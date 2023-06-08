 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Football and Basketball Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Mizzou Links for Thursday, June 8

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Best of luck, Zay.

Along with Isiaih Mosley’s announcement to not return next season (a good first post by our new Rock M writer Quentin Corpuel, by the way) the Mizzou Basketball team made some more news on Wednesday.

The program officially announced the hiring of Matt Lottich as a special assistant to the head coach. The news was first reported by Watch Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Monday:

Lottich spent seven seasons as Valparaiso’s head coach and led them to a Horizon League Regular Season Championship (24-9 overall record) in his first season. In the 2019-2020 season, he led Valpo to the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship game — becoming the first MVC team ever to play in the conference tourney’s first round and reach the title game.

With the addition of Lottich, here’s a look at the coaching staff’s new roles:

The basketball team wasn’t the only program to announce a coaching staff addition on Wednesday — as Mizzou Football announced that they have added the assistant coach title to cornerbacks coach Al Pogue. That title was previously held by Marcus Johnson — who is now at Purdue.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Welcome to the Kerrick Jackson era!
  • Sam Horn with Kerrick Jackson. Drinkwitz approves.
  • A Mizzou family connection for this in-state Nixa High School kid
  • The Mizzou Women’s Basketball team arrives in COMO for the summer

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...