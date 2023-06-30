BREAKING: Jackson Hancock, class of ‘24 athlete out of Georgia, commits to Mizzou

Eliah Drinkwitz and co. landed their fifth commitment of the 2024 class with Jackson Hancock announcing his decision to come to Mizzou on Friday. The 3-star athlete (via 247 Sports) out of Georgia is the second commitment of the day for Missouri, and played in all three phases of the game during his junior season, giving him the versatility to fill a variety of holes on the Tiger roster.

Hancock led Sequoyah to the Georgia 6-A State Playoffs with his 49 tackles, four forced fumbles, 315 receiving yards, 591 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns. Two of those scores came on kickoff returns.

Hancock attended Junior Day at Mizzou in March before visiting App State, USF and Coastal Carolina afterward.

Get to know: Jackson Hancock

Hometown: Canton, GA

High School: Sequoyah

Position: Athlete

Ht/Wt: 6-foot, 175 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: N/A

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 13

Offers to note: Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Navy, Troy

Hancock moves very fluidly on both sides of the ball, which combined with some top-end speed in the open field makes for an explosive combination. He’s not afraid to get physical either, and he showcases solid instincts on defense in pursuit of the ball. There’s a lot to like about the raw potential that you see with Hancock, although he likely has a ways to go in terms of development at a singular position in the college game.