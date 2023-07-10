D’Moi Hodge stars in Summer League win

Go Lakers (I guess??)

Everyone was focused on the Victor Wembanaya show during yesterday’s NBA Summer League set, but Mizzou fans understandably had their sights set on another game.

In the Lakers’ 93-75 win over the Hornets, D’Moi Hodge logged (get ready) 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal to finish second on the team in scoring.

#Mizzou hoops alum D'Moi Hodge is having a good showing in the Lakers' summer league game against the Hornets today ⤵️



16 points, five rebounds, two assists and one nice steal (watch below) so far! pic.twitter.com/g4ImlzvPOm — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) July 9, 2023

The performance caught the attention of some prominent Lakers fan accounts and at least one podcaster online.

We need to talk more about D’Moi Hodge — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) July 9, 2023

D'Moi Hodge is looking like a keeper as well.



Lakers scouting department > — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 9, 2023

Hodge has a tough battle ahead of him to make a roster that’s set on making sure Lebron and Co. can contend for championships this coming season. But a few more of those performances, and Hodge is sure to make an impression.

Editorial Note: I wrote this at 12:30 am and didn’t explain the specifics of the two-way contract very well. Hodge is in the Lakers’ system and will float between the roster and their G-League affiliate. He’s not going anywhere.

