Kobe Brown in an LA Clippers jersey: The Official Photos!

Mizzou Links for July 3, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Kobe Brown? In blue and red?

I know Mizzou Football is on a heater right now, but look, we’ll have plenty of that coverage on the site this week. For now, let’s gas up our newest NBA boy in his silky new duds!

I have to say... Kobe Brown in blue and red is making me uncomfortable.

