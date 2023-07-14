KJ Brings in a Pair of Power 5 Transfers, More NBA Summer League Chatter

It was a nice Thursday, Tiger fans. Couple of new baseball transfers, a new (old?) face working for Mizzou Football, our guys are killing it in NBA’s Summer League. Things are good! Let’s get started.

KJ Nabs a Few Power 5 Transfers

When the second baseball bat signal went out Wednesday, I honestly thought we’d be waiting forever to hear who it’d be. Mainly because since 6/23, KJ has put out four such signals (7/12, 7/4, 7/3 and 6/23), and I could only recall one player committing— a Memphis signee, Tyler Macon (not the QB), who decided to follow Jackson to Mizzou. (Note: Sammy told me I forgot about Seth McCartney, who was KJ’s first commit. Whoopsies. In my defense, it was totally under the radar)

Well, friends, we now know the last two, and they’re big ones.

First up, Wake Forest’s Danny Corona.

#Mizzou Baseball has landed Wake Forest transfer Danny Corona. Corona was a highly touted prospect in the 2021 Class and played a huge role in the Demon Deacons run to the College World Series this year as a sophomore. Massive portal addition for Kerrick Jackson and the staff. https://t.co/cx9vtUMRMx — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) July 13, 2023

Per Kortay, Danny was a regular starter for a dominant Wake team this year. Corona slugged 13 HR, had an OPS of .970 and a 123 wRC+.

Per the Missourian’s Calum McAndrew:

In the 2023 season, Corona made 48 appearances, with 41 starts, in the infield and at designated hitter for the Demon Deacons team that reached the final four in the College World Series, where it was ousted by eventual-champion LSU. He was a top-200 prospect out of high school and held offers from Vanderbilt, Stanford and Tennessee, among others.

And not to be outdone, it looks like they’re also getting the services of Texas Tech transfer Jeric Curtis. More nice notes from Kortay and Sammy here on the extremely speedy addition.

Curtis was a highly touted recruit in the 2022 class. Perfect game ranked him the No. 200 high school recruit in his class. Curtis’ best tool is speed. His sub 6.3 60-yard dash is comparable to Vanderbilt product and recent Orioles first round pick Enrique Bradfield. https://t.co/Rf44NPLSM3 — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) July 13, 2023

Here’s a brief scouting report on Curtis’ game. This comes from the lead up to the 2022 draft. pic.twitter.com/Y31dkTGS69 — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) July 13, 2023

Per the aforementioned Missourian piece, Curtis finished his true freshman season in Lubbock with 16AB, recording 3 hits and 4 RBI.

Also a former top-200 prospect out of high school on Perfect Game’s rankings, Curtis recorded the fastest time in the 30-yard dash — 3.50 seconds — at the MLB Draft Combine in 2022.

Welcome, guys! At some point, after the transferring and stuff appears to have died down, one of our fine baseball writers will look at the roster and set some goals for Kerrick in Year One.

NBA Summer League

In Thursday’s Summer League action, both Dru (Heat, 2-1) and Jontay (Bulls, 2-2) took to the Sin City courts. Let’s check out the stats:

Jontay (L 87-83): 15min | 0 pts on 0-5 FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 1 TO | 1 PF | -3 Druuuu (W 91-72): 29min | 7pts on 3-7 FG (0-3 3PT) | 4 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 3 TO | 4 PF | +15

Read about Dru’s performance at the Missourian.

Today is the last day of games before the playoffs start Saturday. You can tune in for: Kobe @3:30pm (NBA TV) | Mark Smith vs. Druuuuuu @8pm (ESPN 2) | D’Moi @9:30pm (NBA TV)

Going into the final day of the “regular” summer league games, here are the Mizzou guys’ statistical averages:

D’Moi: 3 games | 25.6 mpg | 16.3 ppg | 50% FG | 40.7 3PT% | 3.7 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL| 0.7 BLK | 2.7 PF | 2 TO | -2 Dru: 3 games | 28.3 mpg | 10ppg | 44% FG | 38.5 3PT% | 3 REB | 5.3 AST | 2.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 1 PF | 3.7 TO | +9 Jontay: 4 games | 13.5 mpg | 5.8 ppg | 45% FG | 50 3PT% | 4 REB | 0.3 AST | 0.3 STL | 1.8 BLK | 0.8 TO | 1.8 PF | +3 Kobe: 3 games | 29.6 mpg | 11.7 ppg | 32.4% FG | 23.5 3PT% | 9 REB | 1.3 AST | 1.7 STL | 1 BLK | 1.3 TO | 4 PF | +2 Mark: 2 games | 8.4 mpg | 0 ppg | 2 REB | 0.5 AST | -4

In case you want to look at it in prettier form, Mizzou Hoops twitter shared this.

