Mizzou Football celebrates July 4 with a very presidential commitment (and more)

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Karen Steger
Things are Getting Prez-idential

Hoping everyone had a nice day off, sunbathing, swimming, grilling, consuming hot dogs and brats at the rate of Joey Chesnut, shooting off fireworks, all that ‘Merica stuff. On the Mizzou Athletics front, in the middle of the 4th of the July celebrations, Drinkwitz was adding to its suddenly growing 2024 haul with the addition of Florida’s Cameron Keys and James “The Prez” Madison II.

From Quentin’s commitment piece:

On March 4, 1809, James Madison made a commitment to the United States when was inaugurated as the fourth president of the still relatively new democracy inside of the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

Over 214 years later, another James Madison made a commitment to the United States…to play for the University of Missouri’s football team. Fittingly, Madison announced his commitment on America’s birthday. How patriotic!

I’ve gotta tell you, I love this kid. He’s so good at social media and really knows how to work that presidential name! Also, I love any excuse to rewatch Hamilton, and his commitment inspired a viewing on my very laid-back 4th.

More on Cameron Keys below. I can’t think of anything patriotic to go with his name. Other than he shares almost the same last name as the guy who wrote the Star-Spangled Banner?

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

From Kwiecinski’s piece on Madison:

Specifically in Madison’s case, he becomes a receiver that Missouri can utilize in the open field. Madison’s size pairs well with 6-foot Luther Burden, 6-foot-1 Mekhi Miller, 6-foot-3 Joshua Manning and 6-foot Dannis Jackson.

MU’s receiving corps has the height for the long-term future in Madison and Manning, both standing at 6-foot-3. Manning is a speedster that can create home runs threats for the Tigers while Madison is a more crafty target for different football situations.

  • More from Madison, who spoke with Fox4 KC’s Harold Kuntz:
  • From 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong (quotes in 247’s article):

Hoops

  • Watkins celebrated the 4th with his own version of fireworks! He’s not wrong, this was a truly spectacular display.
  • Looks like the guys got some lessons in how to make a steak!

Other Mizzou Sports

Next Up In Links

