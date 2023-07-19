CoMo, Tigers welcome SEC Nation in August opener

Remember last year when SEC Nation came to Columbia for the Georgia game? Yeah, me neither. Mainly because they were supposed to come and we were all jazzed about it, and then they backed out of what ended up being an exciting as hell game. Well, not this time, folks!

SEC Nation, the weekly traveling pre-game show hosted by Laura Rutledge that includes a roundtable of Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers (my personal fave), and Tim Tebow. is comin’ to town for the home opener!

More news today..... I don’t much like it when bad things that happen to Mizzou cause the NCAA to make better decisions going forward. Last week, it was the NCAA rewarding Tennessee for their “exemplary cooperation” in their investigation involving something like 15+ Level 1 violations, while just a few short years ago they punished countless Mizzou programs and teams for multiple seasons and coaches and players who weren’t even there when it all went down, because of the ramblings of Yolanda Kumar [shudders typing that name] .

Fast forward to Tuesday, when, because of that obstructing the kicker BS from last year against Kentucky, there’s a new rule. Well, ain't that just a kick in the pants?! Want to relive that terrible memory? Mizzou media recaps below the fold!

On to decidedly happier things!

The second of Kobe’s podcast visits was posted! On Thru the Ringer, Tate Frazier chatted with our guy Kobe from Vegas summer league to discuss his path to the NBA, playing at Mizzou, how he was named after Kobe Bryant and so much more.

Here’s the Spotify podcast link as well. Well worth your time to check it out. And here’s a clip—

And then there’s this. We simply love to see it.





Sophie had a big night in the Merc’s first win after the All-Star Break, scoring 17 points in 32 minutes on 6-15 FG (6-9 3PT), 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO & 3 PF. She was +10, the second highest on the team behind Shey Peddy.

We can officially add T&F graduate Arianna Fischer to the list of professional athletes. She competed in her first meet in Bulgaria!

Greenlight Gholston has arrived! And Jontay! Read more about the Show Me Squad from Jaden Lewis (Missourian):

Jordan Barnett is suiting up for the StL squad.

Wise words from former Tiger Pete Fairbanks

