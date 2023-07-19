Punter Will Safris commits to Mizzou Football

It’s one of the least celebrated positions on the gridiron. But let me ask you something: Can you remember the last time your team was burned by a punter? I can. And it sucks.
We’ve seen Mizzou’s special teams have some exceptional moments under Eli Drinkwitz. And maximizing the success of those areas can make up some of the fine margins between programs like Missouri and their peers in the SEC.
Hopefully Mizzou’s newest commitment will help them in that area for years to come.
➡️ TO THE ZOU— Will Safris (@Will_safris) July 20, 2023
Thank you to friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. Blessed to be a Tiger.
@CoachErikLink @CoachOlivo @CoachDrinkwitz @MizzouFootball @KohlsKicking @KD_Kicking @keithdunc3 @HKA_Tanalski @Phase3Kicking @JHSFball @JCSD_BoysSoccer pic.twitter.com/WHjX2nUjLB
According to Kohl’s, Safris is the nineteenth ranked punter in the country. He’s listed as a five-star punter and a four-and-a-half star placekicker.
Get to know: Will Safris
Hometown: Johnston, IA
High School: Johnston
Position: Punter
Ht/Wt: 5’11”, 165 lbs
Rivals Ranking: N/A
247Composite Ranking: N/A
Total announced offers: 2
Offers to note: Memphis
Boy howdy, that man can sure kick a ball!
What they’re saying:
One of the best specialists in the Midwest is off the board as Johnston rising senior Will Safris commits to play SEC for @MizzouFootball! Congrats from @PrepRedzoneIA, Will! So excited for you. @SSI_Siouxland @RobHoweHN @OJW_Scouting https://t.co/m0J6cr3otk— Prep Redzone Iowa (@PrepRedzoneIA) July 20, 2023
Mizzou 2024 Commitment List
|TE
|Whit Hafer
|Joplin, MO
|2/25/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8614
|6'7
|230
|TE-OL
|Ryan Jostes
|Washington, MO
|3/11/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8619
|6'6
|280
|QB
|Aidan Glover
|Colliervillle, TN
|6/15/2023
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8753
|6'3
|190
|WR-S
|Jude James
|St. Charles, MO
|6/30/2023
|3-star
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8500
|6'4
|200
|ATH
|Jackson Hancock
|Canton, GA
|6/30/2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6'0
|175
|ATH
|Cam Dooley
|Valley, AL
|7/1/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8567
|6'4
|195
|DT
|Justin Bodford
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/2/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|N/A
|0.8385
|6'1
|290
|LB
|Nicholas Rodriguez
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/3/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.8850
|6'1
|190
|WR
|James Madison II
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/4/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8971
|6'3
|190
|CB
|Cameron Keys
|Lynn Haven, FL
|7/4/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|4-star
|0.9034
|6'0
|160
|LB
|Brian Huff
|Jonesboro, AR
|7/12/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8955
|6'3
|224
|P
|Will Safris
|Johnston, IA
|7/19/2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5'11
|165
|5.7
|0.8725
