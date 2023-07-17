 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Mizzou Tigers finish their Summer League campaigns

Mizzou Links for July 17, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Big nights for Dru and D’Moi as Kobe tweaks his ankle

The NBA Summer League is coming to a close, which also means the last we’ll see of some former Mizzou Tigers until the regular seasons roll around. It was an exciting summer for Kobe Brown especially (more on him in a minute), but strong showings from D’Moi Hodge and Dru Smith should create some compelling Mizzou action this fall. Let’s round up the final day of action one-by-one.

It was a strong NBASL showing for the first round pick, but it didn’t end particularly well. After starting strong in the Battle of LA, Brown was yanked from the game for an apparent ankle injury and couldn’t return. On the other side of the court, however, D’Moi Hodge was killing it.

Lord knows the Lakers could use some 3-and-D type guys! Bring him up, Bron!

Despite the disappointing end to Kobe Brown’s summer outing, the Clippers are high on what he brings. He may be young, but he’s willing to do a little bit of everything if it helps the team win. ($)

Elsewhere around the league, Jontay Porter had a typical Jontay performance in his last showing for the Chicago Bulls on Saturday: only 4 points, to go with 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 3 blocks. Impressive stuff, but he’ll face a challenge to make an NBA roster.

Dru Smith, however, may not have as much trouble. Despite going 0-6 from three, Dru managed to hit 16 points, 4 boards, 4 assists and 3 steals in the Heat’s final NBASL contest. He’ll be floating around Miami this year, no doubt about it.

Congrats to all the former Tigers on their strong Summer League showings!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Kerrick Jackson continues to cook on the recruiting trail.
  • Hilke Feldrappe continues to make us proud on the big stage!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...