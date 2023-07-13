Commitment News, NBA Summer League action, and more

Huff to Mizzou!

Winning a recruiting battle for one of the top players in the state of Arkansas over the Razorbacks? That seems pretty good, right?

Does anyone remember the story about the Big Bad Wolf My favorite part is when he “HUFFed & Puffed” and blew the little Hogs, I mean “Pigs” house down #MIZ #LBzoU#DRD ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/9jaAaI2GhB — Al Pogue (@coachalpogue) July 12, 2023

Well, in case you missed it, that’s what the Mizzou Football staff accomplished yesterday evening with the addition of 2024 four-star linebacker Brian Huff — who committed to Missouri over Arkansas, UCF, and UNLV.

After a great talk with family and the coaching staff at mizzou I would like say that I am 100% committed!!!@buckwillie21 @EarlGill10 @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachDjSmith @MizzouFootball #chase2dreams pic.twitter.com/jaM9R35XSQ — Brian Huff (@brianhuff23) July 12, 2023

Another blue-chipper joins #Mizzou as 2024 LB Brian Huff commits! https://t.co/UXH2TMf9Q1 — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) July 12, 2023

And is there a baseball commitment on the way? Kerrick Jackson with the bat signal.

Due to the transfer portal and MLB Draft, Mizzou Baseball is bound to have plenty of roster turnover — but it appears Jackson is working quickly to piece together the 2024 club. Stay tuned as the bat signal could potentially be for a big-time transfer.

Onto NBA Summer League, Kobe Brown had a productive day with the Clippers. In an 83-74 win over the Grizzlies, Brown produced a double-double performance — 12 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks. In 29:34 of playing time, Brown was a +6 on the floor.

Kobe’s got his first double-double. 12pts, 10reb to go with an assist, two steals and two blocks. Also one TO and 4 PF. Not terribly efficient again but did make 4-4 FT on his team-high 30 min. #MIZ #NBA2K24SummerLeague — Karen S (@karensteger) July 12, 2023

Kobe Brown's day against Memphis: a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) and a monstrous two-handed block, which was ruled clean (finished with two blocks in the win) #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/OPkG8AbSaC — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) July 12, 2023

Kobe Brown from downtown pic.twitter.com/IX5T8brgPS — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 12, 2023

BL CKED BY BR WN pic.twitter.com/WJi9OgFqcz — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 12, 2023

Up next for Kobe and the Clippers: Friday vs 76ers (4:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2)

Meanwhile, D’Moi Hodge also had a big night for the Lakers. In a 95-90 loss to the Celtics, Hodge scored 22 points (8/16 FG and 6/13 from 3-point range) with four rebounds and one assist in 29:31 of playing time. Hodge was LAL’s second-leading scorer behind Max Christie’s 24 points.

.@coachdgates said D'Moi Hodge needed to knock down open 3's to make it with the Lakers.

Well.... pic.twitter.com/J30YSEGwyE — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) July 13, 2023

We agree, Pep!

Dmoi Hodge will have a long NBA career — Pep Stanciel (@PepStanciel) July 13, 2023

Up next for Hodge and the Lakers: Friday vs Grizzlies (10:00 p.m. CST on ESPN)

MIZZOU’S SUMMER LEAGUE GAMES TO WATCH LATER TODAY:

Jontay Porter (Bulls) vs Cavaliers — 2:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2

Dru Smith (Heat) vs Bucks — 4:30 p.m. CST on NBATV

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Mizzou Volleyball’s Defensive and Recruiting Coordinator Arielle Wilson is with the USA Volleyball team this week. Pretty cool.

Arielle Wilson is coaching with the @usavolleyball National Team Development Program this week in Fort Lauderdale‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/qe2qpMkqBG — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) July 12, 2023

Congrats to Rorik Maltrud on landing with the Cleveland Guardians!

Go get your Mizzou Football tickets in St. Louis vs Memphis! Time TBD.

Don't miss @MizzouFootball's return to St. Louis!



Your Tigers take on Memphis at the Dome on Sept 23. Tickets start at just $20!https://t.co/jQSlxwtUts | #MizzouToTheLou pic.twitter.com/vADiadQ93Z — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) July 12, 2023

A message from Dennis Gates:

Every True Son can do their part to help keep the roads safe this summer with these four simple steps – follow them every trip, every time!



https://t.co/xtUqo0AcJo #MIZ | @saveMOlives | @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/jRhbQUxZLR — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) July 12, 2023

The Mizzou Swim and Dive team has produced 30 scholar All-Americans! Read more on MUTigers.com.

NEWS | Anderson Departs For Lead Role At Alma Mater — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 12, 2023

Get to know Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill — who is the first Tiger of the Meet the Newcomers Series:

New Faces. Same Goals.



Introducing our first in our Meet the Newcomers Series with top 3-point shooter & Iowa State transfer @caleb_grill0 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/xH4AhfEfsX — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 12, 2023

Mizzou Hoops recruiting updates from Matt Harris:

Wright says he wants to take an official visit to #Mizzou, which offered him in late April. https://t.co/Y01TLkRAtA — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 12, 2023

And Annor Boateng says he wants to take an official visit to #Mizzou. https://t.co/sgqdgWe6zr — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 12, 2023

573Tees in Vegas to watch Sophie Cunningham, Kobe Brown, and D’Moi Hodge. Awesome!

List



✅ - See Sophie in person at a WNBA game

✅ - Catch the NBA summer league pic.twitter.com/2KlBMOIXJD — @573tees (@573tees) July 12, 2023

Kim English from downtown!

Can your coach hit a 70-footer? @Englishscope24 can! What a shot from Federal Hill! @PCFriarsmbb x #BIGEASThoops



pic.twitter.com/IHeV46R28f — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) July 12, 2023