Opening the season with two or three quarterbacks? Maybe (?) not a bad idea!

Fall camp inches closer...

We’re inching closer to the breaking of fall camp, and the takes are a-flowing.

Ben Frederickson suggests that Mizzou follow the Michigan Method and start the season with not one, not two, but maybe three starting QBs before settling on one starter.

It’s been clear since Drinkwitz visited St. Louis early this offseason that Cook and his fully healed throwing shoulder are in the driver’s seat unless someone else forcefully grabs and holds the wheel... He’s had a quick trigger on his QB calls in the past. He’s seeing the benefit of allowing a slower burn now. He’s aware of the Michigan approach and suggested to Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter in Nashville the Tigers could play multiple quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the season.

Of course, Brady Cook is the de facto starter as of now, a designation he’s earned with his experience. Chris Kwiecinski agrees in his first stab at an offensive depth chart, where he also lays out his take on what the rebuilt offensive line could look like.

You can’t deny the offensive line is better than where it was last season. Cam’Ron and Marcellus Johnson transfer in and pair with Armand Membou to reshape the middle and right side of the line... The newcomers, including first-year coach Brandon Jones, will offer a chance for the offensive line to have a breath of fresh air as well as a fresh start. Don’t be surprised if players MaKyi Lee and Valen Ericksen see playing time, too, as either swing tackles or in different packages.

No matter who is playing on offense, however, they’ll have to adjust to the new man calling the shots: Kirby Moore. Eli Drinkwitz is embracing the fact that he’s had to let some responsibilities go, hoping his renewed focus on being the “CEO” will reap dividents.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Chris Kwiecinski digs into the impression Kobe Brown left after a strong NBA Summer League performance (including some nice comments from Paul George himself!)

Mizzou is on the books for a big time visitor later this year.

Efeosa Oliogu, On3's No. 11 overall prospect in the 2025 class, tells me he's scheduled two official visits:



Maryland: September 8-10

Missouri: October 7-8



The 6-5 wing is a native of Toronto but recently announced he will be transferring to DME Academy in Florida.… pic.twitter.com/vbUylbYKMC — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 23, 2023

Nick Bolton is headed for big things in his third season... and he’s already a Super Bowl champ!

At just 23 years old former #Mizzou LB Nick Bolton has been named the commander of the defense — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) July 23, 2023

The praise for former #Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton was universal today at Chiefs training camp.



It's pretty clear he'll be a key leader on the Kansas City defense in his third season ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UCsZTpwJNC — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) July 23, 2023

Finding our range from distance before we head to Jamaica #MIZ pic.twitter.com/foJlfGC6qI — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 23, 2023

x @EuphenieAndre claims second in the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 13.42m at the NACAC U23 Champiosnships



The jump ranks fourth-best in program history pic.twitter.com/DYdLhv8vMW — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 24, 2023