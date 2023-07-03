3-star linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez commits to Mizzou for 2024

Mizzou’s recent recruiting surge continued on Monday, as 3-star linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez out of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. committed to the Tigers.

The St. Thomas Aquinas-product chose Mizzou over the likes of Ohio State, Louisville and West Virginia, all of whom he took visits to in June. However, the visit to Columbia on June 23 appeared to make the biggest difference.

Rodriguez becomes the first true defensive player in the class of 2024 (subject to change?) for Eliah Drinkwitz and co. He was a member of a 14-0 St. Thomas Aquinas team that won a Florida 3M state title in 2022, recording 93 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.

Rodriguez is also a wrestler and qualified for Florida’s 2A meet in the 182-pound weight division. He holds a 15-6 record on the mats. Rodriguez joins St. Thomas Aquinas teammate Justin Bodford in the ‘24 class for the Tigers.

Get to know: Nicholas Rodriguez

Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, FL

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6-foot-1, 190 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: No. 16 LB

247Composite Ranking: No. 524 national, No. 51 LB

Total announced offers: 24

Offers to note: Ohio State (visited), West Virginia (visited), Louisville (visited), Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, LSU

On a team full of future Division-I athletes and in a program that has become accustomed to success, Rodriguez managed to carve out a large role for himself.

On film, he’s got all the tendencies you would want to see out of a linebacker. Rodriguez is not afraid to fill any hole, and when he does, he hits people with violence. Many of his highlights showcase him making a quick read and firing off towards the ball, and while he will likely need to bulk up in college, his leaner frame helps in allowing him to bend through and around blockers.

Certainly a lot to like about Rodriguez’ potential to be a stalwart linebacker that could follow in the footsteps of some recent stars at the position.

What they’re saying:

