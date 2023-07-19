CoMo, Tigers welcome SEC Nation in August opener

Remember last year when SEC Nation came to Columbia for the Georgia game? Yeah, me neither. Mainly because they were supposed to come and we were all jazzed about it, and then they backed out of what ended up being an exciting as hell game. Well, not this time, folks!
SEC Nation, the weekly traveling pre-game show hosted by Laura Rutledge that includes a roundtable of Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers (my personal fave), and Tim Tebow. is comin’ to town for the home opener!
More news today..... I don’t much like it when bad things that happen to Mizzou cause the NCAA to make better decisions going forward. Last week, it was the NCAA rewarding Tennessee for their “exemplary cooperation” in their investigation involving something like 15+ Level 1 violations, while just a few short years ago they punished countless Mizzou programs and teams for multiple seasons and coaches and players who weren’t even there when it all went down, because of the ramblings of Yolanda Kumar [shudders typing that name].
Fast forward to Tuesday, when, because of that obstructing the kicker BS from last year against Kentucky, there’s a new rule. Well, ain't that just a kick in the pants?! Want to relive that terrible memory? Mizzou media recaps below the fold!
On to decidedly happier things!
The second of Kobe’s podcast visits was posted! On Thru the Ringer, Tate Frazier chatted with our guy Kobe from Vegas summer league to discuss his path to the NBA, playing at Mizzou, how he was named after Kobe Bryant and so much more.
Here’s the Spotify podcast link as well. Well worth your time to check it out. And here’s a clip—
New Thru The Ringer with Clippers rookie and Mizzou alum @TheKobe24Brown! Spoiler Alert: He’s fittingly planning to wear Kobes in the league https://t.co/Eeqiojhc6l pic.twitter.com/5w7ucJnMEC— Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) July 18, 2023
And then there’s this. We simply love to see it.
Only two rookies this year averaged 15 points, 2.5 made 3-pointers & 1.5 steals at @NBASummerLeague:
On to the Links!
PSA: This is the last week of the 2023 college hoops calendar where we're closer to the end of last season than the start of next.— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) July 18, 2023
Yesterday at Rock M
- Nate’s looking at Barry’s Boys: The Remaining Offensive Players from the Odom Era in 2023
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Parker examined, What each returning Mizzou MBB player can do to improve his draft stock
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: NCAA rule change addresses controversial penalty in last year’s Mizzou football loss to Kentucky (Dave Matter)
- Columbia Tribune: Mizzou used as an example in college football’s altered roughing the kicker rule (Chris Kwiecinski) | Missouri football and Eli Drinkwitz have a lot to prove in 2023, and they know it (Kwiecinski)
- The Athletic: SEC projected win totals, best bets from Austin Mock’s model: Is it more than a two-horse race? (Austin Mock)
Hoops & Other Mizzou Sports
- Fun at WBB camp!
- BTS at Soccer Media Day!
Media Day 2023— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) July 18, 2023
- Looks like Mizzou Hoops has gotten people’s attention, huh?
Another '24 prospect saying he intends to visit #Mizzou. Nash also ran with Bishop Boswell and Team CP3 this summer.
By my count, Nash is the seventh prospect in recent weeks to say they're interested in visiting CoMO:
- Trent Burns
- Kam Wright
- Annor Boateng
- Jaye Nash
- Peyton Marshall
- Jayden Quaintance
- Ryan Jones (booked for Oct. 6)
Mizzou in the Pros
- Sophie had a big night in the Merc’s first win after the All-Star Break, scoring 17 points in 32 minutes on 6-15 FG (6-9 3PT), 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO & 3 PF. She was +10, the second highest on the team behind Shey Peddy.
July 19, 2023
- We can officially add T&F graduate Arianna Fischer to the list of professional athletes. She competed in her first meet in Bulgaria!
- Greenlight Gholston has arrived! And Jontay! Read more about the Show Me Squad from Jaden Lewis (Missourian):
- Jordan Barnett is suiting up for the StL squad.
- Wise words from former Tiger Pete Fairbanks
Former #Mizzou pitcher Pete Fairbanks had a pretty classic response to some bad fans after his wild pitch cost the Rays the game on Monday— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) July 18, 2023
