Kobe Brown’s highlight reel dunk and Phil Pressey’s transition to the NBA bench

Kobe Brown, burgeoning Clipper legend

It may feel a bit premature, but do you think the Clippers would be open to retiring Kobe Brown’s number?

OK OK, I’ll slow my roll a little bit. Kobe is just doing some exciting things in the Summer League thus far! Have you seen his latest highlight reel moment? If not, now you will!

He’s not afraid to break a guy down in the post too! Or show off his range.

A little bit of everything from #Mizzou's Kobe Brown in his 2nd NBA Summer League game.

Power in the post✔️

SLAM✔️

3-point range✔️ pic.twitter.com/IRdnE9ROhW — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) July 11, 2023

Kobe finished with a pretty little stat line in the Clippers game against the Kings. There were some questions from analysts about the Clippers reaching into the first round to pick him, but he’s proving good on the pick thus far.

Meanwhile, Dru Smith had a bit of an off night as the Heat dropped their game against the Suns 73-70. In 23 minutes, Dru had 7 points and 4 assists while only getting off five shots.

It’s not all former Tiger players getting their time in the spotlight either. Phil Pressey took some time with Celtics media to talk about his transition to the NBA coaching bench.

Phil Pressey talked about becoming a #celtics coach: "Maintaining relationships, starting with Danny Ainge when I played here....stay in contact...now with Brad, he's been very instrumental in me transitioning to coaching."



Full: https://t.co/961txIiJ20 pic.twitter.com/KmyuHjMi9y — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 10, 2023

Flip seems like a rising star. Could he be on his way to a head job at some point?

More Links:

SEC Media Day roster is SET

The lineup for SEC media day #MIZ pic.twitter.com/qJvvy7yzvr — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) July 10, 2023

All three of these guys will probably be in the NFL next year. Quite a trio!

Sickos Committee ranking SEC coaches...?

Because we’re a college football account on Twitter, we gotta rank things.



Here’s our list of top SEC coaches! pic.twitter.com/aoAiEohWFQ — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) July 10, 2023

Not sure what the criteria is here, but my only note is that Jimbo and Sam Pittman need to be much lower.

Austin Troesser is headed to the Big Apple (assuming, of course, that he signs)

Can’t imagine he’ll be able to pass up this slot. Congrats, Austin!

He wasn’t the only Tiger pitcher headed to the big city, either!

Windy City bound! Zach Franklin taken by the @whitesox in the 10th round (299th overall) of the @MLBDraft.#MizzouNOW ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/aqZIRyvybb — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) July 10, 2023

Zach Franklin got picked by the superior Chicago side. Congrats, Zach!

Mizzou Tiger Hilke Feldrappe has been named to Germany’s U-19 team for the U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup!

Dennis Gates is out here hosting basketball mind summits in the offseason.

Great to talk skill acquisition for two hours this morning with @MizzouHoops. Coach Gates and the entire program are pioneering evidence-based coaching ideas in the NCAA.



Missing @BBallImmersion from the photo who is busy presenting at the Pure Sweat Conference! pic.twitter.com/RKAAjS8twv — Alex Sarama (@AlexJSarama) July 10, 2023