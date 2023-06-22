 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou’s Show Me Squad to make their debut in The Basketball Tournament

Mizzou Links for Thursday, June 22

By Sammy Stava
Mizzou Basketball in the summer?

Yes, please.

Mizzou Hoops’ alumni team Show Me Squad will be making their debut in The Basketball Tournament — a 64-team tourney where the winning team receives $1 million.

Show Me Squad is a No. 4 seed in the Wichita Regional playing No. 5 seed Vegas Rebellion (UNLV alumni) in the first round.

Here is the full TBT bracket:

Show Me’s match up with Vegas will take place on July 19th at the Charles Koch Arena — a 6:00 p.m. CST tip-off which can be seen on ESPN+.

Of course, there is potential second round match up against Mass Street (the kU alumni team).

If you need a refresher — Show Me Squad’s roster features former players such as Ben Sternberg, Dree Gholston, Isiaih Mosley, Jontay Porter, Jordan Geist, Mitchell Smith and more. Plus, Phil Pressey is the GM and head coach.

Can’t wait for that. Also, can’t wait for tonight. Happy NBA Draft! Best of luck to Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s a look at the 2023-24 Mizzou Volleyball schedule. The Dawn Sullivan era officially starts on August 25th vs Illinois State. Read more here on MUTigers.com.
  • A big congrats to Tiger Style’s Keegan O’Toole — who has been named an Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. Read more on MUTigers.com
  • Corn hole night!
  • Notable: As Mizzou hosts Memphis on November 10th
  • Mizzou comes in at No. 4 in Evan Miya’s latest transfer portal rankings
  • What a honor for the late Terez Paylor. We at Rock M Nation certainly miss him.
  • Big recruiting weekend upcoming for Mizzou Football
  • Sophie Cunningham. From the logo!
  • Former Missouri Tiger Paul Adams makes the All-USFL team on offense
Next Up In Links

