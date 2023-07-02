And the recruiting run continues!
Last weekend’s ‘crootin bonanza caused a stir amongst the Mizzou faithful, but we know the history of these group recruiting trips... they don’t always work out how we’d like.
This time, however, Eli Drinkwitz seems to have figured out the formula. On Sunday morning, Florida 3-star defensive tackle Justin Bodford committed to the Tigers, becoming the staff’s fourth commitment in three days.
1000% commited #MIZ @CoachDrinkwitz @MizzouFootball @coach_peoples @DLineGURU @NastyWideOuts pic.twitter.com/NdrnTbVbRz— (@justin_bodford) July 2, 2023
And from what we understand, the hits may still be coming...
Keep Rock M bookmarked for recruiting news in the near future! And let’s get to know Justin Bodford a little better.
Get to know: Justin Bodford
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fl.
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas
Position: DT
Ht/Wt: 6’1”, 290 lbs.
Rivals Ranking: 5.6, 3-star
247Composite Ranking: N/A
Total announced offers: 10
Offers to note: Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, West Virginia
Pretty textbook defensive tackle take right here. Bodford is already a pretty big dude, but has some room to fill out. Mizzou’s strength and conditioning team, however, will want to make sure they don’t compromise Bodford’s initial burst off the line and his ability to get downhill quickly — two things he does really well in his tape. With some work in the weight room, Bodford could join a proud lineage of defensive tackles who blow up many a play in the opposing backfield.
What they’re saying:
Defensive tackle Justin Bodford from Fort Lauderdale commits to Missouri. He’s Mizzou’s fourth 2024 commitment in three days. https://t.co/I43vQXZPdf— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 2, 2023
Three-star defensive tackle Justin Bodford commits to #Mizzou.— Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) July 2, 2023
He is at the same high school as a pair of Tigers' targets—four-star LB Nicholas Rodriguez and four-star WR James Madison II.@CoMoSports https://t.co/YQrX9yw5yc
Mizzou 2024 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Whit Hafer
|Joplin, MO
|2/25/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8614
|6'7
|230
|TE-OL
|Ryan Jostes
|Washington, MO
|3/11/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8619
|6'6
|280
|QB
|Aidan Glover
|Colliervillle, TN
|6/15/2023
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8589
|6'3
|190
|WR-S
|Jude James
|St. Charles, MO
|6/30/2023
|3-star
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8500
|6'4
|200
|ATH
|Jackson Hancock
|Canton, GA
|6/30/2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6'0
|175
|ATH
|Cam Dooley
|Valley, AL
|7/1/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|N/A
|6'4
|195
|DT
|Justin Bodford
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/2/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|N/A
|N/A
|6'1
|290
|5.6
|0.8581
