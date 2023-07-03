Kobe Brown in an LA Clippers jersey: The Official Photos!

Kobe Brown? In blue and red?

I know Mizzou Football is on a heater right now, but look, we’ll have plenty of that coverage on the site this week. For now, let’s gas up our newest NBA boy in his silky new duds!

Kobe and Jordan in their new threads pic.twitter.com/x7LZZ0fQs4 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 2, 2023

I have to say... Kobe Brown in blue and red is making me uncomfortable.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Dy’Myla Brown knows that attending five schools in five years is a bit strange, but she explains to the Trib that she’s ready to be “wanted” in Columbia.

Mizzou will be well represented at the NBA Summer League this year!

One of the great #MizzouMade edge rushers is headed to the dark side...

Grateful for the opportunity to join the staff at the University of Texas as a assistant edge coach. #noplacelikehome #HookEm pic.twitter.com/hAACWz9oqu — Jacquies Smith (@CoachJacUT) July 1, 2023

New assistant coaches deserve profile videos too!

Get to Know our Staff



Assistant Coach Cullen Irons #MIZ pic.twitter.com/FoKbceKhVH — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) July 2, 2023