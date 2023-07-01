BREAKING: Three-Star Alabama ATH Cam Dooley Commits to Mizzou

The recruiting momentum has finally started to pick up for Mizzou Football in the 2024 class. The Gold Rush event from a couple of weeks ago is paying off with multiple commitments here recently.

Yesterday, Eli Drinkwitz and the staff added in-state, three-star Jude James from Francis Howell High School and Jackson Hancock from Canton, Georgia.

Today — Cam Dooley, a three-star athlete from Valley, Alabama has committed to Mizzou becoming Missouri’s sixth addition in the 2024 class.

Dooley’s only Power Five offers have come from Vanderbilt and Kentucky – so it was ideal for Missouri to beat out two other SEC teams for his recruiting services.

COMMITTING TOMORROW AT 5 EST pic.twitter.com/CKuipNS89O — Cam Dooley (@CamDooley1) June 30, 2023

According to MaxPreps, Dooley played Quarterback and the Safety position in his junior season at Valley High School. In eight games, he threw for 721 yards and eight touchdown passes. On the defensive side, he produced seven total tackles and an interception. Back in September from The Valley Times News – Dooley was named Athlete of the Week in the area.

Of the six commitments so far in the 2024 class, Dooley joins QB Aidan Glover (Tennessee) and ATH Jackson Hancock (Georgia) as out-of-state commitments.

Welcome to Mizzou, Cam! M-I-Z!

Get to know: Cam Dooley

Hometown: Valley, Alabama

High School: Valley High School

Position: ATH (QB/S)

Ht/Wt: 6’4, 195 lbs

Rivals Ranking: Three-star, 5.5

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 9

Offers to note: Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Middle Tennessee, Tulane, UAB

Dooley shows some speed and athleticism here and provides consistently good coverage on the defensive side of the ball. He is proven to be versatile — as he also plays basketball in high school. Development will be key, but there is potential for Dooley to burst onto the scene in his senior year as this could become an underrated pickup for Mizzou.

What they’re saying: