The Athletic’s Law Murray breaks down Kobe Brown.

Welcome back to a unique episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and special guest Law Murray from The Athletic. As the Los Angeles Clippers’ beat writer, Law was invited on the podcast to discuss how Kobe Brown might fit in with this current Clippers roster.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:45: Welcome to Rock M Radio! This is sort of a Dive Cuts episode as Sam is here to play host to The Athletic’s Los Angeles Clippers’ writer Law Murray to talk about Kobe Brown.

02:45 - 05:00: Welcome Clippers beat writer, Law Murray!

05:00 - 08:30: Let’s talk about the Clippers season.

08:30 - 12:20: Kobe is drafted by the Clippers in the first round! How will he fit it?

12:20 - 17:20: What are the missing pieces the Clippers need to compete for a title?

17:20 - 33:40: How Kobe might fit in LA?

33:40 - 36:35: Thanks for joining us, Law!

36:35 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

