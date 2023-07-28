Play Ball!
On Thursday evening, Mizzou Athletics descended upon Busch Stadium for Mizzou Night at the Ballpark! Drinkwitz threw the first pitch at the Cards-Cubs game and took plenty of pics. Without the glasses and Milhouse-like stature, I honestly didn’t recognize him at first.
From Ben Fred... this made me chuckle... sadly.
#Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz, Truman and the Golden Girls are in the house for #STLCards-Cubs tonight. Drink is loosening up for first-pitch duties. I’ve warned him he could be added to the post-deadline rotation if it’s too close to the strike zone.— Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) July 27, 2023
On the Mizzou to the Zou game. Side note: ANNOUNCE THE TIME, DAMMIT.
Eli Drinkwitz on @MizzouFootball playing Memphis in STL this fall: "I think it's big for our program, but I think more importantly it's big for the city of St. Louis. There's not a better sports town than St. Louis."— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 28, 2023
TV: Bally Sports Midwest
Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/IXIrAZ6QPP
Also in attendance for Mizzou Night was recent J-School grad and triple jump silver medalist at the NACAC U23 Championship, Euphenie Andre. Her IG story won’t upload, but if you’re quick you may still be able to view it.
Moving on.
Mizzou Hoops is in Jamaica, as you know, and they held their first real game. Do we know any specific stats? No. But I’m sure this has been an awesome experience for the team from a team bonding and practice standpoint. Miss you, Mabor!
Grew as a team and finished with our first win of the season #MIZ pic.twitter.com/TUODG9UUFD— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 27, 2023
The WAGS of Mizzou Hoops (wives, girlfriends, and in this case— staff member and some parents) have all been with the team in Jamaica as well, which is super nice. I’m sure it’s a great feeling to have some support
Thanks to the best traveling fans we could ask for #MIZ pic.twitter.com/qNdjDkPJ2D— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 27, 2023
On to the Links!
‘Bout time for Mizzou to use some of this power to overtake their SEC competition, eh?
The Mizzou reactor did it against an SEC schedule https://t.co/UpwOvzHvJX— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) July 27, 2023
Yesterday at Rock M
- Dan angered some people with his piece about how Mizzou absolutely should NOT move back to the Big 12.
- Parker provided his prop bets for the upcoming season.
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Read Matter’s latest (subscriber) chat | New year, new role for Luther Burden in Mizzou football’s passing attack (Dave Matter)
- PowerMizzou: Top 5 juniors expected to make an impact in 2023 | (Jarod Hamilton) | One year ago today Jarod joined the PowerMizzou staff (Gabe DeArmond)
- Brady Cook, clearly a multi-sport athlete.
The Golf Club of Wentzville would like to congratulate Brady Cook of your Mizzou Tigers on his hole in one today 7-27-2023. Hole #2, 137 yds, with his pitching wedge. Congratulations Brady Cook! pic.twitter.com/wbcsF2LVzL— GCOW (@GCOW9ProShopDr) July 27, 2023
- Super cool. And a worthy cause.
- Well, I just love this.
stay home and watch what we do!! #miz #kctothelou pic.twitter.com/l2SXoBd03c— James Madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) July 28, 2023
Hoops
- PowerMizzou is chatting with each member of the Mizzou Hoops roster. Here’s who Drew King has covered thus far: Connor Vanover | Tamar Bates | John Tonje
- HAYYYYYYYYYYLEYYYYYYY FRANKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK.
Unfinished business pic.twitter.com/j16WNQPAil— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 27, 2023
- Well, this is great to read.
Trent Pierce is gonna be good. According to someone I trust quite possibly “won’t be at Mizzou for four years” good. https://t.co/WLSpU7XywL— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) July 27, 2023
Other Mizzou Sports
- Welcome home, Anneken Viljoen, Mizzou T&F’s new distance runner, who arrives from Cal Baptist as a junior and is a native of South Africa. Per the interwebs, she did not compete in 2023, though her freshman season she earned All-WAC First Team honors with a runner-up finish in the 1500 meter (4:23.31) and third-place mark in the 800 (2:08.30) at the conference meet.
Welcome to the family, Anneken! pic.twitter.com/2OmFf5K7Ol— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 27, 2023
- Get to know the Tiger Gymnastics’ new assistant coaches!
Get to know some of our newest Tigers!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ntpoNRTCbK— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) July 27, 2023
- This is delightful. Welcome, new Tigers!
Just because you all wear the same uniform doesn’t always make you a team. Building a team takes time and it starts well before you take the field together. Future Tiger Beach Party #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/iv5cEShShj— Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) July 26, 2023
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...