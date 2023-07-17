Former Mizzou Tigers finish their Summer League campaigns

Big nights for Dru and D’Moi as Kobe tweaks his ankle

The NBA Summer League is coming to a close, which also means the last we’ll see of some former Mizzou Tigers until the regular seasons roll around. It was an exciting summer for Kobe Brown especially (more on him in a minute), but strong showings from D’Moi Hodge and Dru Smith should create some compelling Mizzou action this fall. Let’s round up the final day of action one-by-one.

It was a strong NBASL showing for the first round pick, but it didn’t end particularly well. After starting strong in the Battle of LA, Brown was yanked from the game for an apparent ankle injury and couldn’t return. On the other side of the court, however, D’Moi Hodge was killing it.

.@Dmoi_VI finishes @NBASummerLeague league on a high note, leading the Lakers to victory with a 23-point performance!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/zDVZrPzgPG — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 17, 2023

Lord knows the Lakers could use some 3-and-D type guys! Bring him up, Bron!

Despite the disappointing end to Kobe Brown’s summer outing, the Clippers are high on what he brings. He may be young, but he’s willing to do a little bit of everything if it helps the team win. ($)

Dahntay Jones on if Kobe Brown is ready to contribute to Clippers right away:



“He’ll be ready when called upon. He’s young as a rookie but quite mature as a basketball player… He’s not worried about scoring, he’s worried about impacting the game.” — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 17, 2023

Elsewhere around the league, Jontay Porter had a typical Jontay performance in his last showing for the Chicago Bulls on Saturday: only 4 points, to go with 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 3 blocks. Impressive stuff, but he’ll face a challenge to make an NBA roster.

Dru Smith, however, may not have as much trouble. Despite going 0-6 from three, Dru managed to hit 16 points, 4 boards, 4 assists and 3 steals in the Heat’s final NBASL contest. He’ll be floating around Miami this year, no doubt about it.

Congrats to all the former Tigers on their strong Summer League showings!

