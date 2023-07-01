BREAKING: Three-Star Alabama ATH Cam Dooley Commits to Mizzou

The recruiting momentum has finally started to pick up for Mizzou Football in the 2024 class. The Gold Rush event from a couple of weeks ago is paying off with multiple commitments here recently.
Yesterday, Eli Drinkwitz and the staff added in-state, three-star Jude James from Francis Howell High School and Jackson Hancock from Canton, Georgia.
Today — Cam Dooley, a three-star athlete from Valley, Alabama has committed to Mizzou becoming Missouri’s sixth addition in the 2024 class.
IM HOME !!! pic.twitter.com/oz6SQ8Maxe— Cam Dooley (@CamDooley1) July 1, 2023
Dooley’s only Power Five offers have come from Vanderbilt and Kentucky – so it was ideal for Missouri to beat out two other SEC teams for his recruiting services.
COMMITTING TOMORROW AT 5 EST pic.twitter.com/CKuipNS89O— Cam Dooley (@CamDooley1) June 30, 2023
According to MaxPreps, Dooley played Quarterback and the Safety position in his junior season at Valley High School. In eight games, he threw for 721 yards and eight touchdown passes. On the defensive side, he produced seven total tackles and an interception. Back in September from The Valley Times News – Dooley was named Athlete of the Week in the area.
Of the six commitments so far in the 2024 class, Dooley joins QB Aidan Glover (Tennessee) and ATH Jackson Hancock (Georgia) as out-of-state commitments.
Welcome to Mizzou, Cam! M-I-Z!
Get to know: Cam Dooley
Hometown: Valley, Alabama
High School: Valley High School
Position: ATH (QB/S)
Ht/Wt: 6’4, 195 lbs
Rivals Ranking: Three-star, 5.5
247Composite Ranking: N/A
Total announced offers: 9
Offers to note: Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Middle Tennessee, Tulane, UAB
Dooley shows some speed and athleticism here and provides consistently good coverage on the defensive side of the ball. He is proven to be versatile — as he also plays basketball in high school. Development will be key, but there is potential for Dooley to burst onto the scene in his senior year as this could become an underrated pickup for Mizzou.
What they’re saying:
Mizzou 2024 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Whit Hafer
|Joplin, MO
|2/25/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8478
|6'7
|230
|TE-OL
|Ryan Jostes
|Washington, MO
|3/11/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8619
|6'6
|280
|QB
|Aidan Glover
|Colliervillle, TN
|6/15/2023
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8589
|6'3
|190
|WR-S
|Jude James
|St. Charles, MO
|6/25/2023
|3-star
|N/A
|3-star
|N/A
|6'4
|200
|ATH
|Jackson Hancock
|Canton, GA
|6/30/2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6'0
|175
|5.6
|0.8562
Loading comments...