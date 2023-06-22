Watching in his hometown Huntsville, Alabama, Kobe Brown’s dreams finally came true. With the No. 30 pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Adam Silver took the stand to announce that the Los Angeles Clippers took him.

Sources: Clippers are selecting Kobe Brown at No. 30. https://t.co/Z8rZKX2Rl3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

It was an emotional moment for the former Missouri star.

“I walked off from my seat to go get a cup of water and my agent called me and told me the news and it was just like it didn’t hit yet,” Brown said. “And then you know, the Clippers called and I talked to Coach (Tyron) Lue and the front office and whatnot and then they announced it on TV and that’s when it finally hit me so yeah, I couldn’t help but cry it was a surreal moment.”

Brown will hold the honor of being the 48th player selected in program history according to MU Hoops twitter, and the first Tiger to be selected since the Denver Nuggets took Michael Porter, Jr. with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

A four year player for Mizzou, Brown became one of the most beloved Tigers in recent memory. He was Missouri’s heart and soul for the past two seasons and was one of three players, along with his brother Kaleb Brown, to return to the team for the 2022-23 season.

The decision was great choice for both sides as Brown led a rejuvenating charge into the team that saw Mizzou:

Win its third most games this millennium with 25.

Finish fourth place in the Southeastern Conference, highest since joining the league in 2012.

Reach the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history

Win its first NCAA Tournament Game since 2010.

Brown himself led Missouri with 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest while averaging 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and shooting 45.5% from behind the arc while being named second team All-SEC. He essentially put the Tigers on the map for the 22-23 season with back-to-back 30-point performances against Illinois and Kentucky.

His former Tiger teammates wasted no time in congratulating him after he was selected. Ben Sternberg was with Brown at his draft event.

Told y’all them boys from the Zou different ! — Nick Honor (@NickHonor3) June 23, 2023

Ended the first round the right way !!! Contests @TheKobe24Brown — Dree Gholston (@DreeGholston4) June 23, 2023

Kobe my brother!!!! God is good it’s League Time #Clippers @TheKobe24Brown — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) June 23, 2023

@TheKobe24Brown Always been a pro! — Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) June 23, 2023

He now heads to Los Angeles to be coached by Mexico, MO native Ty Lue and former Mizzou legend Larry Drew, who serves as an assistant coach.

When asked what he brings to the Clippers, his answer was simple.

“Whatever they need, I just want to win,” Brown said. “I don’t have a specific position as it is so I just want to be a winner.”

