Mizzou’s Show Me Squad to make their debut in The Basketball Tournament

Mizzou Basketball in the summer?
Yes, please.
Mizzou Hoops’ alumni team Show Me Squad will be making their debut in The Basketball Tournament — a 64-team tourney where the winning team receives $1 million.
Show Me Squad is a No. 4 seed in the Wichita Regional playing No. 5 seed Vegas Rebellion (UNLV alumni) in the first round.
Here is the full TBT bracket:
THE TBT 2023 BRACKET— TBT (@thetournament) June 21, 2023
Games tip-off July 19th on the @ESPN family of networks! pic.twitter.com/eqkHraEwwt
Show Me’s match up with Vegas will take place on July 19th at the Charles Koch Arena — a 6:00 p.m. CST tip-off which can be seen on ESPN+.
The @thetournament bracket has been unveiled and the Mizzou Alumni team @ShowMeSquadTBT opens against @rebellionTBT four weeks from today!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 21, 2023
Can't wait to see all of the former Tigers in action!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/5Yc5TuqWaC
Of course, there is potential second round match up against Mass Street (the kU alumni team).
If you need a refresher — Show Me Squad’s roster features former players such as Ben Sternberg, Dree Gholston, Isiaih Mosley, Jontay Porter, Jordan Geist, Mitchell Smith and more. Plus, Phil Pressey is the GM and head coach.
Best as I can tell, the Mizzou TBT roster is:— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) June 21, 2023
Isiaih Mosley
Jontay Porter
Dree Gholston
Mitchell Smith
Jordan Geist
Earnest Ross
Tony Criswell
Ben Sternberg
There might be additions/subtractions, but that's what I've seen thus far.
Can’t wait for that. Also, can’t wait for tonight. Happy NBA Draft! Best of luck to Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge.
Tomorrow is a National Holiday….@NBADraft @TheKobe24Brown @Dmoi_VI @DraftExpress #NBADraft— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) June 21, 2023
More from Dennis Gates on #NBA Kobe Brown: "I knew...we had a very good player, one that will go down in the books as one of the #Mizzou greats..." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/9pArra5kvk— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 22, 2023
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter: Where does Mizzou’s Kobe Brown land in the NBA Draft? Start with these seven teams
- From Dave Matter: Mizzou’s Kobe Brown ready to make dreams come true as draft arrives
(Columbia Missourian)
- From the staff: Mizzou volleyball releases 2023 schedule
- From Jaden Lewis: Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge’s draft status on the eve of the NBA Draft
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Here’s a look at the 2023-24 Mizzou Volleyball schedule. The Dawn Sullivan era officially starts on August 25th vs Illinois State. Read more here on MUTigers.com.
The 2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ Schedule ️ is SET!!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) June 21, 2023
: https://t.co/WQkFeu0fzN
️: https://t.co/MeflX5cdbs#MIZ pic.twitter.com/0lYZQRWgCQ
- A big congrats to Tiger Style’s Keegan O’Toole — who has been named an Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. Read more on MUTigers.com
Keegan O’Toole Named Academic All-American by @CollSportsComm— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) June 21, 2023
https://t.co/QxHxn2A5st#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/VZ0a4lZLrD
- Corn hole night!
Another Wednesday another wild corn hole shot #MIZ pic.twitter.com/K71x3Dtq2f— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) June 22, 2023
- Notable: As Mizzou hosts Memphis on November 10th
The NCAA has suspended Memphis' Penny Hardaway for the first three games of the 2023-24 season due to recruiting violations, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 21, 2023
- Mizzou comes in at No. 4 in Evan Miya’s latest transfer portal rankings
Transfer Portal Overall Activity Rankings (arrivals + departures) at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax:— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) June 21, 2023
1. Florida
2. Cal
3. West Virginia
4. Missouri
5. LSU
6. Penn State
7. Ole Miss
8. UNLV
9. Wake Forest
10. Villanova
11. BYU
12. Kansas State
13. Nebraska
14. Kansas
15. Arkansas pic.twitter.com/nmSJ6bpjGQ
- What a honor for the late Terez Paylor. We at Rock M Nation certainly miss him.
The Missouri Press Association has named the late @TerezPaylor part of its 2023 Hall of Fame class. May Terez be pleased from heaven and this honor add to the pride our family, friends and those who appreciated Terez’s journalistic work feel. pic.twitter.com/h6WT3F8B2d— Ebony Reed (@EbonyReed) June 21, 2023
- Big recruiting weekend upcoming for Mizzou Football
According to @LockedOnMizzou, 5⭐️ DL Williams Nwaneri WILL be visiting #Mizzou this weekend.— Adam Ryerson (@AdamRyerson_) June 21, 2023
Rumors swirled that the Lee Summit prospect would forgo his visit and head to Georgia. Now it’s believed he will be in COMO until Saturday, before heading to Athens that afternoon.
2 Days…#CHASE2DRE4MS | #GOLDRUSH | #MIZ pic.twitter.com/62mgTFQ0V9— (@MacAskew4) June 21, 2023
- Sophie Cunningham. From the logo!
SOPHIE LOGO CUNNINGHAM. pic.twitter.com/A0YbdDISI2— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 21, 2023
- Former Missouri Tiger Paul Adams makes the All-USFL team on offense
Introducing the 2023 All-USFL Team offense— USFL (@USFL) June 21, 2023
Which player on this list was your favorite to watch? pic.twitter.com/hGEBf5vf8L
