Drink & Mizzou Athletics at Cards-Cubs Game, Mizzou Hoops Celebrates W in Jamaica

Mizzou Links for Friday, July 28

By Karen Steger
Play Ball!

On Thursday evening, Mizzou Athletics descended upon Busch Stadium for Mizzou Night at the Ballpark! Drinkwitz threw the first pitch at the Cards-Cubs game and took plenty of pics. Without the glasses and Milhouse-like stature, I honestly didn’t recognize him at first.

From Ben Fred... this made me chuckle... sadly.

On the Mizzou to the Zou game. Side note: ANNOUNCE THE TIME, DAMMIT.

Also in attendance for Mizzou Night was recent J-School grad and triple jump silver medalist at the NACAC U23 Championship, Euphenie Andre. Her IG story won’t upload, but if you’re quick you may still be able to view it.

Moving on.

Mizzou Hoops is in Jamaica, as you know, and they held their first real game. Do we know any specific stats? No. But I’m sure this has been an awesome experience for the team from a team bonding and practice standpoint. Miss you, Mabor!

The WAGS of Mizzou Hoops (wives, girlfriends, and in this case— staff member and some parents) have all been with the team in Jamaica as well, which is super nice. I’m sure it’s a great feeling to have some support

On to the Links!

‘Bout time for Mizzou to use some of this power to overtake their SEC competition, eh?

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • Super cool. And a worthy cause.
  • Well, I just love this.

Hoops

  • PowerMizzou is chatting with each member of the Mizzou Hoops roster. Here’s who Drew King has covered thus far: Connor Vanover | Tamar Bates | John Tonje
  • HAYYYYYYYYYYLEYYYYYYY FRANKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK.
  • Well, this is great to read.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Welcome home, Anneken Viljoen, Mizzou T&F’s new distance runner, who arrives from Cal Baptist as a junior and is a native of South Africa. Per the interwebs, she did not compete in 2023, though her freshman season she earned All-WAC First Team honors with a runner-up finish in the 1500 meter (4:23.31) and third-place mark in the 800 (2:08.30) at the conference meet.
  • Get to know the Tiger Gymnastics’ new assistant coaches!
  • This is delightful. Welcome, new Tigers!
