Play Ball!

On Thursday evening, Mizzou Athletics descended upon Busch Stadium for Mizzou Night at the Ballpark! Drinkwitz threw the first pitch at the Cards-Cubs game and took plenty of pics. Without the glasses and Milhouse-like stature, I honestly didn’t recognize him at first.

From Ben Fred... this made me chuckle... sadly.

#Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz, Truman and the Golden Girls are in the house for #STLCards-Cubs tonight. Drink is loosening up for first-pitch duties. I’ve warned him he could be added to the post-deadline rotation if it’s too close to the strike zone. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) July 27, 2023

On the Mizzou to the Zou game. Side note: ANNOUNCE THE TIME, DAMMIT.

Eli Drinkwitz on @MizzouFootball playing Memphis in STL this fall: "I think it's big for our program, but I think more importantly it's big for the city of St. Louis. There's not a better sports town than St. Louis."



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/IXIrAZ6QPP — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 28, 2023

Also in attendance for Mizzou Night was recent J-School grad and triple jump silver medalist at the NACAC U23 Championship, Euphenie Andre. Her IG story won’t upload, but if you’re quick you may still be able to view it.

Moving on.

Mizzou Hoops is in Jamaica, as you know, and they held their first real game. Do we know any specific stats? No. But I’m sure this has been an awesome experience for the team from a team bonding and practice standpoint. Miss you, Mabor!

Grew as a team and finished with our first win of the season #MIZ pic.twitter.com/TUODG9UUFD — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 27, 2023

The WAGS of Mizzou Hoops (wives, girlfriends, and in this case— staff member and some parents) have all been with the team in Jamaica as well, which is super nice. I’m sure it’s a great feeling to have some support

Thanks to the best traveling fans we could ask for #MIZ pic.twitter.com/qNdjDkPJ2D — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 27, 2023

On to the Links!

‘Bout time for Mizzou to use some of this power to overtake their SEC competition, eh?

The Mizzou reactor did it against an SEC schedule https://t.co/UpwOvzHvJX — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) July 27, 2023

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

The Golf Club of Wentzville would like to congratulate Brady Cook of your Mizzou Tigers on his hole in one today 7-27-2023. Hole #2, 137 yds, with his pitching wedge. Congratulations Brady Cook! pic.twitter.com/wbcsF2LVzL — GCOW (@GCOW9ProShopDr) July 27, 2023

Super cool. And a worthy cause.

Well, I just love this.

Hoops

PowerMizzou is chatting with each member of the Mizzou Hoops roster. Here’s who Drew King has covered thus far: Connor Vanover | Tamar Bates | John Tonje

HAYYYYYYYYYYLEYYYYYYY FRANKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK.

Well, this is great to read.

Trent Pierce is gonna be good. According to someone I trust quite possibly “won’t be at Mizzou for four years” good. https://t.co/WLSpU7XywL — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) July 27, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Welcome home, Anneken Viljoen, Mizzou T&F’s new distance runner, who arrives from Cal Baptist as a junior and is a native of South Africa. Per the interwebs, she did not compete in 2023, though her freshman season she earned All-WAC First Team honors with a runner-up finish in the 1500 meter (4:23.31) and third-place mark in the 800 (2:08.30) at the conference meet.

Welcome to the family, Anneken! pic.twitter.com/2OmFf5K7Ol — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 27, 2023

Get to know the Tiger Gymnastics’ new assistant coaches!

Get to know some of our newest Tigers!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ntpoNRTCbK — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) July 27, 2023

This is delightful. Welcome, new Tigers!

Just because you all wear the same uniform doesn’t always make you a team. Building a team takes time and it starts well before you take the field together. Future Tiger Beach Party #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/iv5cEShShj — Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) July 26, 2023