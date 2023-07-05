Mizzou Football celebrates July 4 with a very presidential commitment (and more)

Things are Getting Prez-idential

Hoping everyone had a nice day off, sunbathing, swimming, grilling, consuming hot dogs and brats at the rate of Joey Chesnut, shooting off fireworks, all that ‘Merica stuff. On the Mizzou Athletics front, in the middle of the 4th of the July celebrations, Drinkwitz was adding to its suddenly growing 2024 haul with the addition of Florida’s Cameron Keys and James “The Prez” Madison II.

From Quentin’s commitment piece:

On March 4, 1809, James Madison made a commitment to the United States when was inaugurated as the fourth president of the still relatively new democracy inside of the US Capitol in Washington D.C. Over 214 years later, another James Madison made a commitment to the United States…to play for the University of Missouri’s football team. Fittingly, Madison announced his commitment on America’s birthday. How patriotic!

I’ve gotta tell you, I love this kid. He’s so good at social media and really knows how to work that presidential name! Also, I love any excuse to rewatch Hamilton, and his commitment inspired a viewing on my very laid-back 4th.

More on Cameron Keys below. I can’t think of anything patriotic to go with his name. Other than he shares almost the same last name as the guy who wrote the Star-Spangled Banner?

M-I-Z! U-S-A!

Did you see the Mizzou to the Lou float in the America’s Birthday Parade? Special thanks to @MizzouBaseball Coach Kerrick Jackson and his family, @MizzouFootball, @MizGoldenGirls and Truman for bringing the Tiger pride to @DowntownStLouis! pic.twitter.com/43V2xRosP6 — STLSportsCommission (@STLSportsCom) July 4, 2023

Football

From Kwiecinski’s piece on Madison:

Specifically in Madison’s case, he becomes a receiver that Missouri can utilize in the open field. Madison’s size pairs well with 6-foot Luther Burden, 6-foot-1 Mekhi Miller, 6-foot-3 Joshua Manning and 6-foot Dannis Jackson. MU’s receiving corps has the height for the long-term future in Madison and Manning, both standing at 6-foot-3. Manning is a speedster that can create home runs threats for the Tigers while Madison is a more crafty target for different football situations.

More from Madison, who spoke with Fox4 KC’s Harold Kuntz:

More from Madison, says #Mizzou coaches were persistent and when Coach Moore came on board, it made it an easy decision -- also said about his HS teammates to Mizzou's Coaches "You have to get them!" pic.twitter.com/JJibGoYJTi — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 4, 2023

From 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong (quotes in 247’s article):

BREAKING Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas WR James Madison II commits to #Mizzou starting what could be a big day on the trail for Eliah Drinkwitz and the Tigers.



"I would have to say my relationships with the coaches. Coach (Jacob) Peeler is a very proven receiver… — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 4, 2023

Hoops

Watkins celebrated the 4th with his own version of fireworks! He’s not wrong, this was a truly spectacular display.

This particular game rated as the 35th most "dominant" outing per Ken Pomeroy (avg of win probability throughout game).



Only 8 games rated higher featured two HM teams.



Only one of those 8 had two eventual NCAA tournament teams (UCLA/Maryland).



An absolute massacre. https://t.co/CuyrnCtLk7 — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) July 4, 2023

Looks like the guys got some lessons in how to make a steak!

It's officially grilling season and our team is ready to cook their steaks for the Fourth of July ‍ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/RkHG6szpiI — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 4, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Soccer Duo Traversed Italy in Architectural Study Abroad Program (Per MUTigers.com)

Kerrick Jackson also shared a bat tiger signal of his own on the 4th. A commitment is incoming...