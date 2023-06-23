A Match Made in Mid-Missouri Heaven

#MIZZOU2THENBA

Let’s make that a thing, ok? I, for one, love an appropriate and simplistic hashtag. And yes that most certainly is a dig at that weird ass hashtag that Mizzou Football is using, “#CHASE2DRE4MS”. It’s too clunky, y’all, and just plain weird.

Speaking of Mizzou Football and their clunky hashtags, they’ve got a huge “Gold Rush” recruiting weekend starting with some big name Missouri visitors including Ryan Wingo and Williams Nwaneri, the latter of whom is already in town.

Among the names visiting #Mizzou this weekend, per @247Sports:



- 5⭐️DL Williams Nwaneri

- 5⭐️WR Ryan Wingo

- 4 ⭐️LB Brian Huff

- 4⭐️ CB Cameron Keys

-4⭐️LB Jeremiah Beasley

-4⭐️RB Darrion Dupree



Huge weekend for the football program, and one that’ll define the 2024 class. — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) June 23, 2023

Anyway, that’s enough football talk from this gal, and back to the NBA Draft we go. I haven’t really watched a draft since Michael Porter, Jr.’s 2018 draft year, and vividly remember watching from my couch as he precipitously fell further and further in the lottery, much like that Villanova guy (Whitmore?) did Thursday night.

Once the picks hit the mid-20s with teams on the clock I know Kobe worked out for, I started getting all sorts of antsy. When would our guy, the TRUEST of TRUE sons, hear his name called?

Who would take a shot on one of my all-time faves to wear the black & gold? Sacramento? Memphis? Indiana? Portland? Denver? Charlotte? San Antonio? Cleveland? Washington? Orlando? I frantically thought back to all my Rain Man-esque draft posts to find some indication of who my new favorite team would be. That and I had decided to watch the draft at Shiloh Bar & Grill and was trying to figure out when I could feasibly escape to make my quick trip home and not miss Kobe time. Turns out I have a new favorite team NOT of those mentioned and I missed the announcement because I had literally just gotten in my car. Sorry, Nuggies, you’re no longer my fave, because...

Kobe Brown is a Los Angeles Clipper.

Prepare for the Kobe spam that is to follow. Per Dave Matter, he did work out for the Clippers, but it was one of the teams of his dozen workouts that we didn’t know about. AND he could get significant playing time. And also, the Missouri connections. SO MANY Mid-Mo connections! And randomly, just thought of him playing alongside Terance Mann… who was coached at FSU by CY and Dennis.

Quick thoughts on Kobe Brown to the Clippers: As many games as PG & Kawhi miss with injuries, Brown's got a chance to see major minutes as a rookie ... He'll be coached by a Missourian: Mexico's Tyronn Lue ... with former Mizzou standout Larry Drew as an assistant. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 23, 2023

Congrats, Kobe. What a day. You deserve it all.





A day to remember for @TheKobe24Brown as the True Son takes the next step in his career at tonight's #NBADraft #MIZ pic.twitter.com/i9i8a8dRbL — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 22, 2023

Here’s the moment he got the call. Kobe said on a Zoom call with the media afterwards that he couldn’t help but cry. Me too, KB.

Kobe Brown becomes a Clipper.

What a moment

via @2LiveQ_ pic.twitter.com/i7kTNodFzW — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 23, 2023

Here’s his full interview, courtesy of ABC17 Sports Director, Nathalie Jones. You can also read Jaden’s post (linked below).

Wow. That growth.

Kobe Brown by year:



2018-19: unranked 3-star recruit

2019-20: 5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg

2020-21: 8 ppg, 6.2 rpg

2021-22: 12.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg

2022-23: 15.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg



Tonight: 1st round NBA Draft pick — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) June 23, 2023

His agency shares the news.

Now, some reactions.

Former Missourian beat writer, AK, who covers the Evansville beat now.

