Major Mizzou Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date for Saturday

Mizzou Links for Friday, June 9

By Sammy Stava
John Bol to Commit Soon

A big-time high school basketball prospect is nearing a commitment decision — and Mizzou is involved in the recruiting race.

John Bol, a 7-foot center from Sunrise Christian Academy near Wichita, Kansas (previously at CBC High School in St. Louis) will be announcing his destination on Saturday — tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Bol is a 2024 four-star recruit — ranking 29th nationally on 247Sports and 34th on Rivals.

With Kobe Brown entering the NBA Draft and Isiaih Mosley’s departure — Mizzou could definitely use some good news on the high school recruiting front.

It obviously won’t be easy for Dennis Gates to land Bol as the Tigers will be competing with Wake Forest, Florida, Texas, UConn, Michigan, USC and Overtime Elite for his services.

How big of a deal would a Bol commitment to Mizzou be? Matt Harris with some information:

Needless to say, Saturday could potentially be an exciting day. Stay tuned.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Big news here. According to Matt Pauley on KMOX Sports, Tim Jamieson is returning to Mizzou on Kerrick Jackson’s staff:
  • Mizzou Softball coaches on the road CROOTIN.
  • D’Moi Hodge is working out for the Lakers, according to Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin:
  • Kobe Brown had a workout for the Charlotte Hornets:
  • Jeremiah Tilmon is now in the newly formed Portland TrailBlazers G-League system. He’s currently back in Canada for the second year, playing for the title-winning Brampton Honey Badgers
  • New season? New team? Same goals.
