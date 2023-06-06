Rock M Radio Presents: The Baseball Pod.

Welcome to this special episode of Rock M Radio! Today, we are talking about Mizzou Baseball with Sam Snelling, Josh Matejka, and Kortay Vincent. A lot has been discussed since the firing of Steve Bieser and the hiring of Kerrick Jackson. The guys get together to talk about all the baseball program’s movement, the financial issues with Missouri Baseball, and more. This is an episode you don’t want to miss, Mizzou fans!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00: Welcome to this special episode on Rock M Radio where Sam, Josh, and Kortay get together to talk Mizzou baseball.

03:00 - 05:00: How is the general mood around Mizzou Baseball?

05:00 - 08:30: What’s the explanation on this season?

08:30 - 13:30: Was firing Bieser the right decision?

13:30 - 22:30: Let’s talk about Kerrick Jackson!

22:30 - 28:00: What Mizzou can do with the money they have.

28:00 - 32:38: Missouri needs to be consistently just good.

32:38 - 42:50: Invest more…somehow.

42:50 - 53:05: How can Mizzou get more fans to show up?

53:05 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

