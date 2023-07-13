 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commitment News, NBA Summer League action, and more

Mizzou Links for Thursday, July 13

By Sammy Stava
Huff to Mizzou!

Winning a recruiting battle for one of the top players in the state of Arkansas over the Razorbacks? That seems pretty good, right?

Well, in case you missed it, that’s what the Mizzou Football staff accomplished yesterday evening with the addition of 2024 four-star linebacker Brian Huff — who committed to Missouri over Arkansas, UCF, and UNLV.

Read MORE on Huff from Josh Matejka’s commitment post:

And is there a baseball commitment on the way? Kerrick Jackson with the bat signal.

Due to the transfer portal and MLB Draft, Mizzou Baseball is bound to have plenty of roster turnover — but it appears Jackson is working quickly to piece together the 2024 club. Stay tuned as the bat signal could potentially be for a big-time transfer.

Onto NBA Summer League, Kobe Brown had a productive day with the Clippers. In an 83-74 win over the Grizzlies, Brown produced a double-double performance — 12 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks. In 29:34 of playing time, Brown was a +6 on the floor.

Up next for Kobe and the Clippers: Friday vs 76ers (4:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2)

Meanwhile, D’Moi Hodge also had a big night for the Lakers. In a 95-90 loss to the Celtics, Hodge scored 22 points (8/16 FG and 6/13 from 3-point range) with four rebounds and one assist in 29:31 of playing time. Hodge was LAL’s second-leading scorer behind Max Christie’s 24 points.

We agree, Pep!

Up next for Hodge and the Lakers: Friday vs Grizzlies (10:00 p.m. CST on ESPN)

MIZZOU’S SUMMER LEAGUE GAMES TO WATCH LATER TODAY:

  • Jontay Porter (Bulls) vs Cavaliers — 2:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2
  • Dru Smith (Heat) vs Bucks — 4:30 p.m. CST on NBATV

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Volleyball’s Defensive and Recruiting Coordinator Arielle Wilson is with the USA Volleyball team this week. Pretty cool.
  • Congrats to Rorik Maltrud on landing with the Cleveland Guardians!
  • Go get your Mizzou Football tickets in St. Louis vs Memphis! Time TBD.
  • A message from Dennis Gates:
  • Get to know Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill — who is the first Tiger of the Meet the Newcomers Series:
  • Mizzou Hoops recruiting updates from Matt Harris:
  • 573Tees in Vegas to watch Sophie Cunningham, Kobe Brown, and D’Moi Hodge. Awesome!
  • Kim English from downtown!
