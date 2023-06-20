Houston transfer De’Myla Brown commits to Mizzou

On a lovely Juneteenth afternoon, Mizzou women’s basketball gained an unexpected commitment from University of Houston senior guard, De’Myla Brown. There was no bat signal or any indication that a new Tiger was set to come to town, and her announcement came as a pleasant surprise as this squad is nearly set for this upcoming season.

Let’s Meet De’Myla Brown!

Brown spent time at four different schools. She started at Western Kentucky, then went the JUCO route for a year where she earned NJCAA Division 1 First Team All-American honors at Chipola College, before transferring to Power-5 Illinois then finally landing at Houston.

After only averaging 1.7 points at WKU, Brown re-upped her game at Chipola where she averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists, including 73 three-pointers. While at Illinois (2021-22), she finished the season third in scoring with 8.1 points and led the team in steals with 30. Also during her lone season in Illinois, Brown beat up on her new team, scoring a season-high of 21 for the Illini.

She transferred to Houston for the 2022-2023 season but only appeared in 14 games after announcing she’d sit out the second half of the season due to mental health concerns. Brown officially entered the transfer portal in April and received offers from Texas Tech, UT-Arlington and Rhode Island, per World Exposure Report WBB.

Transfer De’Myla Brown recruiting has been on fire since she hit the portal. Some schools that have reached out have been: Texas Tech, St.John’s, Rhode Island, and UT-Arlington to name a few. — World Exposure Report WBB (@WorldExposureWB) April 8, 2023

Brown is a versatile guard who can do a little bit of everything on the floor. She can create her own shot with excellent isolation skills, throw the deep outlet pass on target after a rebound and slice through defenders for a layup.

Her perimeter defense is one that will complement Mama Dembele extremely well. In her 14 games, she totaled an impressive 16 steals for 1.1 per game. An aspect Mizzou desperately needs is a secondary point guard who can fill the void left by Katlyn Gilbert. Brown brings an all-around game that will give Mizzou more scoring options and flexibility whether she comes off the bench or finds her place in the starting lineup.

As of now, it is unknown whether she is considered a grad transfer. She is awaiting approval of an immediate eligibility waiver that should be approved. Houston is fully complying with her attempt at a mental health waiver.