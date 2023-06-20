Is D’Moi Hodge working out for every NBA team? We’ll find out!

Working hard or hardly working, eh D’Moi?
With Kobe Brown’s future largely set — he seems to be a consensus late first round or early second round pick — there’s still one more player we need to consider.
A powerful offensive force for the Tigers all season long, D’Moi Hodge continues to make the NBA workout rounds ahead of the draft on Thursday.
starting the week off with some draft workouts.— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 19, 2023
▪️ D'Moi Hodge (Missouri)
▪️ Gabe Kalscheur (Iowa State)
▪️ Jalen Slawson (Furman) pic.twitter.com/wp4mQvvT7c
Hodge has been busy trying to get on teams’ radars. Here’s to hoping it ends with a low-second round pick or a flyer contract in the G-League.
Prior to today's workout with the Timberwolves, Mizzou's D'Moi Hodge has worked out for the Blazers, Pacers, Wizards & Lakers.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 19, 2023
And hey, did we also mention Hodge is up for our Newcomer of the Year award at the first annual Rock M'mys!
- In which Matt Harris surveys the SEC Hoops landscape after a mass exodus and arrival of transfers in the offseason
- In which our first annual Rock M’mys are now underway! Newcomer of the Year is the first of five awards being handed out.
- Kobe Brown has worked his way up on draft boards, and it appears to be continually motivating him in his work at the gym. (Karen’s T-shirt design makes an appearance)
- Pro Football Focus loves Mizzou’s defense, yes they do!
Highest graded returning SEC Linebackers pic.twitter.com/ezrbedTkIn— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 19, 2023
- After just one season on staff as a GA, it looks like Phil Pressey is leaving Mizzou Hoops to take a position with the Boston Celtics. Best of luck, Flip!
- Robin Pingeton picked up another transfer recruit in former Illini and Houston Cougar Dy’Myla Brown.
all the glory be to God. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/3VEfm8rfmf— De'Myla Brown (@demylabrown) June 19, 2023
Brown should offer the Tigers some depth at guard after averaging 5.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game with Houston last season. Chris Kwiecinski has the skinny on her commitment over at The Trib. Lauren will also have some takes on the new addition early this AM.
