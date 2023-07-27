Mizzou Soccer adds to “Mizzou to the Lou” series, Hoops in Jamaica, and more

MIZ-STL

We already know that Mizzou Football is playing Memphis at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 23rd (time TBD) — as part of the Mizzou Athletics’ “Mizzou To The Lou” series.

Well, another event has just been added. It was announced on Wednesday evening that Mizzou Soccer will be playing Missouri State in an in-state match up on Sunday, September 10th at the World-Wide Technology Soccer Park.

Believe it or not, we’re inching closer to the start of Mizzou’s Soccer season as the Tigers will open vs SEMO on August 17th as Head Coach Stefanie Golan enters her third season.

Along with the Mizzou’s Football game vs Memphis and Mizzou’s Soccer match vs Missouri State, there will be more events announced for the “Mizzou to the Lou” series in the near future, so stay tuned and visit mizzoutothelou.com for more information.

Eli Drinkwitz also joined Brendan Wiese and Ben Frederickson on The Big 550 KTRS’ Big Sports Show. A couple of notes — as Drinkwitz will also be throwing out the first pitch at Busch Stadium for tonight’s Cardinals-Cubs game:

Drinkwitz on @BigSportsShow. He’s throwing out first pitch at Thursday’s Cards-Cubs game. Confirms his Cubs “W” flag tweet was “subliminal message” about recruiting - not about the Cubs. But notes Cubs 3B coach Willie Harris is stepfather of Mizzou DB Tre’Vez Johnson — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 27, 2023

Drinkwitz on QB competition: “If it’s close we’ll drag it out.”



Says that for the other QB contenders to earn the job, they have to display the leadership that Brady Cook already provides. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 27, 2023

And from Mizzou Basketball’s intersquad scrimmage in Jamaica, the freshman Trent Pierce had a 20-point, 10-rebound performance. Jordan Butler with the interview:

Jordan Butler interviews @trentpierce22 after his 20-point, 10-rebound performance in the team's intersquad scrimmage#MIZ pic.twitter.com/nOIiOwZGG2 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 26, 2023

However, Mabor Majak was t permitted to make the trip to Jamaica according to Dave Matter:

Quick note on Mizzou basketball’s current trip in Jamaica: Center and captain Mabor Majak is not with the team there. As an international student, his student visa does not clear him to leave the US for this kind of visit. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 26, 2023

Oh, and we also have a Kerrick Jackson bat signal? Stay tuned for an incoming baseball commit.

On MUTigers.com, Cross Country Announces 2023 Schedule

Chris Kwiecinski and Matt Michaels weigh in on the latest conference realignment discussion.

Would it be fun for Mizzou to go back to the Big 12? Yeah.



Should Mizzou go back? Absolutely not. https://t.co/uw4SqAZf7O — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) July 27, 2023

This observer - who, as a student, very much appreciated Big 12 rivalries in the mid-aughts during a golden period of #Mizzou sports - under no circumstances ever wants to leave the SEC. — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) July 27, 2023

Team chemistry in Jamaica — and some scrimmage pics:

Building team chemistry off the court #MIZ pic.twitter.com/4KHwtkGO3H — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 26, 2023

Charlton Young Mic’d up in Jamaica!

Highlights from Mizzou target Trent Burns, who will be visiting Columbia in the near future:

Words on Trent Burns, a 7'3" prospect who has planned a visit to Columbia this fall.pic.twitter.com/bSOjiswisy https://t.co/BqG131sw7U — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) July 26, 2023

Andy Reid with some HIGH praise for Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton!

High praise from one of the best in the game‼️ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/z5qlsnMxMC — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) July 26, 2023

STP! Mizzou Football with Something to Prove!

Former Mizzou Softball grad assistant has landed a position with UNF (North Florida). Congrats, Amber!

Coaching Scoop: @GopherSoftball great Amber Fiser is stepping into the full-time coaching ranks, joining the staff at North Florida as the Ospreys' new pitching coach.https://t.co/fCmwlTOZp4 — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) July 26, 2023

A schedule update for Mizzou Volleyball’s Alumni Social:

Schedule Update



Due to a scheduling conflict, we have moved our Alumni Social to Aug. 6 @ChickenNPickle in Overland Park!!



Contact Loretta Jones if you plan to attend or with any questions. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/tVVxbf1e5K — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) July 26, 2023