How did Mizzou fare in the annual SEC Hoops schedule release?

Mark you calendars for [insert your most anticipated game here]!

Later in this links post — in the section entitled “Yesterday at Rock M” — you’ll see me editorializing about the nature of schedule releases. It’s standard practice for sports blogs to analyze anything and everything to death, especially in the summer months. And, look, we’re in a business here and we have to survive. Clicks put bread on the table, and we’ll harvest them however we can when the pickings are slim.

I just wanted to acknowledge the benign hypocrisy at the heart of this links post. Because for all my cheekiness, yesterday’s SEC Men’s Basketball schedule release was, in fact, the biggest news in the Mizzou sports world.

Your first glimpse at the 2023-24 Mizzou basketball schedule has been unveiled with the SEC announcing opponents for the conference season #MIZ



https://t.co/2QRSEd0MyX pic.twitter.com/9jZMGNPPXU — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 26, 2023

Home and homes with Arky, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M offer a plethora of opportunities to collect some meaningful conference wins. Auburn has proven to be a thorn in Mizzou’s side for years, and getting them at home is a bonus. Kentucky and Alabama on the road only is a tough draw, but Mizzou should be plenty capable of snatching a win or two

Now that we know the breakdown of SEC opponents, we have a loose idea about 21 of #Mizzou's games on the 2023-24 slate. Using Torvik's forecasted ratings, we can see MU's home and road dockets are mostly balanced. pic.twitter.com/naPSTqtAUX — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) June 26, 2023

How do you feel about the lot that SEC dealt the Tigers? Sound off, commentariat!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

It’s summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about the biggest stories of 2023-2024. The Post-Dispatch lists the 10 most interesting storylines, including a pivotal year for Eli Drinkwitz and how Dennis Gates will follow up his dynamic first season.

De’Myla Brown is officially a Tiger!

Welcome, De’Myla!

Ahead of the 2023 season, one of On3’s analysts lists Brady Cook as one of the SEC’s 10 most impactful quarterbacks.

On3 Top10 SEC Impact QBs ahead of 2023



1. Joe Milton

2. Devin Leary

3. Jayden Daniels

4. KJ Jefferson

5. Spencer Rattler

6. Will Rogers

7. Jaxson Dart

8. Carson Beck

9. Payton Thorne

10. Brady Cookhttps://t.co/YGCOXnM7Tq — Clark Brooks (@SEC_StatCat) June 26, 2023

Another visitor from this past weekend’s recruiting bonanza is announcing his destination soon.

#Mizzou DL target committing July 2. Visited Columbia this past weekend. https://t.co/3LyngvkyVZ — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) June 26, 2023

As of today, Bodford is an unranked defensive line prospect.