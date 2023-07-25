 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D’Moi Hodge celebrated in the British Virgin Islands because he deserves to be

Mizzou Links for July 25, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
I think we should also throw D’Moi Hodge a parade

The British Virgin Islands gathered together to celebrate a local hero this past weekend. It just so happens that he’s one of our heroes, too!

D’Moi Hodge, the BVI’s first ever NBA player, was celebrated in his home town of Cane Garden Bay, and BVI News covered the event and shared some awesome photos. Here are two of my favorites, though the linked article has dozens to scroll through.

