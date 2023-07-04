 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Happy birthday, America!

Mizzou Links for July 4, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Go crazy with the fireworks today, y’all, just don’t hurt yourselves.

Also, don’t forget, voting is open for the Rock M’my awards until 7pm CST TONIGHT. Here’s the categories and nominations one last time:

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • #TigerStyle is headed to Cornell next season!

They can bring new assistant coach Dom Bradley with them!

  • D’Moi Hodge was officially announced as a two-way player by the Lakers yesterday on the day of his first NBA Summer League game!

In a match up with the Miami Heat — also featuring a Mizzou alumn in Dru Smith — Hodge got 18 minutes and canned his first three on the way to 7 points.

Smith got the upper hand in this dual with a very Dru Smith like box score. Thirteen points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals.

  • GET. PAID. YOUNG. MAN.
  • Tyler Macon is going to be a Mizzou Tiger, and no, it’s not that Tyler Macon.
