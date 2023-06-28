 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou basketball set to take on Pittsburgh in ACC/SEC Challenge

The Zou will meet The Zoo in a pivotal early season non-conference clash.

By Parker Gillam
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The SEC and ACC began to announce matchups for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023 on Wednesday. Missouri will venture to Pittsburgh to take on Jeff Capel’s Panthers at the Peterson Events Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on an ESPN network.

Pittsburgh qualified for the NCAA Tournament as one of the First Four in 2023 and upset No. 6 Iowa State before falling to No. 3 Xavier. The Panthers finished the season with a 24-12 (14-6) record and were—much like Missouri—led by a host of veterans.

The Tigers have now announced Kansas (Dec. 9), Illinois, Memphis, Wichita State (Dec. 3) and Pitt as non-conference opponents for the 2023-2024 season. Safe to say that the early-season schedule figures to be more difficult in 2023, chock full of résumé building opportunities.

