BREAKING: Four-star linebacker Brian Huff commits to Mizzou

The rich get richer, eh Blake Baker?
Continuing the past month of hot recruiting, Eli Drinkwitz and Blake Baker have landed yet another blue-chipper to the 2024 class. What makes it even sweeter? They plucked this young gun out of Arkansas.
After a great talk with family and the coaching staff at mizzou I would like say that I am 100% committed!!!@buckwillie21 @EarlGill10 @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachDjSmith @MizzouFootball #chase2dreams pic.twitter.com/jaM9R35XSQ— Brian Huff (@brianhuff23) July 12, 2023
BREAKING On300 4-star LB Brian Huff has committed to Missouri— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 12, 2023
More from @samspiegs: https://t.co/y8TUrhQ0JB pic.twitter.com/G8WnXnR7MK
Huff, a 4-star linebacker out of Jonesboro, joins Nicholas Rodriguez in the 2024 linebacker class and gives the staff another high-end recruit to build around in the defensive core.
Welcome, Brian!
Get to know: Brian Huff
Hometown: Jonesboro, Arkansas
High School: Valley View
Position: Linebacker
Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 224 lbs
Rivals Ranking: 5.8, 4-star
247Composite Ranking: 0.8955, 4-star
Total announced offers: 12
Offers to note: Arkansas, Kansas State, LSU, Oklahoma
Man oh man, does Mr. Huff have a lot of tools in his kit that you can’t teach. He’s massive for a high school linebacker at 6’3” and 220-plus, yet he’s got some deceptive speed when he gets a head of steam behind him. I anticipate the staff will want to trim him down a bit to capitalize on that agility, but I suppose there’s a world where you try to bulk him up a bit and make him an outside rusher? Either way, Huff is a powerful, naturally gifted defender who should add quite a bit of strength and size to the Tigers’ defense moving forward.
Mizzou 2024 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Whit Hafer
|Joplin, MO
|2/25/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8614
|6'7
|230
|TE-OL
|Ryan Jostes
|Washington, MO
|3/11/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8619
|6'6
|280
|QB
|Aidan Glover
|Colliervillle, TN
|6/15/2023
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8753
|6'3
|190
|WR-S
|Jude James
|St. Charles, MO
|6/30/2023
|3-star
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8500
|6'4
|200
|ATH
|Jackson Hancock
|Canton, GA
|6/30/2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6'0
|175
|ATH
|Cam Dooley
|Valley, AL
|7/1/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8567
|6'4
|195
|DT
|Justin Bodford
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/2/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|N/A
|0.8385
|6'1
|290
|LB
|Nicholas Rodriguez
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/3/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.8850
|6'1
|190
|WR
|James Madison II
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/4/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8971
|6'3
|190
|CB
|Cameron Keys
|Lynn Haven, FL
|7/4/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|4-star
|0.9034
|6'0
|160
|LB
|Brian Huff
|Jonesboro, AR
|7/12/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8955
|6'3
|224
|5.7
|0.8725
What they’re saying:
#Chase2Dre4ms— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) July 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/uVU62GR5tj
No doubt this one will keep the celebrations going for years to come!!! #CHASE2DRE4MS #LBZOU #MIZ ✨ https://t.co/xKCTHo9k8m— Victoria Adams (@vicadamss_) July 12, 2023
4⭐️ LB Brian Huff has committed to #Mizzou, telling @247Sports on YouTube.— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) July 12, 2023
The Arkansas product becomes the fourth four-star commit of 11 total, the second at LB.@CoMoSports
Brian Huff, the No. 49 overall ranked LB in the class of 2024, commits to #Mizzou.— Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) July 12, 2023
Breaking: Missouri scores a commitment from On300 LB Brian Huff out of Arkansas— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 12, 2023
“Missouri is a team on the come-up” … more: https://t.co/ED3SFdIrKs pic.twitter.com/HFYrSwhZHt
Valley View All-State LB Brian Huff commits to Missouri. Had Arkansas, UCF, UNLV in his final four— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) July 12, 2023
Four-star prospect is a top 25 linebacker nationally by On3 & Rivals. @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/JuLVhhTikm
Loading comments...