I’ve kinda hit a wall with links posts, you guys. There is next to nothing out there to report. My Wednesday post was 649 words, which is unheard of for me, a wordsmith. This one might be even shorter. (update: it’s 565 words)

Tomorrow (Saturday) is going to be a basketball-filled day for those in the Columbia area. Mizzou Hoops is holding an open practice at Mizzou Arena from 12:30-3:30pm. Here’s your first chance to check out all the newbies. I’m so excited!

See you this weekend and make sure you bring the entire family https://t.co/VDR7ncoUsp — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) July 19, 2023

After taking in practice, I encourage everyone to head over to Bud’s BBQ on 9th St. (next to B12) for Kobe Brown’s sendoff party. Let’s celebrate the truest of true sons with good food and drinks before he leaves us for his NBA career! Jason, the owner, told me they’ll have some samples of their new fall drink menu and free hotdogs for the kiddos. Should be a fun time. Say hey if you see me! I look remarkably similar to my twitter avatar & will be sporting my designed Kobe shirt.

I hope everyone comes by to say good luck to our favorite Tiger!

Also on Saturday, you can check out the Show Me TBT team face off against Mass Street at 3pm on ESPN2, which happens to be the alumni team from ... ahem... kansas. EW. Watkins examined how much each team’s participants has actually played in the rivalry, or even against the other team.

Zay may not have played in the MU-kU game in December, but he’ll be counted on in Wichita and he’ll be ready to go after a fantastic performance in the Show Me squad’s first matchup.

Isiaih Mosley, the best show on TV @Isiaihletrellm1, @JontayPorter and the rest of the @MizzouHoops alumni squad will be back on Saturday at 3:00pmCDT against Mass Street



TICKETS: https://t.co/ccVwEAosS2 pic.twitter.com/jzWdUmtkVd — Show Me Squad (@ShowMeSquadTBT) July 20, 2023

On to the Links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Keegan Good | @KansascitySG



⚽️Finished third in the Heartland Conference with a 7-3-0 record

⚽️ Good totaled a goal and an assist in a 3-0 defeat of AFC Columbia

⚽️ Scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Lou Fusz.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/pPRqGlp1yn — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) July 21, 2023

In the new Eye on the Tigers podcast, Dave and Ben Fred discuss how Mizzou hit the right notes in Music City

Per reports, next week the team will head to Jamaica! Here’s what PM’s Drew King had to say about it:

Breaking: #Mizzou Basketball is set to take a foreign tour to Jamaica next week. I was told the team will play an intrasquad scrimmage and another exhibition game against a local team while they're there @PowerMizzoucomhttps://t.co/Zc6hsbyTsr — Drew King (@drewking0222) July 20, 2023

Fun with Mizzou Football and the kids from Coyote Hill!

A night to remember at Night of Champions with @coyotehillkids !!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/hYV5wmlw5f — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) July 20, 2023

Nicely done by Mizzou Track & Field on this video with my favorite J-School grad, triple jumper Euphenie Andre. Cool story.

Check out the fun at Mizzou Volleyball’s media day!

Welcome to Media Day with the Tigers‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/GB35aU2Tvl — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) July 20, 2023

New Co-Director of Photography for Mizzou Creative, Will Burris, took these amazing BTS shots of various football team members. The colors on these are [fire emojis].

Chiefs preseason camp is starting and look who’s there! LDW!

All smiles for former #Mizzou standout L'Damian Washington. Spotted at #Chiefs camp Thursday in St. Joe pic.twitter.com/2GtReHix6z — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) July 20, 2023