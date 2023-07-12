 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BREAKING: Four-star linebacker Brian Huff commits to Mizzou

This is Missouri’s 11th commitment of the 2024 class.

By Josh Matejka
/ new
Instagram: @brianhuff_

The rich get richer, eh Blake Baker?

Continuing the past month of hot recruiting, Eli Drinkwitz and Blake Baker have landed yet another blue-chipper to the 2024 class. What makes it even sweeter? They plucked this young gun out of Arkansas.

Huff, a 4-star linebacker out of Jonesboro, joins Nicholas Rodriguez in the 2024 linebacker class and gives the staff another high-end recruit to build around in the defensive core.

Welcome, Brian!

Get to know: Brian Huff

Hometown: Jonesboro, Arkansas

High School: Valley View

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 224 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.8, 4-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.8955, 4-star

Total announced offers: 12

Offers to note: Arkansas, Kansas State, LSU, Oklahoma

Man oh man, does Mr. Huff have a lot of tools in his kit that you can’t teach. He’s massive for a high school linebacker at 6’3” and 220-plus, yet he’s got some deceptive speed when he gets a head of steam behind him. I anticipate the staff will want to trim him down a bit to capitalize on that agility, but I suppose there’s a world where you try to bulk him up a bit and make him an outside rusher? Either way, Huff is a powerful, naturally gifted defender who should add quite a bit of strength and size to the Tigers’ defense moving forward.

Mizzou 2024 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Whit Hafer Joplin, MO 2/25/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8614 6'7 230
TE-OL Ryan Jostes Washington, MO 3/11/2023 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8619 6'6 280
QB Aidan Glover Colliervillle, TN 6/15/2023 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8753 6'3 190
WR-S Jude James St. Charles, MO 6/30/2023 3-star N/A 3-star 0.8500 6'4 200
ATH Jackson Hancock Canton, GA 6/30/2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A 6'0 175
ATH Cam Dooley Valley, AL 7/1/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8567 6'4 195
DT Justin Bodford Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/2/2023 3-star 5.6 N/A 0.8385 6'1 290
LB Nicholas Rodriguez Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/3/2023 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.8850 6'1 190
WR James Madison II Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/4/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8971 6'3 190
CB Cameron Keys Lynn Haven, FL 7/4/2023 3-star 5.6 4-star 0.9034 6'0 160
LB Brian Huff Jonesboro, AR 7/12/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8955 6'3 224
5.7 0.8725

What they’re saying:

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...