And the recruiting run continues!

Last weekend’s ‘crootin bonanza caused a stir amongst the Mizzou faithful, but we know the history of these group recruiting trips... they don’t always work out how we’d like.

This time, however, Eli Drinkwitz seems to have figured out the formula. On Sunday morning, Florida 3-star defensive tackle Justin Bodford committed to the Tigers, becoming the staff’s fourth commitment in three days.

And from what we understand, the hits may still be coming...

And from what we understand, the hits may still be coming...

Get to know: Justin Bodford

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fl.

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Position: DT

Ht/Wt: 6’1”, 290 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 5.6, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 10

Offers to note: Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, West Virginia

Pretty textbook defensive tackle take right here. Bodford is already a pretty big dude, but has some room to fill out. Mizzou’s strength and conditioning team, however, will want to make sure they don’t compromise Bodford’s initial burst off the line and his ability to get downhill quickly — two things he does really well in his tape. With some work in the weight room, Bodford could join a proud lineage of defensive tackles who blow up many a play in the opposing backfield.

What they’re saying:

Defensive tackle Justin Bodford from Fort Lauderdale commits to Missouri. He’s Mizzou’s fourth 2024 commitment in three days. https://t.co/I43vQXZPdf — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 2, 2023

Three-star defensive tackle Justin Bodford commits to #Mizzou.



He is at the same high school as a pair of Tigers' targets—four-star LB Nicholas Rodriguez and four-star WR James Madison II.@CoMoSports https://t.co/YQrX9yw5yc — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) July 2, 2023