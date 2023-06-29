 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Athletics Finishes 50th overall in Learfield Directors Cup for 2022-2023

Mizzou Links for Thursday, June 29

By Sammy Stava
Mizzou Cracks Top 50 in Overall Athletic Year

The college baseball season is over — which means the 2022-2023 college sports year is officially over.

On Wednesday, the Learfield Directors Cup announced the overall standings for all Division 1 teams in 2022-2023.

Earning a total of 477.50 points (150.00 in the Spring, 302.50 in the Winter, and 25.00 in the Fall) Mizzou Athletics did just enough to finish inside the Top 50 right at No. 50 overall — but only good enough for 12th in the SEC ahead of Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

Mizzou improved seven spots from 57th last season — and it was their best finish since 2017-2018 (33rd).

Mizzou’s winter sports were the most successful, and usurprisingly — Brian Smith’s Tiger Style team totaled the most points with 75 overall, but Shannon Welker’s gymnastics squad was a close second with 66.8 points. Winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 2010, Mizzou Men’s Basketball earned 50 points.

Making a bowl appearance for the second consecutive season — Mizzou Football earned all of the 25 points in the fall sports.

In the Spring, Women’s Track and Field highlighted the season with 44.5 points and softball’s NCAA Regional appearance came in second with 37.5 points.

Desiree Reed-Francois and Mizzou will be looking for an improving athletic year in 2023-2024 — and that all begins with the women’s soccer season starting on August 17th followed by women’s volleyball officially debuting the Dawn Sullivan era on August 25th. Of course, Mizzou Football opens with South Dakota on August 31st.

And ICYMI...the SEC-ACC Challenge matchups were announced. Mizzou MBB gets Pitt and WBB draws Virginia (both on the road).

Plus, SEC home and road games were announced for Mizzou WBB:

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • Logan Lunceford (who is returning to Mizzou next season) is among some elite names in this pitching category:
  • Managers wanted for the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team:
  • Mizzou Club Hockey having some fun:
  • Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
  • Some summer practice for Mizzou Hoops:
  • Tiger Style doing some crootin’ in Pennsylvania? Yes please!
  • Big year upcoming for Aidan Shaw.....
