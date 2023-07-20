More from Show Me Squad’s win, plus football news and notes

Show Me a W!

Show Me Squad is MOVING ON! Making their TBT debut, the Mizzou Hoops’ alumni team is one step closer to winning $1 million with an Elam Ending target score 96-90 win over UNLV’s alumni team Vegas Rebellion. Our own Jaden Lewis provided the full recap of Show Me’s opening round win.

Prior to the game, here are some pre-game pics:

This is so cool lol pic.twitter.com/LadwqjgiSc — Show Me Squad (@ShowMeSquadTBT) July 19, 2023

Our fans have started to arrive for our @thetournament debut pic.twitter.com/uMayjAZWZa — Show Me Squad (@ShowMeSquadTBT) July 19, 2023

From the official TBT Twitter account, here are the full highlights from the game:

Watch the Game Highlights from Show Me Squad vs. Vegas Rebellion, 07/19/2023 pic.twitter.com/b8zmVwMYZB — TBT (@thetournament) July 20, 2023

While Erick Neal led the team with 24 points and the Elam Ending game-winning shot, Jontay Porter may have been the Player of the Game with this double-double performance.

WELCOME TO TBT JONTAY PORTER



21 pts 15 reb 5 ast 3 blocks pic.twitter.com/W0vXr4PMKx — TBT (@thetournament) July 20, 2023

Porter, alongside Isiaih Mosley, joined Inside TBT for a post-game interview:

Caught up with @JontayPorter & @Isiaihletrellm1 after @ShowMeSquadTBT’s DEBUT WIN IN TBT‼️



These guys are from Columbia, played college ball in Columbia AND ARE MAKING EVERYONE IN COLUMBIA PROUD‼️



Presented by Pedego Wichita: https://t.co/sSEnDNQ71v pic.twitter.com/CB73XfSRRA — Inside TBT (@InsideTbt) July 20, 2023

From the following game in Wichita — Mass Street avoided a huge upset over We Are D3 with a 70-67 victory. That means we officially get Mizzou Alumni vs kU Alumni — Saturday at 3:00 on ESPN2. TUNE IN!

Saturday at 3:00pmCDT:



Mizzou Alumni vs Kansas Alumni…



LET’S DO THIS



️: https://t.co/3xHfVPoFSj pic.twitter.com/fSfEzIDh06 — TBT (@thetournament) July 20, 2023

Onto some football news: The All-SEC preseason teams will be announced fairly soon at SEC Media Days — and here are the 10 Mizzou players that have appeared on the ballot:

The media's All-SEC ballots are due tomorrow. 10 Mizzou players are on the ballot:

WR/PR Luther Burden

LT Javon Foster

RG Armand Membou

DL Darius Robinson

LB Chad Bailey

LB Ty'Ron Hopper

CB Ennis Rakestraw

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

S Jaylon Carlies

PK Harrison Mevis — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 19, 2023

And Mizzou landed a kicker/punter to the 2024 class with the commitment of Will Safris. Josh Matejka with more.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

Tipsheet from Jeff Gordon: Look out, Mizzou, Vanderbilt is becoming less terrible at football

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Chris Kwiecinski: How Sam Horn grew into a player that can win Mizzou’s starting quarterback job

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

A flashback of Mizzou Football’s 2001 win over kU:

Look back at @MizzouFootball's 2001 win over kU for our @StorageMart .



See you at Faurot this season

️ https://t.co/TXxloUlvpo#MIZ pic.twitter.com/qfHcPHddZF — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) July 19, 2023

Going behind the scenes from Mizzou Football’s SEC Media Day in Nashville!

Mizzou Gymnastics commit Kaia Tanskanen will be competing for Team Finland! Congrats, Kaia!

Can't wait to watch Kaia compete for Team Finland this fall!! #MIZ https://t.co/nqriWPwGXG — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) July 19, 2023

On Instagram: Some Mizzou Gymnastics highlights

Mizzou Men’s Basketball is holding an Open Practice on Saturday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Check it out!

All fans are invited to get their first look at the 2023-24 Missouri Tigers with an Open Practice this weekend!



Saturday, July 22

⏰ 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Mizzou Arena



Details --> https://t.co/uNeTYNknZp pic.twitter.com/DGTqT7arcM — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 19, 2023

There will also be a Kobe Brown sendoff on Saturday from 4-7 at Bud’s Classic BBQ. Don’t miss it if you’re in COMO!

Also exciting, Kobe’s send off is from 4-7pm on Saturday at Bud’s! Who’s going?! pic.twitter.com/fASOL0bA5d — Karen S (@karensteger) July 19, 2023

Dennis Gates will be speaking at the Show-Me STATE GAMES Opening Ceremonies!

We have some exciting news! @coachdgates with @MizzouHoops will be speaking at Opening Ceremonies! Join us at 7 pm on Friday, July 21st, at Mizzou Arena. You are not going to want to miss out. pic.twitter.com/vcGSvnNl9N — Show-Me STATE GAMES (@showmegames) July 20, 2023

Jesus Carralero Martin is the latest edition of the Mizzou Hoops’ Meet The Newcomers Series:

Meet the Newcomers: Jesus Carralero Martin



Get to know @jmcarralerog and why he's excited to be a Tiger this season! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/sHq6pdxJHz — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 19, 2023

Recruiting info here on Mizzou target Bishop Boswell: