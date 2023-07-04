Happy birthday, America
Go crazy with the fireworks today, y’all, just don’t hurt yourselves.
Also, don’t forget, voting is open for the Rock M’my awards until 7pm CST TONIGHT. Here’s the categories and nominations one last time:
- Newcomer of the Year
- I’m Him/I’m Her (Best Performance)
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role
- Most Euphoric Moment
- Most Gut-Wrenching Moment
- Mizzou is on a hot streak when it comes to 2024 football recruiting. But could it get even better? Chris Kwiecinski investigates for the Trib, while Matt Stahl lists the three position battles outside of QB that could define Mizzou Football’s coming season.
- DeMarre Carroll is back in the league, but this time as a coach!
The Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an asst coach on Darvin Ham's staff, sources told ESPN. Carroll worked for Mike Budenholzer in MIL last season. Ham, Carroll and Bud were all in Atlanta together when ATL went 60-22 w/ Carroll as the starting SF and was No. 1 in the East— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 3, 2023
- #TigerStyle is headed to Cornell next season!
Our home duals in 23-24! See you in Ithaca #yellcornell #gobigred pic.twitter.com/NVNIeZIWAk— Cornell Wrestling (@BigRedWrestling) July 3, 2023
They can bring new assistant coach Dom Bradley with them!
- D’Moi Hodge was officially announced as a two-way player by the Lakers yesterday on the day of his first NBA Summer League game!
OFFICIAL: Colin Castleton & D’Moi Hodge are reppin’ the Purple & Gold. pic.twitter.com/yRLnYqoulq— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2023
In a match up with the Miami Heat — also featuring a Mizzou alumn in Dru Smith — Hodge got 18 minutes and canned his first three on the way to 7 points.
Former #Mizzou guard D'Moi Hodge has hit his first 3-pointer of the summer league— Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) July 3, 2023
Looks familiar ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sBye5huNyJ
Smith got the upper hand in this dual with a very Dru Smith like box score. Thirteen points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals.
- GET. PAID. YOUNG. MAN.
KB is officially a Clipper ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8rUev3aWE6— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 3, 2023
- Tyler Macon is going to be a Mizzou Tiger, and no, it’s not that Tyler Macon.
Due to the coaching change I have decided to retract my NLI from the University of Memphis and will be attending Missouri to continue my academic and athletic career. Special thanks to God, my parents, @mwhitey27, and coach Jackson for helping me through this process. pic.twitter.com/EYx2YJC20o— Tyler Macon (@TylerMacon5) July 3, 2023
- R.I.P. Vince Tobin, former Mizzou Football player and coach.
- Former Missouri Tiger great Jacquies Smith has found a new home in the Big 12/soon to be SEC
Grateful for the opportunity to join the staff at the University of Texas as a assistant edge coach. #noplacelikehome #HookEm pic.twitter.com/hAACWz9oqu— Jacquies Smith (@CoachJacUT) July 1, 2023
