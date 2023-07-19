 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Punter Will Safris commits to Mizzou Football

This is Missouri’s 12th commitment of the 2024 class.

By Josh Matejka
It’s one of the least celebrated positions on the gridiron. But let me ask you something: Can you remember the last time your team was burned by a punter? I can. And it sucks.

We’ve seen Mizzou’s special teams have some exceptional moments under Eli Drinkwitz. And maximizing the success of those areas can make up some of the fine margins between programs like Missouri and their peers in the SEC.

Hopefully Mizzou’s newest commitment will help them in that area for years to come.

According to Kohl’s, Safris is the nineteenth ranked punter in the country. He’s listed as a five-star punter and a four-and-a-half star placekicker.

Get to know: Will Safris

Hometown: Johnston, IA

High School: Johnston

Position: Punter

Ht/Wt: 5’11”, 165 lbs

Rivals Ranking: N/A

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 2

Offers to note: Memphis

Boy howdy, that man can sure kick a ball!

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2024 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Whit Hafer Joplin, MO 2/25/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8614 6'7 230
TE-OL Ryan Jostes Washington, MO 3/11/2023 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8619 6'6 280
QB Aidan Glover Colliervillle, TN 6/15/2023 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8753 6'3 190
WR-S Jude James St. Charles, MO 6/30/2023 3-star N/A 3-star 0.8500 6'4 200
ATH Jackson Hancock Canton, GA 6/30/2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A 6'0 175
ATH Cam Dooley Valley, AL 7/1/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8567 6'4 195
DT Justin Bodford Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/2/2023 3-star 5.6 N/A 0.8385 6'1 290
LB Nicholas Rodriguez Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/3/2023 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.8850 6'1 190
WR James Madison II Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/4/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8971 6'3 190
CB Cameron Keys Lynn Haven, FL 7/4/2023 3-star 5.6 4-star 0.9034 6'0 160
LB Brian Huff Jonesboro, AR 7/12/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8955 6'3 224
P Will Safris Johnston, IA 7/19/2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A 5'11 165
5.7 0.8725

