More from Show Me Squad’s win, plus football news and notes

Mizzou Links for Thursday, July 20

By Sammy Stava
Show Me a W!

Show Me Squad is MOVING ON! Making their TBT debut, the Mizzou Hoops’ alumni team is one step closer to winning $1 million with an Elam Ending target score 96-90 win over UNLV’s alumni team Vegas Rebellion. Our own Jaden Lewis provided the full recap of Show Me’s opening round win.

Prior to the game, here are some pre-game pics:

From the official TBT Twitter account, here are the full highlights from the game:

While Erick Neal led the team with 24 points and the Elam Ending game-winning shot, Jontay Porter may have been the Player of the Game with this double-double performance.

Porter, alongside Isiaih Mosley, joined Inside TBT for a post-game interview:

From the following game in Wichita — Mass Street avoided a huge upset over We Are D3 with a 70-67 victory. That means we officially get Mizzou Alumni vs kU Alumni — Saturday at 3:00 on ESPN2. TUNE IN!

Onto some football news: The All-SEC preseason teams will be announced fairly soon at SEC Media Days — and here are the 10 Mizzou players that have appeared on the ballot:

And Mizzou landed a kicker/punter to the 2024 class with the commitment of Will Safris. Josh Matejka with more.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • A flashback of Mizzou Football’s 2001 win over kU:
  • Going behind the scenes from Mizzou Football’s SEC Media Day in Nashville!
  • Mizzou Gymnastics commit Kaia Tanskanen will be competing for Team Finland! Congrats, Kaia!
  • On Instagram: Some Mizzou Gymnastics highlights
  • Mizzou Men’s Basketball is holding an Open Practice on Saturday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Check it out!
  • There will also be a Kobe Brown sendoff on Saturday from 4-7 at Bud’s Classic BBQ. Don’t miss it if you’re in COMO!
  • Dennis Gates will be speaking at the Show-Me STATE GAMES Opening Ceremonies!
  • Jesus Carralero Martin is the latest edition of the Mizzou Hoops’ Meet The Newcomers Series:
  • Recruiting info here on Mizzou target Bishop Boswell:
