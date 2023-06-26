 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What will come of this weekend’s big recruiting visit?

Mizzou Links for June 26, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Lots of tweets, but no commitments? Not cool, Eli

In case you weren’t stuck with your nose in a phone this weekend, let me tell you: it was a big weekend for Mizzou ‘crootin.

Don’t you just love when we include old Rock M’ers in the links??

Eli Drinkwitz and his staff hosted more than half a dozen coveted recruits on campus this weekend, and it seems like they pulled out the stops. From convertibles on the field to decked-out hotel rooms, we only got sneak peek at how the visitors were sold on Mizzou’s program this weekend.

However, it seems like something worked.

Drinkwitz and several other staffers went on a Twitter spree on Saturday evening, sparking discussion that some commitments could be incoming. That Jacob Peeler tweeted out the Nasty Wideouts (nWo) image — retweeted by the boss man, of course — also sparked some interest. We’ve heard our fair share of rumblings here at Rock M, but time will tell if they come to pass.

For now, we know that at least a few of the high profile visitors liked the trip enough to put Mizzou on the map moving forward.

Stealing another blue-chipper from the pigs?

Adding another four-star running back to the fold wouldn’t necessarily be the worst thing, in my humble opinion.

And then, of course, there’s the matter of Ryan Wingo.

“I think my favorite thing about the program for sure is the coaches. The coaches make it feel like it’s at home for sure. And then they got Coach (Kirby) Moore and the new offense. I think they’re going to make a lot of noise with that how he was at Boise State.”

Wingo has been back-and-forth to Mizzou’s campus several times over the past few years. Assuming Moore is able to pick the offense back up and juice Luther Burden’s numbers a bit, there will be plenty of data for Wingo to observe and see that the Tigers take care of their star receivers.

Come May 2024, I fully expect this to be Luther Burden welcoming Wingo to campus:

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

