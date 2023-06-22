Mizzou’s Show Me Squad to make their debut in The Basketball Tournament

Mizzou Basketball in the summer?

Yes, please.

Mizzou Hoops’ alumni team Show Me Squad will be making their debut in The Basketball Tournament — a 64-team tourney where the winning team receives $1 million.

Show Me Squad is a No. 4 seed in the Wichita Regional playing No. 5 seed Vegas Rebellion (UNLV alumni) in the first round.

Here is the full TBT bracket:

THE TBT 2023 BRACKET



Games tip-off July 19th on the @ESPN family of networks! pic.twitter.com/eqkHraEwwt — TBT (@thetournament) June 21, 2023

Show Me’s match up with Vegas will take place on July 19th at the Charles Koch Arena — a 6:00 p.m. CST tip-off which can be seen on ESPN+.

The @thetournament bracket has been unveiled and the Mizzou Alumni team @ShowMeSquadTBT opens against @rebellionTBT four weeks from today!



Can't wait to see all of the former Tigers in action!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/5Yc5TuqWaC — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 21, 2023

Of course, there is potential second round match up against Mass Street (the kU alumni team).

If you need a refresher — Show Me Squad’s roster features former players such as Ben Sternberg, Dree Gholston, Isiaih Mosley, Jontay Porter, Jordan Geist, Mitchell Smith and more. Plus, Phil Pressey is the GM and head coach.

Best as I can tell, the Mizzou TBT roster is:



Isiaih Mosley

Jontay Porter

Dree Gholston

Mitchell Smith

Jordan Geist

Earnest Ross

Tony Criswell

Ben Sternberg



There might be additions/subtractions, but that's what I've seen thus far. — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) June 21, 2023

Can’t wait for that. Also, can’t wait for tonight. Happy NBA Draft! Best of luck to Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge.

More from Dennis Gates on #NBA Kobe Brown: "I knew...we had a very good player, one that will go down in the books as one of the #Mizzou greats..." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/9pArra5kvk — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 22, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Here’s a look at the 2023-24 Mizzou Volleyball schedule. The Dawn Sullivan era officially starts on August 25th vs Illinois State. Read more here on MUTigers.com.

A big congrats to Tiger Style’s Keegan O’Toole — who has been named an Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. Read more on MUTigers.com

Corn hole night!

Another Wednesday another wild corn hole shot #MIZ pic.twitter.com/K71x3Dtq2f — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) June 22, 2023

Notable: As Mizzou hosts Memphis on November 10th

The NCAA has suspended Memphis' Penny Hardaway for the first three games of the 2023-24 season due to recruiting violations, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 21, 2023

Mizzou comes in at No. 4 in Evan Miya’s latest transfer portal rankings

Transfer Portal Overall Activity Rankings (arrivals + departures) at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax:



1. Florida

2. Cal

3. West Virginia

4. Missouri

5. LSU

6. Penn State

7. Ole Miss

8. UNLV

9. Wake Forest

10. Villanova

11. BYU

12. Kansas State

13. Nebraska

14. Kansas

15. Arkansas pic.twitter.com/nmSJ6bpjGQ — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) June 21, 2023

What a honor for the late Terez Paylor. We at Rock M Nation certainly miss him.

The Missouri Press Association has named the late @TerezPaylor part of its 2023 Hall of Fame class. May Terez be pleased from heaven and this honor add to the pride our family, friends and those who appreciated Terez’s journalistic work feel. pic.twitter.com/h6WT3F8B2d — Ebony Reed (@EbonyReed) June 21, 2023

Big recruiting weekend upcoming for Mizzou Football

According to @LockedOnMizzou, 5⭐️ DL Williams Nwaneri WILL be visiting #Mizzou this weekend.



Rumors swirled that the Lee Summit prospect would forgo his visit and head to Georgia. Now it’s believed he will be in COMO until Saturday, before heading to Athens that afternoon. — Adam Ryerson (@AdamRyerson_) June 21, 2023

Sophie Cunningham. From the logo!

Former Missouri Tiger Paul Adams makes the All-USFL team on offense

Introducing the 2023 All-USFL Team offense



Which player on this list was your favorite to watch? pic.twitter.com/hGEBf5vf8L — USFL (@USFL) June 21, 2023