BREAKING: Per reports, Missouri Baseball to hire Kerrick Jackson as program’s next head coach

It seems that Missouri Baseball has found its next head coach. According to multiple outlets, the Tigers are hiring current Memphis coach Kerrick Jackson to replace Steve Bieser. A formal announcement is expected soon.

Mizzou is set to hire Kerrick Jackson as its next baseball coach, per sources. He’s a former Mizzou assistant, St. Louis native & coached Memphis this past year. @PowerMizzoucom first to report. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 4, 2023

BREAKING: @MizzouBaseball is hiring Kerrick Jackson as its new head coach, @d1baseball learned earlier today. Jackson heads back to Columbia after serving as an assistant a few years ago and as the head man at #Memphis last season.



STORY: https://t.co/AWIueV1S5t pic.twitter.com/5fdL01TOAH — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 4, 2023

Jackson is a St. Louis native who graduated from Kirkwood High School and was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator on Tim Jamieson’s coaching staff from 2010-2015. Jackson served on the staff during Mizzou’s 2012 Big 12 Tournament Championship run – the last time the Tigers made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Jackson was then hired as a head coach at Southern University in the 2018 season. He took a decimated roster and went 9-33 in his first season before propelling the Jaguars to a 32-24 overall record with a SWAC Tournament Championship and an NCAA Regional appearance in 2019 to go along with SWAC Coach of the Year honors.

Jackson then became a head coach at the University of Memphis in 2023 and led the Tigers to a 29-28 overall record, including a win in the American Athletic Conference tournament in his debut season – accomplishing Memphis’ best overall season since 2017. Coincidentally or not, the pitching coach during Jackson’s era at Memphis was, of course, Tim Jamieson.

Desiree Reed-Francois’ hiring of Tiger Scholarship Fund administrator Blair DeBord has a connection to Jackson – who previously hired him at Memphis. DeBord is a baseball mind, and we’ll see what sort of changes his hiring brings to a baseball program desperately in need of resources and support.

As Mizzou Baseball looks for its first NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since joining the SEC — a new era is set to begin with Jackson at the helm.