Mizzou basketball set to take on Pittsburgh in ACC/SEC Challenge

The SEC and ACC began to announce matchups for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023 on Wednesday. Missouri will venture to Pittsburgh to take on Jeff Capel’s Panthers at the Peterson Events Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on an ESPN network.

Source: Pitt will host Missouri in next season's ACC/SEC Challenge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 28, 2023

Pittsburgh qualified for the NCAA Tournament as one of the First Four in 2023 and upset No. 6 Iowa State before falling to No. 3 Xavier. The Panthers finished the season with a 24-12 (14-6) record and were—much like Missouri—led by a host of veterans.

The Tigers have now announced Kansas (Dec. 9), Illinois, Memphis, Wichita State (Dec. 3) and Pitt as non-conference opponents for the 2023-2024 season. Safe to say that the early-season schedule figures to be more difficult in 2023, chock full of résumé building opportunities.