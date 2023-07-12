BREAKING: Four-star linebacker Brian Huff commits to Mizzou

The rich get richer, eh Blake Baker?

Continuing the past month of hot recruiting, Eli Drinkwitz and Blake Baker have landed yet another blue-chipper to the 2024 class. What makes it even sweeter? They plucked this young gun out of Arkansas.

After a great talk with family and the coaching staff at mizzou I would like say that I am 100% committed!!!@buckwillie21 @EarlGill10 @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachDjSmith @MizzouFootball #chase2dreams pic.twitter.com/jaM9R35XSQ — Brian Huff (@brianhuff23) July 12, 2023

BREAKING On300 4-star LB Brian Huff has committed to Missouri



More from @samspiegs: https://t.co/y8TUrhQ0JB pic.twitter.com/G8WnXnR7MK — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 12, 2023

Huff, a 4-star linebacker out of Jonesboro, joins Nicholas Rodriguez in the 2024 linebacker class and gives the staff another high-end recruit to build around in the defensive core.

Welcome, Brian!

Get to know: Brian Huff

Hometown: Jonesboro, Arkansas

High School: Valley View

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 224 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.8, 4-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.8955, 4-star

Total announced offers: 12

Offers to note: Arkansas, Kansas State, LSU, Oklahoma

Man oh man, does Mr. Huff have a lot of tools in his kit that you can’t teach. He’s massive for a high school linebacker at 6’3” and 220-plus, yet he’s got some deceptive speed when he gets a head of steam behind him. I anticipate the staff will want to trim him down a bit to capitalize on that agility, but I suppose there’s a world where you try to bulk him up a bit and make him an outside rusher? Either way, Huff is a powerful, naturally gifted defender who should add quite a bit of strength and size to the Tigers’ defense moving forward.

Mizzou 2024 Commitment List Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt TE Whit Hafer Joplin, MO 2/25/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8614 6'7 230 TE-OL Ryan Jostes Washington, MO 3/11/2023 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8619 6'6 280 QB Aidan Glover Colliervillle, TN 6/15/2023 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8753 6'3 190 WR-S Jude James St. Charles, MO 6/30/2023 3-star N/A 3-star 0.8500 6'4 200 ATH Jackson Hancock Canton, GA 6/30/2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A 6'0 175 ATH Cam Dooley Valley, AL 7/1/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8567 6'4 195 DT Justin Bodford Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/2/2023 3-star 5.6 N/A 0.8385 6'1 290 LB Nicholas Rodriguez Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/3/2023 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.8850 6'1 190 WR James Madison II Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/4/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8971 6'3 190 CB Cameron Keys Lynn Haven, FL 7/4/2023 3-star 5.6 4-star 0.9034 6'0 160 LB Brian Huff Jonesboro, AR 7/12/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8955 6'3 224 5.7 0.8725

What they’re saying:

No doubt this one will keep the celebrations going for years to come!!! #CHASE2DRE4MS #LBZOU #MIZ ✨ https://t.co/xKCTHo9k8m — Victoria Adams (@vicadamss_) July 12, 2023

4⭐️ LB Brian Huff has committed to #Mizzou, telling @247Sports on YouTube.



The Arkansas product becomes the fourth four-star commit of 11 total, the second at LB.@CoMoSports — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) July 12, 2023

Brian Huff, the No. 49 overall ranked LB in the class of 2024, commits to #Mizzou. — Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) July 12, 2023

Breaking: Missouri scores a commitment from On300 LB Brian Huff out of Arkansas



“Missouri is a team on the come-up” … more: https://t.co/ED3SFdIrKs pic.twitter.com/HFYrSwhZHt — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 12, 2023