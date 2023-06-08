Mizzou Football and Basketball Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Best of luck, Zay.

Along with Isiaih Mosley’s announcement to not return next season (a good first post by our new Rock M writer Quentin Corpuel, by the way) the Mizzou Basketball team made some more news on Wednesday.

The program officially announced the hiring of Matt Lottich as a special assistant to the head coach. The news was first reported by Watch Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Monday:

Missouri's Dennis Gates is hiring former Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich as special assistant to the head coach, source told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 5, 2023

Lottich spent seven seasons as Valparaiso’s head coach and led them to a Horizon League Regular Season Championship (24-9 overall record) in his first season. In the 2019-2020 season, he led Valpo to the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship game — becoming the first MVC team ever to play in the conference tourney’s first round and reach the title game.

With seven years of head coaching experience and more than 100 career wins, we're excited to add Matt Lottich to our staff as special assistant to the head coach! #MIZ



https://t.co/hdyz46f5o0 pic.twitter.com/8I9UyOSFlR — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 7, 2023

"I have known Matt for a number of years and his winning experience as a head coach will no doubt elevate Mizzou... His extensive knowledge of the game will be a tremendous asset to our staff and team."



Read More --> https://t.co/hdyz46f5o0 pic.twitter.com/fHQyXH3mU2 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 7, 2023

With the addition of Lottich, here’s a look at the coaching staff’s new roles:

Congrats to our four staff members who earned title changes this offseason:



Ryan Sharbaugh, Defensive Coordinator

Matt Cline, Offensive Coordinator

Chase Goldstein, Chief of Staff / Dir of Operations

Dalon King, Coordinator of Scouting & Analytics pic.twitter.com/hjoLIvGgmS — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 8, 2023

The basketball team wasn’t the only program to announce a coaching staff addition on Wednesday — as Mizzou Football announced that they have added the assistant coach title to cornerbacks coach Al Pogue. That title was previously held by Marcus Johnson — who is now at Purdue.

God’s favor is awesome!!!

I’m so thankful for this opportunity to serve at such a great place, under great leadership with great people.

M-I-Z pic.twitter.com/eKGyCm6zUp — Al Pogue (@coachalpogue) June 7, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Dave Matter: Isiaih Mosley leaves Mizzou basketball, plans to pursue professional career

Welcome to the Kerrick Jackson era!

A new era in #Mizzou Baseball has begun! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/uMocixbcoB — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) June 7, 2023

Sam Horn with Kerrick Jackson. Drinkwitz approves.

Good to see new Head Baseball coach @Im_That_Dad_KJ out at Brotherhood & Ball! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/soOituQFo8 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) June 8, 2023

On MUTigers.com, Conrad Concludes Season at NCAA Championships

Frank Haith has been hired to the Texas coaching staff, and could potentially make his return to Columbia next season:

Texas officially added Frank Haith to its basketball staff yesterday. If he’s still there for the 2024-25 season he could make a return to Mizzou Arena depending on UT’s SEC schedule. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 7, 2023

A Mizzou family connection for this in-state Nixa High School kid

Son of Mizzou track legend Christian Cantwell visited MU today.

Jackson just finished his freshman year of HS in Nixa. Already a national standout thrower on youth track circuit. Recruitment will be interesting. https://t.co/T6iCXXQHVq — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 8, 2023

The Mizzou Women’s Basketball team arrives in COMO for the summer