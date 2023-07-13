Commitment News, NBA Summer League action, and more

Huff to Mizzou!
Winning a recruiting battle for one of the top players in the state of Arkansas over the Razorbacks? That seems pretty good, right?
Does anyone remember the story about the Big Bad Wolf My favorite part is when he “HUFFed & Puffed” and blew the little Hogs, I mean “Pigs” house down #MIZ #LBzoU#DRD ☠️ pic.twitter.com/9jaAaI2GhB— Al Pogue (@coachalpogue) July 12, 2023
Well, in case you missed it, that’s what the Mizzou Football staff accomplished yesterday evening with the addition of 2024 four-star linebacker Brian Huff — who committed to Missouri over Arkansas, UCF, and UNLV.
After a great talk with family and the coaching staff at mizzou I would like say that I am 100% committed!!!@buckwillie21 @EarlGill10 @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachDjSmith @MizzouFootball #chase2dreams pic.twitter.com/jaM9R35XSQ— Brian Huff (@brianhuff23) July 12, 2023
And is there a baseball commitment on the way? Kerrick Jackson with the bat signal.
#MIZ #NOW pic.twitter.com/rCCtnQMqwk— Kerrick Jackson (@Im_That_Dad_KJ) July 12, 2023
Due to the transfer portal and MLB Draft, Mizzou Baseball is bound to have plenty of roster turnover — but it appears Jackson is working quickly to piece together the 2024 club. Stay tuned as the bat signal could potentially be for a big-time transfer.
Onto NBA Summer League, Kobe Brown had a productive day with the Clippers. In an 83-74 win over the Grizzlies, Brown produced a double-double performance — 12 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks. In 29:34 of playing time, Brown was a +6 on the floor.
Kobe’s got his first double-double. 12pts, 10reb to go with an assist, two steals and two blocks. Also one TO and 4 PF. Not terribly efficient again but did make 4-4 FT on his team-high 30 min. #MIZ #NBA2K24SummerLeague— Karen S (@karensteger) July 12, 2023
Double-double for @TheKobe24Brown in today's win!— Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) July 12, 2023
12 PTS // 10 REBS // 2 STLS // 2 BLKS@NBASummerLeague | @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/CWaPgrLkxn
Kobe Brown's day against Memphis: a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) and a monstrous two-handed block, which was ruled clean (finished with two blocks in the win) #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/OPkG8AbSaC— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) July 12, 2023
Kobe Brown from downtown pic.twitter.com/IX5T8brgPS— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 12, 2023
BL CKED BY BR WN pic.twitter.com/WJi9OgFqcz— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 12, 2023
Up next for Kobe and the Clippers: Friday vs 76ers (4:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2)
Meanwhile, D’Moi Hodge also had a big night for the Lakers. In a 95-90 loss to the Celtics, Hodge scored 22 points (8/16 FG and 6/13 from 3-point range) with four rebounds and one assist in 29:31 of playing time. Hodge was LAL’s second-leading scorer behind Max Christie’s 24 points.
.@coachdgates said D'Moi Hodge needed to knock down open 3's to make it with the Lakers.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) July 13, 2023
Well.... pic.twitter.com/J30YSEGwyE
Back-to-back 3’s for D’Moi Hodge— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023
(via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/Po0TZkBpyt
July 13, 2023
We agree, Pep!
Dmoi Hodge will have a long NBA career— Pep Stanciel (@PepStanciel) July 13, 2023
Up next for Hodge and the Lakers: Friday vs Grizzlies (10:00 p.m. CST on ESPN)
MIZZOU’S SUMMER LEAGUE GAMES TO WATCH LATER TODAY:
- Jontay Porter (Bulls) vs Cavaliers — 2:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2
- Dru Smith (Heat) vs Bucks — 4:30 p.m. CST on NBATV
Onto the links! M-I-Z!
