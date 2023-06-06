BREAKING: Lucija Milković commits to Mizzou

On Monday around lunchtime, it appeared. A Robin bat signal. But who could it be?!? And would the Mizzou faithful have to wait days for an announcement?

Oh y’all thought we were finished? Another one. https://t.co/Je8YNRZJkY — Jasmine James (@CoachJJ_) June 5, 2023

Let’s Meet Lucija Milković

Not a ton is known about the incoming freshman other than she’s tall and adds much-needed size to a Mizzou roster whose tallest players are 6’3 and 6’4 (Micah & Sarah Linthacum).

Playing for the Croatia-Premijer Liga team Sibenik, in 22 games, Milković averaged 18.2mpg, 6.4ppg on 56.8% shooting from 2PG and 20.6% from 3PT to go with 5.5 RPG. This past season she was third on Sibenik in rebounds behind 2020 Radford alum Khiana Johnson and 21-year-old Vira Cheraska. Her shooting from the floor was the best on the team.

Throughout FIBA U18 European Championship play, she averaged 7.9 minutes and 1.5 RPG in 4 games on 33.3% overall shooting and 46.2% from 2. Her best game came against Luxembourg in Group Phase where she scored six points on 75% shooting.

HIGHLIGHTS

UPDATED SCHOLARSHIP CHART

Welcome, Lucija! MIZ