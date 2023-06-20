 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is D’Moi Hodge working out for every NBA team? We’ll find out!

Mizzou Links for June 20, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Working hard or hardly working, eh D’Moi?

With Kobe Brown’s future largely set — he seems to be a consensus late first round or early second round pick — there’s still one more player we need to consider.

A powerful offensive force for the Tigers all season long, D’Moi Hodge continues to make the NBA workout rounds ahead of the draft on Thursday.

Hodge has been busy trying to get on teams’ radars. Here’s to hoping it ends with a low-second round pick or a flyer contract in the G-League.

More Links:

  • Kobe Brown has worked his way up on draft boards, and it appears to be continually motivating him in his work at the gym. (Karen’s T-shirt design makes an appearance)
  • Pro Football Focus loves Mizzou’s defense, yes they do!

Brown should offer the Tigers some depth at guard after averaging 5.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game with Houston last season. Chris Kwiecinski has the skinny on her commitment over at The Trib. Lauren will also have some takes on the new addition early this AM.