Just like we all knew would happen, @Dmoi_VI has come ready to play for the Lakers so far in @NBASummerLeague #MIZ



▪️ 16.3 points per game

▪️ 50% field goals

▪️ 40.7% 3-pointers

▪️ 3.7 triples per game (sixth in the league)



Lakers / Getty Images pic.twitter.com/AwN0cpukvp — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 13, 2023

Nearly averaging a double-double, @TheKobe24Brown looks ready for the NBA after three @NBASummerLeague games! #MIZ



▪️ 11.7 points

▪️ 9.0 rebounds (14th in league)

▪️ 1.3 triples per game

▪️ 1.7 steals



LA Clippers / Getty Images pic.twitter.com/qTbW9FUYGf — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 13, 2023

Just a few more tidbits!

The first of Kobe’s podcast visits was posted! This Roadtrippin Show is about 35 minutes in length and it’s perfect. He’s such a good sport to put up with their sh—, and he did actually receive a lot of really good advice from Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. Here’s the Apple Podcast link as well. Well worth your time to check it out.

Here’s a clip— Don’t mind the very NSFW language there at the end also in the closed captions. You’ve been warned!

The story behind Clippers rookie Kobe Brown’s name pic.twitter.com/sCt0jpLgbI — Road Trippin’ Show (@RoadTrippinPod) July 14, 2023

Looks like Kobe might have gotten to meet Russ! (He said on the show he’d only met PG so far). Also, this is a really cool shot.

From Hoops analyst Aram Cannuscio:

Awesome off-ball movement from D'Moi Hodge as he loses his defender and hits the C&S 3 from the left wing pic.twitter.com/VBzCnzuAKJ — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 13, 2023

On to the Links! MIZ-NBA!

Football

Excited to Join the Staff! Grateful got this opportunity and ready to work and help @MizzouFootball win Championships https://t.co/M2qIINftr6 — Evan Boehm (@BIGboehmTHEORY) July 13, 2023

Coach Reed weighs in on how he thinks the Tigers will do this season.

Mizzou wins 9 regular season games, and wins bowl game for the 10th. Big year for the Tigers #CoachReedLive https://t.co/u1M5O3hLF5 — Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) July 13, 2023

Waiting for the CoMo HyVee stores to get in on this as well! Love the idea though.

Big news in #MIZ country…



We’re partnering with @everytruetiger to develop a variety of products, exclusive to Schnucks in our home markets. The new items will feature @Mizzou student athletes. @MizzouAthletics



First up? Pizza: https://t.co/lN47AegRWe pic.twitter.com/5ySH3qJS6C — schnuckmarkets (@SchnuckMarkets) July 13, 2023

Former Tiger Taylor Powell threw his first TD in his first game in the CFL! WTG, Taylor!

Taylor Powell's FIRST CFL pass is a TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/e9MC9uIMWX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 14, 2023

Hoops

College Basketball Review: Get to know the Show-Me Squad in this team profile. They kick off their portion of the TBT on July 19th.

PowerMizzou: 2024 guard Annor Boateng recaps his summer (Drew King)

Well... Mizzou Hoops will still get to see Jahvon Quinerly next season, just in a different uniform.

#Mizzou will take on Memphis in non-conference play.



Quinerly immediately provides an experienced, playmaking presence for Penny. https://t.co/GiBkSj4jyw — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) July 14, 2023

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee spent time talking about a possible expansion of the NCAA Tournament field during its three-day meeting this week. Dennis Gates & his data, definitely pro-expansion.

Watkins gets into some three-point data

It's not sound logic to infer a similar level of improvement with a different group.



What you can infer, however, is that the group assembled this year overall has been a more accurate shooting group previously and has taken a much higher share of 3PT attempts. — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) July 13, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

New (old?) Mizzou coach Tim Jamieson has returned home to the Tigers and will lead the pitching staff. He chatted with KOMU’s Ben Arnet recently.

The returning Tim Jamieson, @Im_That_Dad_KJ's #Mizzou pitching coach this season, on what makes great pitchers... plus my favorite Max Scherzer story ever

"That was my only experience w/ Max where we met chest to chest & face to face..."

⬆️ pic.twitter.com/gq5Jxehne9 — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) July 14, 2023

Softball’s CC Harrison sat down with Northern Iowa transfer Mya Dodge to get to know her a bit better. And speaking of softball, FloSoftball has Mizzou listed as a dark horse candidate to win the services of Stanford’s Alana Vawter. That would be AMAZING, as she is VERY good. An All-American and 3-time All-PAC 12 honoree, Vawter’s career numbers include a 1.75 career ERA, 77 wins, a .220 OppBA & 527 strikeouts. Yowza.

Congrats to the men’s and women’s track and field teams, who were both named USTFCCCA Academic All-Academic teams, and also congrats to the pictured women’s team members who were individually named Academic All-Americans.

USTFCCCA All-Academic team pic.twitter.com/OgyCXXhGlK — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 13, 2023

Hit the books pic.twitter.com/XjWBFv67ac — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 14, 2023

Luke Mann says goodbye to the Tigers. Read more about the Vianney High School alum at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Best wishes in Oakland (or is it Vegas?).