BREAKING: Three-star DT Justin Bodford commits to Mizzou

This is Missouri’s seventh commitment of the 2024 class.

By Josh Matejka
And the recruiting run continues!

Last weekend’s ‘crootin bonanza caused a stir amongst the Mizzou faithful, but we know the history of these group recruiting trips... they don’t always work out how we’d like.

This time, however, Eli Drinkwitz seems to have figured out the formula. On Sunday morning, Florida 3-star defensive tackle Justin Bodford committed to the Tigers, becoming the staff’s fourth commitment in three days.

And from what we understand, the hits may still be coming...

Keep Rock M bookmarked for recruiting news in the near future! And let’s get to know Justin Bodford a little better.

Get to know: Justin Bodford

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fl.

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Position: DT

Ht/Wt: 6’1”, 290 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 5.6, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 10

Offers to note: Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, West Virginia

Pretty textbook defensive tackle take right here. Bodford is already a pretty big dude, but has some room to fill out. Mizzou’s strength and conditioning team, however, will want to make sure they don’t compromise Bodford’s initial burst off the line and his ability to get downhill quickly — two things he does really well in his tape. With some work in the weight room, Bodford could join a proud lineage of defensive tackles who blow up many a play in the opposing backfield.

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2024 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Whit Hafer Joplin, MO 2/25/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8614 6'7 230
TE-OL Ryan Jostes Washington, MO 3/11/2023 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8619 6'6 280
QB Aidan Glover Colliervillle, TN 6/15/2023 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8589 6'3 190
WR-S Jude James St. Charles, MO 6/30/2023 3-star N/A 3-star 0.8500 6'4 200
ATH Jackson Hancock Canton, GA 6/30/2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A 6'0 175
ATH Cam Dooley Valley, AL 7/1/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A N/A 6'4 195
DT Justin Bodford Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/2/2023 3-star 5.6 N/A N/A 6'1 290
