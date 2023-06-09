Major Mizzou Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date for Saturday

John Bol to Commit Soon

A big-time high school basketball prospect is nearing a commitment decision — and Mizzou is involved in the recruiting race.

John Bol, a 7-foot center from Sunrise Christian Academy near Wichita, Kansas (previously at CBC High School in St. Louis) will be announcing his destination on Saturday — tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Bol is a 2024 four-star recruit — ranking 29th nationally on 247Sports and 34th on Rivals.

With Kobe Brown entering the NBA Draft and Isiaih Mosley’s departure — Mizzou could definitely use some good news on the high school recruiting front.

It obviously won’t be easy for Dennis Gates to land Bol as the Tigers will be competing with Wake Forest, Florida, Texas, UConn, Michigan, USC and Overtime Elite for his services.

How big of a deal would a Bol commitment to Mizzou be? Matt Harris with some information:

If Bol picks #Mizzou, he'd be the fourth-highest rated commit (in terms of composite rating) in the last two decades. Would only trail MPJ, Linas Kleiza, and Tony Mitchell. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) June 8, 2023

Needless to say, Saturday could potentially be an exciting day. Stay tuned.

From Jeff Gordon: Dennis Gates filled biggest Mizzou basketball shortcoming landing 7-foot-5 center

From Jaden Lewis: Kobe Brown’s most memorable moments with Missouri

Big news here. According to Matt Pauley on KMOX Sports, Tim Jamieson is returning to Mizzou on Kerrick Jackson’s staff:

Not sure if this has been reported elsewhere but new #Mizzou baseball coach Kerrick Jackson just told me on @KMOXSports that he is bringing back former head coach Tim Jamieson as an assistant. Jamieson was on his staff @ Memphis. Jamieson led Mizzou for 22 years.#MIZ — Matt Pauley (@MattPauleyOnAir) June 9, 2023

Speaking of....New Mizzou Baseball Head Coach Kerrick Jackson joined Brandon Kiley and Alex Ferrario on 101ESPN in St. Louis. Give it a listen!

Mizzou Softball coaches on the road CROOTIN.

D’Moi Hodge is working out for the Lakers, according to Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin:

The Lakers predraft workout group for Thursday:



D’Moi Hodge – Missouri

Caleb McConnell – Rutgers

JT Shumate – Toledo

Logan Johnson – Saint Mary’s

Damion Baugh – TCU

Matthew Mayer – Illinois — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 8, 2023

Working out with us today: D’Moi Hodge, Jt Shumate, & Brice Sensabaugh pic.twitter.com/5uTBlDZjZh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 8, 2023

Kobe Brown had a workout for the Charlotte Hornets:

Jeremiah Tilmon is now in the newly formed Portland TrailBlazers G-League system. He’s currently back in Canada for the second year, playing for the title-winning Brampton Honey Badgers

BREAKING



The new @trailblazers NBA G League team selected 14 unprotected Returning Players in the 2023-24 Expansion Draft. Portland will retain the League rights to these selected players for two seasons, beginning with the 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/7dQREwXrdm — NBA G League (@nbagleague) June 8, 2023

First practice of the summer for Mizzou Basketball! Pics Also on Instagram:

New season? New team? Same goals.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball officially announces the addition of Lucija Milkovic. Read more on MUTigers.com