KOBEEEEEEEE BROWNNNNNNNNNNN LETSSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOO — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) June 23, 2023

Frank Cusumano, STL radio guy

For the rest of his life Kobe Brown can say he was a first round pick in the NBA. 30th to the Clippers. This is awesome. @MizzouHoops — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) June 23, 2023

Former Mizzou beat writer and recent j-school grad

So happy for #Mizzou legend Kobe Brown. Through four years there he turned into a superstar before our eyes. Stayed when he easily could've hit the portal. Now a first-round pick. That's awesome. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) June 23, 2023

SEC analyst and CoMo native, Tom Hart

Not sure I’ve seen any Missouri player grow as much as Kobe Brown did in his time on campus. Early on, he seemed content with letting others take the lead and the big shot. By the end he was demanding the ball and welcomed the spotlight. He turned himself into a 1st rounder. — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) June 23, 2023

Nathalie has gotten to know KB well.

#Clippers are getting a PLAYER in #Mizzou standout Kobe Brown #NBADraft2023

Fun to watch in CoMo...now headed West ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rm0QAObcKU — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) June 23, 2023

A fan take.

Dennis Gates took a guy who wasn’t even on draft boards and helped him get picked in the first round a year later.



I imagine this will come up in living rooms across the country on recruiting visits. — Larry Thornton (@lmt_810) June 23, 2023

We love a humble king. One of his agents, as I mentioned before, is Mark Bartelstein, who is also the agent of MPJ and Bradley Beal, as well as many others.

Kobe Brown says his agents at Priority Sports told him he could be a first-rounder before he signed with them. "I thought they were crazy." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 23, 2023

Damn...

How significant is Kobe sliding into the first round?



There is a rookie scale set before each season for first round picks, and players can sign for anywhere from 80% to 120% of this scale.



According to RealGM, last year's 30th pick had a scale number of $1,828,300. — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) June 23, 2023

Significant.

Some pretty good players have been the 30th pick in the NBA draft the last 20 years: Jimmy Butler, David Lee, Desmond Bane, Kevin Porter Jr., Josh Hart, Kevon Looney, Kyle Anderson https://t.co/QsVnc9FJsK — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 23, 2023

This WILL be my reaction every single time I watch him play.

The Junkyard Dog and current Buck assistant is pleased.

My agent Mark Bartelstein strikes again in the NBA draft with K. Brown from my school MIZZOU…#MIZ#30 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) June 23, 2023

BK weighs in.

What an awesome story. You want to talk about a kid that was overlooked, meet Kobe Brown.



Unranked prospect on Rivals when he signed w/ #Mizzou in '19. 247 had him as the 64th best SF in his class.



Averaged just 7 points his first 2 seasons. Now, a 1st round pick. Awesome. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) June 23, 2023

Rock M beat writer Parker shares his thoughts

The Los Angeles Clippers select Missouri forward Kobe Brown at No. 30 in the NBA Draft.



A great opportunity for Brown to learn behind some elite NBA forwards in his first couple of seasons. Congratulations to a Tiger great. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) June 23, 2023

Love this, from the Mizzou Hoops in-arena announcer.

“In his first NBA season, out of #Mizzou, number 24, Kobe Brown!”



From Huntsville, AL, to CoMO, to Los Angeles, CA, the journey continues for @TheKobe24Brown. Congratulations to this True Son!



: @ABC17News pic.twitter.com/xxx7a41Qu2 — Phil Fortaleza (@philfortaleza) June 23, 2023

Mr. Sunny (or is it Sonny?) himself:

Team Reactions:

The Clippers got a good one!!! M-I-Z!!! https://t.co/3HCWH93cHT — Kyle Smithpeters (@kylesmithpeters) June 23, 2023

Kobe Brown, L.A. Clipper — Matt Cline (@mcline_20) June 23, 2023

Kobe Brown - By the Numbers

4⃣8⃣ Tiger selected in the NBA Draft

1⃣6⃣ First-Round NBA Draft pick

3⃣ Mizzou player selected by @LAClippers franchise, joining Gary Link (1974) & Malcolm Thomas (1985)#MIZ pic.twitter.com/tjZAAZQSjx — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 23, 2023

