayor of Columbia, go ahead and vote for her to be in the WNBA All-Star Game. Come on, you know you want to.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Happy belated Fathers Day, all you Mizzou dads and father figures out there. We love you all dearly!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...