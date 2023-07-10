D’Moi Hodge stars in Summer League win

Go Lakers (I guess??)
Everyone was focused on the Victor Wembanaya show during yesterday’s NBA Summer League set, but Mizzou fans understandably had their sights set on another game.
In the Lakers’ 93-75 win over the Hornets, D’Moi Hodge logged (get ready) 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal to finish second on the team in scoring.
#Mizzou hoops alum D'Moi Hodge is having a good showing in the Lakers' summer league game against the Hornets today ⤵️— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) July 9, 2023
16 points, five rebounds, two assists and one nice steal (watch below) so far! pic.twitter.com/g4ImlzvPOm
The performance caught the attention of some prominent Lakers fan accounts and at least one podcaster online.
We need to talk more about D’Moi Hodge— Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) July 9, 2023
D'Moi Hodge is looking like a keeper as well.— Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 9, 2023
Lakers scouting department >
Hodge has a tough battle ahead of him to make a roster that’s set on making sure Lebron and Co. can contend for championships this coming season. But a few more of those performances, and Hodge is sure to make an impression.
Editorial Note: I wrote this at 12:30 am and didn’t explain the specifics of the two-way contract very well. Hodge is in the Lakers’ system and will float between the roster and their G-League affiliate. He’s not going anywhere.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam tries to sort through the playing rotation on next season’s crowded Mizzou Hoops roster
More Links:
- Mizzou Football has a good one on their hands!
Mr. Everything ⚒️— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) July 9, 2023
Missouri commit Jackson Hancock (@jacksonhancock_) has accepted his invite to the 2024 All-American Bowl#MIZ #AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/watUuUPMng
- Mizzou’s Drew Rogers is the U20 USATF champ for the 5,000m race!
National Champion— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 10, 2023
Drew Rogers claims first in the 5,000m at the USATF U20 Championships pic.twitter.com/8AxjKz6uLO
- Men’s golf is on the look out for a new head coach... any takers?
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...