@TheKobe24Brown Always been a pro! — Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) June 23, 2023

Kobe first rounnnndddd!!!!! — Daylan ☔️ (@daylancarnell) June 23, 2023

LFGGGG @TheKobe24Brown BEEN A PRO ‼️ — Jackson Francois (@JacksonFrancoi3) June 23, 2023

Ended the first round the right way !!! Contests @TheKobe24Brown — Dree Gholston (@DreeGholston4) June 23, 2023

Told y’all them boys from the Zou different ! — Nick Honor (@NickHonor3) June 23, 2023

Kobe my brother!!!! God is good it’s League Time #Clippers @TheKobe24Brown — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) June 23, 2023

With the 30th overall pick, we have selected Kobe Brown.



Welcome to LA, @TheKobe24Brown! pic.twitter.com/51lkOehh9X — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 23, 2023

Statement SZN



Here are the L Frank press quotes on Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller. pic.twitter.com/xwTDWX4c0e — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) June 23, 2023

Analysis from national media:

Mizzou alum Jim Root of 2nd Chance Points (who wanted Kobe to be a Buck)

Ya know what, worth missing him on the Bucks to see my guy get a guaranteed deal and go in the first round. True Son, forever a Tiger, go be great Kobe https://t.co/IIKApidoxe — Jim Root (@2ndChancePoints) June 23, 2023

IDK about analysis, per see, but #MizzouMade at social media expert for The Athletic shares his excitement

Kobe Brown is a first-round pick to the Clippers!



M-I-Z pic.twitter.com/8Ppi9Yc6bW — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) June 23, 2023

Clippers writer Law Murray of The Athletic:

Theme for LAC tonight



- Age (Brown and Miller will both be 24 in January)



- Production (Brown was 2022 All-SEC, Miller 2023 All-ACC)



- Length (Miller 7-0 wingspan, Brown 7-1 wingspan)



- Shooting (Brown 55.3/45.3/79.2, Miller 54.5/35.2/78.4)



- Positional dimes



- oREB/steals — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) June 23, 2023

That said!!!



I profiled Kobe Brown @TheAthletic as part of my board. I said I saw Naz Reid shades, and Mason Plumlee is a free agent. Brown is skilled, and long, and has LAC character for sure.https://t.co/xUKKLqZIYQ pic.twitter.com/KgnTcqclP2 — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) June 23, 2023

Clippers see Kobe Brown (6-7, 252) as a power forward. They were most impressed with his skill set at his size and length (7-1 wingspan).



2.5 assists to only 2.0 turnovers last two years at Missouri. Outstanding shooting percentages last year, can handle the ball. — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) June 23, 2023

From ESPN NBA reporters

Lawrence Frank says Kobe Brown learned how to play two different systems, expanded his game and improved his shooting. Says Brown can put ball on floor and shoot. Has length and IQ. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 23, 2023

Kobe Bufkin and Kobe Brown were drafted in the 1st Round tonight. Rob Pelinka, one of Kobe Bryant’s closest friends, on the occurrence: pic.twitter.com/U9sPsmpG2L — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 23, 2023

From CBS’ Adam Finkelstein:

I really like this pick. This is the kind of move that a team does for financial values, but they took just a good player in general. He has almost a football frame and made a nice jump as a shooter and can guard bigger bodies because of that strength. That helps with playing him in small-ball units and makes him valuable.

And most definitely not to be forgotten:

D’Moi Hodge is a Los Angeles Laker.

The Tigers are taking over LA, y’all!!!! Almost right after the conclusion of the draft, it was announced, per reports, that the BVI native, who worked out for the Lake Show in early June, is also headed to the City of Angels.

