Mizzou has ‘something to prove’ in 2023, says Drinkwitz and players

Mizzou Links for July 18, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
SEC Media Days are in full swing, but Mizzou has already had its time in the spotlight. The Tigers — led by Eli Drinkwitz, Javon Foster, Darius Robinson, Kris Abrams-Draine — highlighted their summer work and thoughts heading into the final few weeks before fall camp starts.

First things first: the QB battle. Eli Drinkwitz has declared an open competition for the all-important role, but says Brady Cook will have the leg up after his summer of rehab.

“I think (Cook) has had a really good summer coming off an injury, but no different than every position on the field there’s nothing guaranteed and everybody’s got to battle for their positions,” Drinkwitz said.

“... But we all understand that we have to be more explosive offensively. We got to throw the ball more effectively down the field. And whoever does that the most effective in fall camp knows that they’re going to be the guy, no different than the edge position or the wide receiver position or the safety position. Whoever plays the best in fall camp is going to start.”

Playing into the starting QB role is the strategy of new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. Javon Foster, the offense’s lone rep at Media Days, says Moore has the offense focused on one goal: the end zone.

“We want to move the ball, play fast and attack and score,” Foster said. “Our main job is to score. We want touchdowns, not just PATs. None of that — just touchdowns. We need to score touchdowns. So that’s our goal this year.”

Overall, the theme of the Tigers’ contingent was the same. Mizzou has to prove itself in 2024 after a few years of mixed successes.

It’s become clear what this year’s rallying cry is for Missouri football.

The motto is an acronym: STP. Players openly say it on social media. The coaches have leaned into it. Eli Drinkwitz unveiled what it meant Monday at SEC Media Days.

It’s “Something To Prove.” It means close but no cigar doesn’t cut it anymore. That almost should only exist in horseshoes and hand grenades, and not at Faurot Field this fall.

On a more general level, commissioner Greg Sankey also delivered some comments on day one, including some... strange thoughts on NIL. Thoughts that Eli Drinkwitz didn’t necessarily square with, it should be noted.

A few more social media highlights:

More Links:

  • Meanwhile, the campus women’s squad is in the gym and putting in work. Is it November yet?
  • Pro Mizzou Softballers? We’ve got ‘em.
  • Learn more about future Mizzou gymnast, and Olympic hopeful, Kaia Tanskanen!
  • Mizzou T&F athlete Euphenie Andre is now a part of Team USA in the upcoming NACAC Championships!
