KJ Brings in a Pair of Power 5 Transfers, More NBA Summer League Chatter

Mizzou Links for Friday, July 14

By Karen Steger
/ new

It was a nice Thursday, Tiger fans. Couple of new baseball transfers, a new (old?) face working for Mizzou Football, our guys are killing it in NBA’s Summer League. Things are good! Let’s get started.

KJ Nabs a Few Power 5 Transfers

When the second baseball bat signal went out Wednesday, I honestly thought we’d be waiting forever to hear who it’d be. Mainly because since 6/23, KJ has put out four such signals (7/12, 7/4, 7/3 and 6/23), and I could only recall one player committing— a Memphis signee, Tyler Macon (not the QB), who decided to follow Jackson to Mizzou. (Note: Sammy told me I forgot about Seth McCartney, who was KJ’s first commit. Whoopsies. In my defense, it was totally under the radar)

Well, friends, we now know the last two, and they’re big ones.

First up, Wake Forest’s Danny Corona.

Per Kortay, Danny was a regular starter for a dominant Wake team this year. Corona slugged 13 HR, had an OPS of .970 and a 123 wRC+.

Per the Missourian’s Calum McAndrew:

In the 2023 season, Corona made 48 appearances, with 41 starts, in the infield and at designated hitter for the Demon Deacons team that reached the final four in the College World Series, where it was ousted by eventual-champion LSU. He was a top-200 prospect out of high school and held offers from Vanderbilt, Stanford and Tennessee, among others.

And not to be outdone, it looks like they’re also getting the services of Texas Tech transfer Jeric Curtis. More nice notes from Kortay and Sammy here on the extremely speedy addition.

Per the aforementioned Missourian piece, Curtis finished his true freshman season in Lubbock with 16AB, recording 3 hits and 4 RBI.

Also a former top-200 prospect out of high school on Perfect Game’s rankings, Curtis recorded the fastest time in the 30-yard dash — 3.50 seconds — at the MLB Draft Combine in 2022.

Actual footage of Curtis running.

Welcome, guys! At some point, after the transferring and stuff appears to have died down, one of our fine baseball writers will look at the roster and set some goals for Kerrick in Year One.

NBA Summer League

In Thursday’s Summer League action, both Dru (Heat, 2-1) and Jontay (Bulls, 2-2) took to the Sin City courts. Let’s check out the stats:

Jontay (L 87-83): 15min | 0 pts on 0-5 FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 1 TO | 1 PF | -3

Druuuu (W 91-72): 29min | 7pts on 3-7 FG (0-3 3PT) | 4 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 3 TO | 4 PF | +15

Read about Dru’s performance at the Missourian.

Today is the last day of games before the playoffs start Saturday. You can tune in for: Kobe @3:30pm (NBA TV) | Mark Smith vs. Druuuuuu @8pm (ESPN 2) | D’Moi @9:30pm (NBA TV)

Going into the final day of the “regular” summer league games, here are the Mizzou guys’ statistical averages:

D’Moi: 3 games | 25.6 mpg | 16.3 ppg | 50% FG | 40.7 3PT% | 3.7 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL| 0.7 BLK | 2.7 PF | 2 TO | -2

Dru: 3 games | 28.3 mpg | 10ppg | 44% FG | 38.5 3PT% | 3 REB | 5.3 AST | 2.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 1 PF | 3.7 TO | +9

Jontay: 4 games | 13.5 mpg | 5.8 ppg | 45% FG | 50 3PT% | 4 REB | 0.3 AST | 0.3 STL | 1.8 BLK | 0.8 TO | 1.8 PF | +3

Kobe: 3 games | 29.6 mpg | 11.7 ppg | 32.4% FG | 23.5 3PT% | 9 REB | 1.3 AST | 1.7 STL | 1 BLK | 1.3 TO | 4 PF | +2

Mark: 2 games | 8.4 mpg | 0 ppg | 2 REB | 0.5 AST | -4

In case you want to look at it in prettier form, Mizzou Hoops twitter shared this.

Just a few more tidbits!

The first of Kobe’s podcast visits was posted! This Roadtrippin Show is about 35 minutes in length and it’s perfect. He’s such a good sport to put up with their sh—, and he did actually receive a lot of really good advice from Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. Here’s the Apple Podcast link as well. Well worth your time to check it out.

Here’s a clip— Don’t mind the very NSFW language there at the end also in the closed captions. You’ve been warned!

Looks like Kobe might have gotten to meet Russ! (He said on the show he’d only met PG so far). Also, this is a really cool shot.

LA Clippers on threads.net

From Hoops analyst Aram Cannuscio:

On to the Links! MIZ-NBA!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • Coach Reed weighs in on how he thinks the Tigers will do this season.
  • Waiting for the CoMo HyVee stores to get in on this as well! Love the idea though.
  • Former Tiger Taylor Powell threw his first TD in his first game in the CFL! WTG, Taylor!

Hoops

  • Watkins gets into some three-point data

Other Mizzou Sports

  • New (old?) Mizzou coach Tim Jamieson has returned home to the Tigers and will lead the pitching staff. He chatted with KOMU’s Ben Arnet recently.
  • Congrats to the men’s and women’s track and field teams, who were both named USTFCCCA Academic All-Academic teams, and also congrats to the pictured women’s team members who were individually named Academic All-Americans.
