How did Mizzou fare in the annual SEC Hoops schedule release?

Mizzou Links for June 27, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Mark you calendars for [insert your most anticipated game here]!

Later in this links post — in the section entitled “Yesterday at Rock M” — you’ll see me editorializing about the nature of schedule releases. It’s standard practice for sports blogs to analyze anything and everything to death, especially in the summer months. And, look, we’re in a business here and we have to survive. Clicks put bread on the table, and we’ll harvest them however we can when the pickings are slim.

I just wanted to acknowledge the benign hypocrisy at the heart of this links post. Because for all my cheekiness, yesterday’s SEC Men’s Basketball schedule release was, in fact, the biggest news in the Mizzou sports world.

Home and homes with Arky, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M offer a plethora of opportunities to collect some meaningful conference wins. Auburn has proven to be a thorn in Mizzou’s side for years, and getting them at home is a bonus. Kentucky and Alabama on the road only is a tough draw, but Mizzou should be plenty capable of snatching a win or two

How do you feel about the lot that SEC dealt the Tigers? Sound off, commentariat!

Welcome, De’Myla!

  • Ahead of the 2023 season, one of On3’s analysts lists Brady Cook as one of the SEC’s 10 most impactful quarterbacks.
  • Another visitor from this past weekend’s recruiting bonanza is announcing his destination soon.

As of today, Bodford is an unranked defensive line prospect.