If the reports hold true, D’Moi Hodge will be in line to become the first #NBA player from the British Virgin Islands.@CoMoSports #Mizzou https://t.co/uXxBZO0Kgi — Christian Riley Dutcher (@ByChristianD) June 23, 2023

Hodge to the Lakers per this report.

He worked out for them June 8th

via @Lakers https://t.co/hHh3TVeWH0 pic.twitter.com/lSC4VXcufM — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 23, 2023

Kobe Brown vs. D’Moi Hodge at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/dHuUkXhSlx — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) June 23, 2023

Team Reaction

One step closer to making a dream become a reality



Congrats to @Dmoi_VI on signing with the @Lakers tonight!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/GVe3KhIFad — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 23, 2023

Let’s go @Dmoi_VI that boy a Laker congrats brother go be great https://t.co/SVBauTR4Ww — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) June 23, 2023

So proud of D’Moi. I have LOVED watching him this season. You know... you can vote for him in the Newcomer of the Year Rock M’my category.... just saying.





It's Draft Day and @Dmoi_VI aims to become the first player from the British Virgin Islands to join an NBA franchise #MIZ pic.twitter.com/U0yuc3njRw — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 22, 2023

On to the Links!

Counting down the time until we can add another Tiger name in the #NBADraft#MIZ pic.twitter.com/qG2z2VT6GO — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 22, 2023

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

Shaping the future @hayfrank43 will represent Missouri on the SEC Leadership Council pic.twitter.com/F8mVdXQ8DO — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) June 22, 2023

Football

I’d say the two projected starters along the O-line better be difference makers or it’ll be a rough season on offense: Cam’Ron Johnson at center and Marcellus Johnson at right tackle. Others: WR Theo Wease Jr. should be a starter on the outside; TE Brett Norfleet should have a chance to see the field; Triston Newson should get some snaps in the linebacker rotation; Joe Moore and Austin Firestone at defensive end; then the two DB newcomers: Sidney Williams at safety and Tre’Vez Johnson at star. I doubt they unseat the returning starters but should be part of the rotation and sub packages.

PFF is really loving Mizzou players this preseason. Love to see it. Except Rake is too low.

Newcomer Nyles Gaddy listed at #️⃣4️⃣ on the list of highest graded edge rushers in the SEC! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/evRo6IvRja — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) June 22, 2023

Highest graded returning SEC Cornerbacks pic.twitter.com/Pcwt6sKoMn — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 22, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Looks like Men’s Golf Head Coach, Mark Leroux, is finally handing over the program to his co-head coach, Mark Hankins. I feel like they’ve been co-head coaches for years at this point.

Thank you, Coach Leroux for all you’ve done for @MizzouMensGolf. Your student-athletes’ stories shared tonight were a tribute to the impact you’ve made on countless people. We wish you and Leslie so much joy in retirement ️ #AlwaysATiger #MIZ pic.twitter.com/HiZX3gTQXx — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) June 23, 2023

New Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast alert!

Hear from new @MizzouBaseball Head Coach Kerrick Jackson, @Im_That_Dad_KJ, on the @Shelter_Ins Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast



Listen to the full episode here ⤵️https://t.co/CAE9fhGbPPhttps://t.co/LjRyCkTJY0https://t.co/GrvMSXRgWt

or where you listen to podcasts #MIZ ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ISNojTE2HG — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) June 22, 2023

Congratulations, ALEX HONNOLD, who made the USA Softball Women’s National Team, and will represent the United States at the 2023 Japan All-Star series, taking place August 4-7. What a cool honor. (more from MUTigers.com)

Repping the ⚪️ in Japan ↓ https://t.co/QkUtudPd1z pic.twitter.com/39vpy6BbYt — USA Softball Women's National Team (@USASoftballWNT) June 22, 2023

Mizzou Soccer released its schedule, per MUTigers.com. Their 2023 schedule includes 8 home games at Audrey Walton Stadium. First up will be two road exhibitions at Memphis on August 7, and at Oklahoma State on August 12. They start the season at home against SEMO on August 17, before heading to Creighton on August 20.

