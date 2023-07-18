Mizzou has ‘something to prove’ in 2023, says Drinkwitz and players

X

SEC Media Days are in full swing, but Mizzou has already had its time in the spotlight. The Tigers — led by Eli Drinkwitz, Javon Foster, Darius Robinson, Kris Abrams-Draine — highlighted their summer work and thoughts heading into the final few weeks before fall camp starts.

First things first: the QB battle. Eli Drinkwitz has declared an open competition for the all-important role, but says Brady Cook will have the leg up after his summer of rehab.

“I think (Cook) has had a really good summer coming off an injury, but no different than every position on the field there’s nothing guaranteed and everybody’s got to battle for their positions,” Drinkwitz said. “... But we all understand that we have to be more explosive offensively. We got to throw the ball more effectively down the field. And whoever does that the most effective in fall camp knows that they’re going to be the guy, no different than the edge position or the wide receiver position or the safety position. Whoever plays the best in fall camp is going to start.”

Playing into the starting QB role is the strategy of new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. Javon Foster, the offense’s lone rep at Media Days, says Moore has the offense focused on one goal: the end zone.

“We want to move the ball, play fast and attack and score,” Foster said. “Our main job is to score. We want touchdowns, not just PATs. None of that — just touchdowns. We need to score touchdowns. So that’s our goal this year.”

Overall, the theme of the Tigers’ contingent was the same. Mizzou has to prove itself in 2024 after a few years of mixed successes.

It’s become clear what this year’s rallying cry is for Missouri football. The motto is an acronym: STP. Players openly say it on social media. The coaches have leaned into it. Eli Drinkwitz unveiled what it meant Monday at SEC Media Days. It’s “Something To Prove.” It means close but no cigar doesn’t cut it anymore. That almost should only exist in horseshoes and hand grenades, and not at Faurot Field this fall.

On a more general level, commissioner Greg Sankey also delivered some comments on day one, including some... strange thoughts on NIL. Thoughts that Eli Drinkwitz didn’t necessarily square with, it should be noted.

A few more social media highlights:

Drinkwitz on the Finebaum Show

"Talk is cheap. It takes money to buy whiskey. And we're done talkin'. Let's go prove it." pic.twitter.com/Gi3lG9MH2j — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) July 17, 2023

Drinkwitz shoe game strong for SEC Media Days #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/OOD5vTkaLy — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) July 17, 2023

Drinkwitz says Sam Horn's brief success on the pitching mound this spring has translated into confidence on the football field.

He's worked on his diet, monitoring his diabetes, getting better sleep, academics, etc. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 17, 2023

More Links:

Pro Football Focus has published its 2023 Preseason All-SEC teams ahead of the final weeks of summer. Mizzou racks up quite a few names, including one on the first team (Harrison Mevis), three on the second team (Javon Foster, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ty’Ron Hopper) and two more on the third team (Chad Bailey, Ennis Rakestraw Jr.)

The Summer League is wrapping up and All-League teams (unofficial, of course) are starting to filter out. No Ceilings gave Kobe Brown an Honorable Mention shout but conveniently forgot to mention D’Moi Hodge.

In a fascinating On3 column, college hoops coaches name the colleagues they most fear on the recruiting trail. Dennis Gates gets one mention and CY gets two. Feels good to have two killers on the trail, huh?

The Show Me TBT roster is set and it’s looking stacked.

Show Me Squad’s FULL TBT ROSTER pic.twitter.com/rVC69yoEXY — TBT (@thetournament) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the campus women’s squad is in the gym and putting in work. Is it November yet?

Pro Mizzou Softballers? We’ve got ‘em.

Learn more about future Mizzou gymnast, and Olympic hopeful, Kaia Tanskanen!

Coming Wednesday!



Learn a little more about future @MizzouGym Tiger & 2023 Finnish National Champion Kaia Tanskanen as she prepares for the World Championships this fall & Paris 2024 next summer!



Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel ⤵️https://t.co/eD1vZBGY9K pic.twitter.com/wuOKMG2HXU — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) July 17, 2023

Mizzou T&F athlete Euphenie Andre is now a part of Team USA in the upcoming NACAC Championships!

From Dover to Team USA U23, thank you God! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SRI1xBpXrG — Euphenie (@EuphenieAndre) July 17, 2023