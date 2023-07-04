Missouri’s mid-summer success on the recruiting trail continued on ______ with the commitment of 3/4-star cornerback Cameron Keys.

The Lynn Haven, Fl. native chose the Tigers over Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Tennessee and a handful of other programs. Keys immediately becomes one of the highest rated commits of the 2024 class for Missouri.

Keys recorded 26 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions in nine games last season. He also caught nine passes for 101 yards in limited action as a wide receiver. Keys ran track at A. Crawford Mosley High School as well.

Get to know: Cameron Keys

Hometown: Lynn Haven, Fl.

High School: A. Crawford Mosley High School

Position: Cornerback

Ht/Wt: 6-foot, 160 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 5.6 (3-star)

247Composite Ranking: No. 308 national, No. 26 cornerback (4-star)

Total announced offers: 19

Offers to note: Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State

For me, the first thing that jumps off the tape is Keys’ ability to stay in the hip pocket of a receiver in the open field. His long strides and quick acceleration makes it very difficult for receivers to beat him deep.

While his frame is fairly lean, Keys is capable of being a heavy-hitter, and that should only become more prevalent as he puts on some weight in college. His capabilities as a receiver are intriguing, as he showed a great ability to adjust to the ball and make the most of it when he had it in his hands. Still, it is hard to imagine Keys straying from the defensive side of the ball when Blake Baker gets his hands on him.