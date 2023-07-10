 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D’Moi Hodge stars in Summer League win

Mizzou Links for July 10, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Everyone was focused on the Victor Wembanaya show during yesterday’s NBA Summer League set, but Mizzou fans understandably had their sights set on another game.

In the Lakers’ 93-75 win over the Hornets, D’Moi Hodge logged (get ready) 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal to finish second on the team in scoring.

The performance caught the attention of some prominent Lakers fan accounts and at least one podcaster online.

Hodge has a tough battle ahead of him to make a roster that’s set on making sure Lebron and Co. can contend for championships this coming season. But a few more of those performances, and Hodge is sure to make an impression.

Editorial Note: I wrote this at 12:30 am and didn’t explain the specifics of the two-way contract very well. Hodge is in the Lakers’ system and will float between the roster and their G-League affiliate. He’s not going anywhere.

Yesterday at Rock M

