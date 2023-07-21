 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hoops fans excited for a basketball-filled Saturday

Mizzou Links for Friday, July 21

By Karen Steger
I’ve kinda hit a wall with links posts, you guys. There is next to nothing out there to report. My Wednesday post was 649 words, which is unheard of for me, a wordsmith. This one might be even shorter. (update: it’s 565 words)

Tomorrow (Saturday) is going to be a basketball-filled day for those in the Columbia area. Mizzou Hoops is holding an open practice at Mizzou Arena from 12:30-3:30pm. Here’s your first chance to check out all the newbies. I’m so excited!

After taking in practice, I encourage everyone to head over to Bud’s BBQ on 9th St. (next to B12) for Kobe Brown’s sendoff party. Let’s celebrate the truest of true sons with good food and drinks before he leaves us for his NBA career! Jason, the owner, told me they’ll have some samples of their new fall drink menu and free hotdogs for the kiddos. Should be a fun time. Say hey if you see me! I look remarkably similar to my twitter avatar & will be sporting my designed Kobe shirt.

I hope everyone comes by to say good luck to our favorite Tiger!

Also on Saturday, you can check out the Show Me TBT team face off against Mass Street at 3pm on ESPN2, which happens to be the alumni team from ... ahem... kansas. EW. Watkins examined how much each team’s participants has actually played in the rivalry, or even against the other team.

Zay may not have played in the MU-kU game in December, but he’ll be counted on in Wichita and he’ll be ready to go after a fantastic performance in the Show Me squad’s first matchup.

On to the Links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • In the new Eye on the Tigers podcast, Dave and Ben Fred discuss how Mizzou hit the right notes in Music City
  • Per reports, next week the team will head to Jamaica! Here’s what PM’s Drew King had to say about it:
  • Fun with Mizzou Football and the kids from Coyote Hill!
  • Nicely done by Mizzou Track & Field on this video with my favorite J-School grad, triple jumper Euphenie Andre. Cool story.
  • Check out the fun at Mizzou Volleyball’s media day!
  • New Co-Director of Photography for Mizzou Creative, Will Burris, took these amazing BTS shots of various football team members. The colors on these are [fire emojis].
  • Chiefs preseason camp is starting and look who’s there! LDW!

