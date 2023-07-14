Discussing the SEC, Mizzou Football’s ceiling, and more with SEC Mike!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and special guest, SEC Mike. Before Mike joins the episode, Nate discusses the Northwestern situation, Mizzou’s huge recruiting wins, and Drink’s favorite type of recruit. One Mike is on, the guys talk SEC football expectations, Mizzou’s ceiling and floor, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:35: Welcome to Before the Box Score! This week’s episode is hosted by Nate and Nate alone! Congrats to BK and his wife on welcoming their new baby into this world! This episode features special guest, Michael Bratton. Better known as SEC Mike.

02:35 - 09:45: Let’s talk about the Northwestern stuff.

09:45 - 22:55: Recruiting is on fire. Commits and news!

22:55 - 27:30: Eli is recruiting athletes.

27:30 - 53:55: A conversation with SEC Mike about the SEC.

53:55 - 57:30: SEC Mike on Mizzou.

57:30 - 01:00:30: What is SEC Mike worried about with Mizzou?

01:00:30 - 01:05:00: Mizzou’s ceiling and floor.

01:05:00 - END: Thanks for joining us, SEC Mike! That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

