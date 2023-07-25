D’Moi Hodge celebrated in the British Virgin Islands because he deserves to be

I think we should also throw D’Moi Hodge a parade

The British Virgin Islands gathered together to celebrate a local hero this past weekend. It just so happens that he’s one of our heroes, too!

D’Moi Hodge, the BVI’s first ever NBA player, was celebrated in his home town of Cane Garden Bay, and BVI News covered the event and shared some awesome photos. Here are two of my favorites, though the linked article has dozens to scroll through.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Some very intriguing intel from On3 here on Williams Nwaneri...

On3 asked several Division I coaches to name who the best X’s and O’s guy is in the game right now. One anonymous coach in the ACC named Dennis Gates.

Mizzou Hoops in Jamaica, wat a gwaan?

Chris Kwiecinski files his first projected defensive depth chart at the Columbia Tribune.

247 Sports has Mizzou listed as one of the most expensive football game day experiences but, as Karen pointed out to our staff on Slack, these people are paying $25 to park. Folks, if you’re paying $25 to park in Columbia, you’re doing it wrong. Talk to us, we’ll fix it for you.

Josh Manning is getting some extra reps in before heading to Columbia this summer.

Working with @joshmanning121 in the heat today, getting ready to head to Cloumbia soon. Shout out to @AydenWilhelm2 for coming out and throwing. @MizzouFootball #Mizzou #barbershop pic.twitter.com/22kUji0PIC — OJ Simpson (@OJsimpso32) July 23, 2023

No, it’s not that OJ Simpson, I checked.

Need a download on some new college hoops analytics? Field of 68 has you covered.

#TigerStyle is in the running for a big time wrestling recruit. Come on down, Mr. Roller!

Currently #27 on the 2024 Big Board Jace Roller took a visit to @MizzouWrestling. 2x OK state champ and teammates with current commit Gage Walker. pic.twitter.com/IZ8oaQPWug — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) July 25, 2023