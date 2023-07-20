More from Show Me Squad’s win, plus football news and notes

Show Me a W!
Show Me Squad is MOVING ON! Making their TBT debut, the Mizzou Hoops’ alumni team is one step closer to winning $1 million with an Elam Ending target score 96-90 win over UNLV’s alumni team Vegas Rebellion. Our own Jaden Lewis provided the full recap of Show Me’s opening round win.
Prior to the game, here are some pre-game pics:
These @ShowMeSquadTBT jerseys are SO DOPE! @PUMAHoops pic.twitter.com/funl9wmMZE— TBT (@thetournament) July 19, 2023
This is so cool lol pic.twitter.com/LadwqjgiSc— Show Me Squad (@ShowMeSquadTBT) July 19, 2023
Our fans have started to arrive for our @thetournament debut pic.twitter.com/uMayjAZWZa— Show Me Squad (@ShowMeSquadTBT) July 19, 2023
From the official TBT Twitter account, here are the full highlights from the game:
Watch the Game Highlights from Show Me Squad vs. Vegas Rebellion, 07/19/2023 pic.twitter.com/b8zmVwMYZB— TBT (@thetournament) July 20, 2023
While Erick Neal led the team with 24 points and the Elam Ending game-winning shot, Jontay Porter may have been the Player of the Game with this double-double performance.
WELCOME TO TBT JONTAY PORTER— TBT (@thetournament) July 20, 2023
21 pts 15 reb 5 ast 3 blocks pic.twitter.com/W0vXr4PMKx
Porter, alongside Isiaih Mosley, joined Inside TBT for a post-game interview:
Caught up with @JontayPorter & @Isiaihletrellm1 after @ShowMeSquadTBT’s DEBUT WIN IN TBT‼️— Inside TBT (@InsideTbt) July 20, 2023
These guys are from Columbia, played college ball in Columbia AND ARE MAKING EVERYONE IN COLUMBIA PROUD‼️
Presented by Pedego Wichita: https://t.co/sSEnDNQ71v pic.twitter.com/CB73XfSRRA
From the following game in Wichita — Mass Street avoided a huge upset over We Are D3 with a 70-67 victory. That means we officially get Mizzou Alumni vs kU Alumni — Saturday at 3:00 on ESPN2. TUNE IN!
Saturday at 3:00pmCDT:— TBT (@thetournament) July 20, 2023
Mizzou Alumni vs Kansas Alumni…
LET’S DO THIS
️: https://t.co/3xHfVPoFSj pic.twitter.com/fSfEzIDh06
Onto some football news: The All-SEC preseason teams will be announced fairly soon at SEC Media Days — and here are the 10 Mizzou players that have appeared on the ballot:
The media's All-SEC ballots are due tomorrow. 10 Mizzou players are on the ballot:— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 19, 2023
WR/PR Luther Burden
LT Javon Foster
RG Armand Membou
DL Darius Robinson
LB Chad Bailey
LB Ty'Ron Hopper
CB Ennis Rakestraw
CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Jaylon Carlies
PK Harrison Mevis
And Mizzou landed a kicker/punter to the 2024 class with the commitment of Will Safris. Josh Matejka with more.
➡️ TO THE ZOU— Will Safris (@Will_safris) July 20, 2023
Thank you to friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. Blessed to be a Tiger.
@CoachErikLink @CoachOlivo @CoachDrinkwitz @MizzouFootball @KohlsKicking @KD_Kicking @keithdunc3 @HKA_Tanalski @Phase3Kicking @JHSFball @JCSD_BoysSoccer pic.twitter.com/WHjX2nUjLB
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Recruiting Reset from Brandon Kiley: Can Cameron Keys fill an Ennis Rakestraw-sized hole in Mizzou’s secondary?
- From Josh Matejka: Punter Will Safris commits to Mizzou Football
- From Jaden Lewis: Survive and advance: The Show Me Squad shows up in its TBT debut
More Links:
(STLToday)
- Tipsheet from Jeff Gordon: Look out, Mizzou, Vanderbilt is becoming less terrible at football
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Jaden Lewis: Mizzou men’s basketball to hold open practice Saturday
- From the staff: Mizzou lands Class of 2024 punter Will Safris
- From Jaden Lewis: The Show Me Squad advances in The Basketball Tournament
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: How Sam Horn grew into a player that can win Mizzou’s starting quarterback job
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- A flashback of Mizzou Football’s 2001 win over kU:
Look back at @MizzouFootball's 2001 win over kU for our @StorageMart .— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) July 19, 2023
See you at Faurot this season
️ https://t.co/TXxloUlvpo#MIZ pic.twitter.com/qfHcPHddZF
- Going behind the scenes from Mizzou Football’s SEC Media Day in Nashville!
#SECMD23— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) July 19, 2023
Behind the scenes #MIZ pic.twitter.com/wHzO82av1T
- Mizzou Gymnastics commit Kaia Tanskanen will be competing for Team Finland! Congrats, Kaia!
Can't wait to watch Kaia compete for Team Finland this fall!! #MIZ https://t.co/nqriWPwGXG— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) July 19, 2023
- On Instagram: Some Mizzou Gymnastics highlights
- Mizzou Men’s Basketball is holding an Open Practice on Saturday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Check it out!
All fans are invited to get their first look at the 2023-24 Missouri Tigers with an Open Practice this weekend!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 19, 2023
Saturday, July 22
⏰ 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
Details --> https://t.co/uNeTYNknZp pic.twitter.com/DGTqT7arcM
- There will also be a Kobe Brown sendoff on Saturday from 4-7 at Bud’s Classic BBQ. Don’t miss it if you’re in COMO!
Also exciting, Kobe’s send off is from 4-7pm on Saturday at Bud’s! Who’s going?! pic.twitter.com/fASOL0bA5d— Karen S (@karensteger) July 19, 2023
- Dennis Gates will be speaking at the Show-Me STATE GAMES Opening Ceremonies!
We have some exciting news! @coachdgates with @MizzouHoops will be speaking at Opening Ceremonies! Join us at 7 pm on Friday, July 21st, at Mizzou Arena. You are not going to want to miss out. pic.twitter.com/vcGSvnNl9N— Show-Me STATE GAMES (@showmegames) July 20, 2023
- Jesus Carralero Martin is the latest edition of the Mizzou Hoops’ Meet The Newcomers Series:
Meet the Newcomers: Jesus Carralero Martin— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 19, 2023
Get to know @jmcarralerog and why he's excited to be a Tiger this season! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/sHq6pdxJHz
- Recruiting info here on Mizzou target Bishop Boswell:
⬇️— Tony McNiff (@TonyMcNiff2) July 20, 2023
Breaking down the @MyersPark_Hoops and @2024CP3 product.
: @NikeEYB
Story: https://t.co/UMdMDdFYc9 pic.twitter.com/vCHPnfK1iB
