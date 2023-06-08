Mizzou Football and Basketball Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Best of luck, Zay.
Along with Isiaih Mosley’s announcement to not return next season (a good first post by our new Rock M writer Quentin Corpuel, by the way) the Mizzou Basketball team made some more news on Wednesday.
The program officially announced the hiring of Matt Lottich as a special assistant to the head coach. The news was first reported by Watch Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Monday:
Lottich spent seven seasons as Valparaiso’s head coach and led them to a Horizon League Regular Season Championship (24-9 overall record) in his first season. In the 2019-2020 season, he led Valpo to the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship game — becoming the first MVC team ever to play in the conference tourney’s first round and reach the title game.
"I have known Matt for a number of years and his winning experience as a head coach will no doubt elevate Mizzou... His extensive knowledge of the game will be a tremendous asset to our staff and team."
With the addition of Lottich, here’s a look at the coaching staff’s new roles:
Ryan Sharbaugh, Defensive Coordinator
Matt Cline, Offensive Coordinator
Chase Goldstein, Chief of Staff / Dir of Operations
Dalon King, Coordinator of Scouting & Analytics pic.twitter.com/hjoLIvGgmS
The basketball team wasn’t the only program to announce a coaching staff addition on Wednesday — as Mizzou Football announced that they have added the assistant coach title to cornerbacks coach Al Pogue. That title was previously held by Marcus Johnson — who is now at Purdue.
God’s favor is awesome!!!— Al Pogue (@coachalpogue) June 7, 2023
I’m so thankful for this opportunity to serve at such a great place, under great leadership with great people.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- Welcome to the Kerrick Jackson era!
- Sam Horn with Kerrick Jackson. Drinkwitz approves.
- On MUTigers.com, Conrad Concludes Season at NCAA Championships
- Frank Haith has been hired to the Texas coaching staff, and could potentially make his return to Columbia next season:
- A Mizzou family connection for this in-state Nixa High School kid
Jackson just finished his freshman year of HS in Nixa. Already a national standout thrower on youth track circuit. Recruitment will be interesting.
- The Mizzou Women’s Basketball team arrives in COMO for the summer
- WNBA: Sophie Cunningham scores 16 points in Mercury’s 84-79 loss to the Wings
- NBA Finals Game 3: Michael Porter Jr. struggles only scoring 2 points in the Nuggets 109-94 win over the Heat. Game 4 is on Friday night; 7:30 p.m. CST on ABC.
