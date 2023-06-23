D’Moi Hodge joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract

D’Moi Hodge is a Laker!

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Hodge to a two-way contract, meaning he’ll suit up in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers and have a chance to play for the Lakers. He’ll also have the opportunity to become the first NBA player from the British Virgin Islands.

The Lakers are signing Missouri G D’Moi Hodge to a 2-way contract, sources tell the @latimes. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 23, 2023

One of four players to come to Missouri with Dennis Gates from Cleveland State, Hodge was the Tigers' second-leading scorer last season, averaging 14.7 points per game while being named to the All-SEC Tournament team. He led the team with 100 3-pointers while knocking down 40% of his attempts from behind the arc.

With Cleveland State, Hodge was the Horizon League’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, which showed once he joined the Tigers. Hodge broke Lynn Hardy’s single season steals record by recording 91 of his own.

He’s the first Tiger to play for the organization since Jordan Clarkson in 2018. Anthony Peeler, Jabari Brown, Johnathan Williams IIII, Kareem Rush and Larry Drew are among the others to have suited up for the Lakers.

Missouri’s top two scorers for the 2022-23 season will both be heading to the City of Angels as Kobe Brown was selected with the final pick of the first round. The idea of both Hodge and Brown playing against each other in Crypto.com Arena with Mexico, Missouri native Tyronn Lue and former MU player Larry Drew in the near future is electric.

Good luck in LA, Mr. Hodge and MIZ!