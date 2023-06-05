Learn more about new baseball coach Kerrick Jackson

Welcome to town, Kerrick Jackson!

Roll out the black and gold carpet, y’all. The new guy is here.

Not that Kerrick Jackson needed to be “welcomed”... seeing as he is already part of the extended family in the first place!

In case you haven’t been paying attention, our friend TR has been curating some great introductory content, including the below interview from Jackson’s only year at Memphis.

This is a great interview to introduce @MizzouBaseball fans to what Kerrick Jackson is all about



Black Baseball Mixtape 006: Kerrick Jackson, Head Coach Memphis University https://t.co/JoiuV03dZx via @YouTube — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) June 4, 2023

Jackson’s presence is a welcome sight for those who desire to see more diversity within the sport of baseball and, more specifically, college baseball. At a time when Black athletes have increased in the sport, there are still very few Black coaches in college baseball. Jackson will be the only one in a Power Five conference at Mizzou.

Jackson, the [former] Memphis coach and chairman of the American Baseball Coaches Association’s Diversity in Baseball Committee, said his priorities are to generate funding for more programs aimed at introducing the sport to Black children, especially between the ages of 6 and 10, and developing a Black coaching pipeline at the high school and college levels. “It’s one of those chicken-or-egg things,” Jackson said. “Do you need more coaches or do you need more players? I think we can go from both angles.”

We’ll have more content analyzing Jackson’s project, including a special podcast airing later this week!

ICYMI: Mizzou has a big man!

NEWS: Connor Vanover, a 7-foot-3 transfer from Oral Roberts, has committed to Missouri, he tells @On3sports.



Averaged 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game this past season.



Began his career at Cal and spent two years at Arkansas.



Story: https://t.co/l8ThdKc8X0 pic.twitter.com/oJFiz6YA8w — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 5, 2023

Matt Stahl has a piece at the Tribune detailing how Vanover can help the Tigers in his final season of eligibility.

Josh Lester, WELCOME TO THE SHOW!

The Orioles selected the contract of Josh Lester from Triple-A Norfolk.



Lester was batting .282/.339/.549 with nine doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in 52 games with the Tides. https://t.co/pjOJY3jdoA pic.twitter.com/IHVkRZ0aaq — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) June 3, 2023

Now that Lester is making his debut, is Robbie Glendinning (The Thunder from Down Under) up next?