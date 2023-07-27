 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Soccer adds to “Mizzou to the Lou” series, Hoops in Jamaica, and more

Mizzou Links for Thursday, July 27

By Sammy Stava
MIZ-STL

We already know that Mizzou Football is playing Memphis at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 23rd (time TBD) — as part of the Mizzou Athletics’ “Mizzou To The Lou” series.

Well, another event has just been added. It was announced on Wednesday evening that Mizzou Soccer will be playing Missouri State in an in-state match up on Sunday, September 10th at the World-Wide Technology Soccer Park.

Believe it or not, we’re inching closer to the start of Mizzou’s Soccer season as the Tigers will open vs SEMO on August 17th as Head Coach Stefanie Golan enters her third season.

Along with the Mizzou’s Football game vs Memphis and Mizzou’s Soccer match vs Missouri State, there will be more events announced for the “Mizzou to the Lou” series in the near future, so stay tuned and visit mizzoutothelou.com for more information.

Eli Drinkwitz also joined Brendan Wiese and Ben Frederickson on The Big 550 KTRS’ Big Sports Show. A couple of notes — as Drinkwitz will also be throwing out the first pitch at Busch Stadium for tonight’s Cardinals-Cubs game:

And from Mizzou Basketball’s intersquad scrimmage in Jamaica, the freshman Trent Pierce had a 20-point, 10-rebound performance. Jordan Butler with the interview:

However, Mabor Majak was t permitted to make the trip to Jamaica according to Dave Matter:

Oh, and we also have a Kerrick Jackson bat signal? Stay tuned for an incoming baseball commit.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Get your Mizzou Men’s and Women’s Basketball tickets NOW because they are going FAST!
  • Chris Kwiecinski and Matt Michaels weigh in on the latest conference realignment discussion.
  • Team chemistry in Jamaica — and some scrimmage pics:
  • Charlton Young Mic’d up in Jamaica!
  • Highlights from Mizzou target Trent Burns, who will be visiting Columbia in the near future:
  • Andy Reid with some HIGH praise for Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton!
  • STP! Mizzou Football with Something to Prove!
  • Former Mizzou Softball grad assistant has landed a position with UNF (North Florida). Congrats, Amber!
  • A schedule update for Mizzou Volleyball’s Alumni Social:
