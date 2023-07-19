Punter Will Safris commits to Mizzou Football

It’s one of the least celebrated positions on the gridiron. But let me ask you something: Can you remember the last time your team was burned by a punter? I can. And it sucks.

We’ve seen Mizzou’s special teams have some exceptional moments under Eli Drinkwitz. And maximizing the success of those areas can make up some of the fine margins between programs like Missouri and their peers in the SEC.

Hopefully Mizzou’s newest commitment will help them in that area for years to come.

According to Kohl’s, Safris is the nineteenth ranked punter in the country. He’s listed as a five-star punter and a four-and-a-half star placekicker.

Get to know: Will Safris

Hometown: Johnston, IA

High School: Johnston

Position: Punter

Ht/Wt: 5’11”, 165 lbs

Rivals Ranking: N/A

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 2

Offers to note: Memphis

Boy howdy, that man can sure kick a ball!

What they’re saying:

One of the best specialists in the Midwest is off the board as Johnston rising senior Will Safris commits to play SEC for @MizzouFootball! Congrats from @PrepRedzoneIA, Will! So excited for you. @SSI_Siouxland @RobHoweHN @OJW_Scouting https://t.co/m0J6cr3otk — Prep Redzone Iowa (@PrepRedzoneIA) July 20, 2023