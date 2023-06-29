Mizzou Athletics Finishes 50th overall in Learfield Directors Cup for 2022-2023

Mizzou Cracks Top 50 in Overall Athletic Year

The college baseball season is over — which means the 2022-2023 college sports year is officially over.

On Wednesday, the Learfield Directors Cup announced the overall standings for all Division 1 teams in 2022-2023.

Congratulations @GoStanford on officially securing its 26th overall @Learfield Directors' Cup, finishing with 1412.00 total points after the #MCWS https://t.co/y7sdyQVvlc — LEARFIELD Directors' Cup (@LDirectorsCup) June 28, 2023

Earning a total of 477.50 points (150.00 in the Spring, 302.50 in the Winter, and 25.00 in the Fall) Mizzou Athletics did just enough to finish inside the Top 50 right at No. 50 overall — but only good enough for 12th in the SEC ahead of Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

Mizzou improved seven spots from 57th last season — and it was their best finish since 2017-2018 (33rd).

Mizzou’s winter sports were the most successful, and usurprisingly — Brian Smith’s Tiger Style team totaled the most points with 75 overall, but Shannon Welker’s gymnastics squad was a close second with 66.8 points. Winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 2010, Mizzou Men’s Basketball earned 50 points.

Making a bowl appearance for the second consecutive season — Mizzou Football earned all of the 25 points in the fall sports.

In the Spring, Women’s Track and Field highlighted the season with 44.5 points and softball’s NCAA Regional appearance came in second with 37.5 points.

Desiree Reed-Francois and Mizzou will be looking for an improving athletic year in 2023-2024 — and that all begins with the women’s soccer season starting on August 17th followed by women’s volleyball officially debuting the Dawn Sullivan era on August 25th. Of course, Mizzou Football opens with South Dakota on August 31st.

And ICYMI...the SEC-ACC Challenge matchups were announced. Mizzou MBB gets Pitt and WBB draws Virginia (both on the road).

Headed to the Steel City for the ACC/SEC Challenge!



Pittsburgh

November 28#MIZ pic.twitter.com/jUMY6oZBzp — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 28, 2023

The challenge in Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/AJsiBTB76y — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) June 28, 2023

Plus, SEC home and road games were announced for Mizzou WBB:

The conference slate pic.twitter.com/12oO2dT1f0 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) June 28, 2023

From Sam Gillenwater on On3Sports: Kobe Brown reflects on what his draft selection means for Missouri basketball

The latest Summer League updates for Mizzou Baseball:

SUMMER UPDATE

Tigers doing work! ⚾️ Heading the list, @dbargo09 has been on in the @AppyLeague, while @JavynPimental continues to rank among the @OfficialCCBL's top pitchers.



: https://t.co/HXWCjujIbg — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) June 28, 2023

Logan Lunceford (who is returning to Mizzou next season) is among some elite names in this pitching category:

It's the final release for the #D1Baseball regional pitcher DIGS+ rankings. Presenting: Stars of the South, featuring one of the greatest SP seasons in recent memory, from Paul Skenes. It's an absolutely loaded group, with arms representing 10 different schools! pic.twitter.com/IMBGYr6ldn — Pitcher DIGS (@DigsPitcher) June 28, 2023

Managers wanted for the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team:

Mizzou Club Hockey having some fun:

‼️BREAKING‼️ This just in, projected first overall pick Connor Bedard has withdrawn from the 2023 NHL entry draft. Per sources, Bedard is expected to join the American Collegiate Hockey Association as a member of the University of Missouri hockey program. pic.twitter.com/CMQiIUc1kZ — (8) Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) June 28, 2023

Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!

We call this drill “Shoulder Game”. The ball is passed to either one of the players. The player that receives the ball is then trying to finish at the rim. We are looking for the offensive player to initiate contact to create a great finishing angle! #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/17WPs45AJF — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) June 28, 2023

Some summer practice for Mizzou Hoops:

Tiger Style doing some crootin’ in Pennsylvania? Yes please!

Mizzou’s last recruit from PA was Troy Dolan, who was in the 2007 class. Getting recruits from that area would be massive https://t.co/AtoStaieXh — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) June 28, 2023

Big year upcoming for Aidan Shaw.....

Missouri Freshman Aidan Shaw is a player to look out for next season. The 6’8 Forward is an elite athlete who’s also a great defender. Shaw has a lot of potential and could have a big season next year. pic.twitter.com/fGwddmxvXq — KJ (@Kjpistons) June 28, 2023